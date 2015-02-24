An Ember CLI addon to render a dynamic component.
As of http://github.com/emberjs/ember.js#10093, there is a corresponding system built into Ember with full support. This change should land in Ember 1.11. At that point this component will be deprecated.
Install this addon via npm:
npm install --save-dev ember-dynamic-component
Give the
{{dynamic-component}} helper a type with the name of the component to render, and as that property
changes then the correct component will be rendered:
{{dynamic-component type=theType}}
Any other properties and actions given to the helper will be passed through to the underlying component:
{{dynamic-component
type=theType
boundProperty=foo
staticProperty="bar"
onFoo="fooTriggered"
}}
This means the following:
{{#if showFoo}}
{{x-foo onClick="thingClicked" value=something}}
{{/if}}
{{#if showBar}}
{{x-bar onClick="thingClicked" value=something}}
{{/if}}
{{#if showBaz}}
{{x-baz onClick="thingClicked" value=something}}
{{/if}}
... is essentially the same as:
{{dynamic-component type=type onClick="thingClicked" value=something}}
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
ember server
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.