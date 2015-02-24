An Ember CLI addon to render a dynamic component.

NOTE: Deprecation coming soon

As of http://github.com/emberjs/ember.js#10093, there is a corresponding system built into Ember with full support. This change should land in Ember 1.11. At that point this component will be deprecated.

Using

Installation

Install this addon via npm:

npm install --save-dev ember-dynamic-component

Usage

Give the {{dynamic-component}} helper a type with the name of the component to render, and as that property changes then the correct component will be rendered:

{{dynamic-component type=theType}}

Any other properties and actions given to the helper will be passed through to the underlying component:

{{dynamic-component type=theType boundProperty=foo staticProperty="bar" onFoo="fooTriggered" }}

This means the following:

{{# if showFoo}} {{x-foo onClick="thingClicked" value=something}} {{/ if }} {{# if showBar}} {{x-bar onClick="thingClicked" value=something}} {{/ if }} {{# if showBaz}} {{x-baz onClick="thingClicked" value=something}} {{/ if }}

... is essentially the same as:

{{dynamic-component type=type onClick="thingClicked" value=something}}

Developing

Installation

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

bower install

Running

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.