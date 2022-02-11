An Ember addon to turn Ember apps into cross-platform desktop applications, taking care of development, tests, compilation, and installer creation.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.24 or above

Ember CLI v3.24 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Documentation

View Docs

Support

Ember-Electron is a small open source project. Use GitHub Issues to report bugs and errors within the addon.

If you need help using the addon with your application, may we recommend the excellent Ember community? You can check out the various places to get help here. In particular, the Ember community Discord has a #topic-desktop channel which is a great place to ask questions about ember-electron . If you have questions regarding Electron, their Slack and forum will be helpful as well.

