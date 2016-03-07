Ember Easy Form Extensions

This Ember addon manages form submission in the controller/component and route layers of Ember apps.

It works alongside most form component addons including but not limited to Ember EasyForm and Ember Paper.

Ember EasyForm is not longer a required dependency for this addon.

Installation

npm uninstall --save-dev ember-validations ember install ember-easy-form-extensions

Overview and Example

Designed to handle formsubmission events, ember-easy-form-extensions reduces boilerplate code and standardizes form submission whilst providing a broad API for you to interact with.

< form > < controls > {{input value=firstName}} {{input value=lastName}} </ controls > {{form-submission formIsSubmitted=formIsSubmitted}} </ form >

import Ember from 'ember' ; import FormMixin from 'ember-easy-form-extensions/mixins/components/form' ; export default Ember.Controller.extend( FormMixin, { validations : { 'model.title' : { presence : true } } cancel : function ( ) { this .transitionTo( 'posts' ); }, save : function ( ) { this .get( 'content' ).save().then( function ( post ) { this .transitionTo( 'post' , post); }); }, });

Documentation

A walkthrough and documentation can be found in the wiki.