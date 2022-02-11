An Ember addon to turn Ember apps into cross-platform desktop applications, taking care of development, tests, compilation, and installer creation.
Ember-Electron is a small open source project. Use GitHub Issues to report bugs and errors within the addon.
If you need help using the addon with your application, may we recommend the excellent Ember community? You can check out the various places to get help here. In particular, the Ember community Discord has a
#topic-desktop channel which is a great place to ask questions about
ember-electron. If you have questions regarding Electron, their Slack and forum will be helpful as well.
Ember-Electron builds on prior work done by @brzpegasus (author of
ember-cli-nwjs) and @joostdevries (author of
ember-cli-remote-inspector). Our gratitude to both of them for their amazing work.
Easy to get started and supports using TS on the Ember side. Was able to get TS working on the electron side too, but some work. Love the bootstrapping experience and you get a nice default setup. They don't try to control everything. I was using the v3 beta, which is very stable.