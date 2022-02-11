openbase logo
ember-electron

by adopted-ember-addons
3.1.0

⚡ Build, test, compile and package desktop apps with Ember and Electron

Readme

Ember-Electron logo showing an electron orbiting a flame

Ember-Electron

Latest release on NPM Appveyor Build status Travis CI Build Status Maintainability

An Ember addon to turn Ember apps into cross-platform desktop applications, taking care of development, tests, compilation, and installer creation.

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.24 or above
  • Ember CLI v3.24 or above
  • Node.js v12 or above

Documentation

View Docs

Support

Ember-Electron is a small open source project. Use GitHub Issues to report bugs and errors within the addon.

If you need help using the addon with your application, may we recommend the excellent Ember community? You can check out the various places to get help here. In particular, the Ember community Discord has a #topic-desktop channel which is a great place to ask questions about ember-electron. If you have questions regarding Electron, their Slack and forum will be helpful as well.

Authors

Ember-Electron builds on prior work done by @brzpegasus (author of ember-cli-nwjs) and @joostdevries (author of ember-cli-remote-inspector). Our gratitude to both of them for their amazing work.

100
33 Ratings 0 Reviews
Enjoy building products with @emberjs. Lead product developer @appgeo. Interested in the decentralized web (@beakerbrowser)
January 28, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Easy to get started and supports using TS on the Ember side. Was able to get TS working on the electron side too, but some work. Love the bootstrapping experience and you get a nice default setup. They don't try to control everything. I was using the v3 beta, which is very stable.

0

