openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ember-dynamic-component

by minutebase
0.0.4 (see all)

Ember addon to render a dynamic component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

111

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ember-dynamic-component

An Ember CLI addon to render a dynamic component.

NOTE: Deprecation coming soon

As of http://github.com/emberjs/ember.js#10093, there is a corresponding system built into Ember with full support. This change should land in Ember 1.11. At that point this component will be deprecated.

Using

Installation

Install this addon via npm:

npm install --save-dev ember-dynamic-component

Usage

Give the {{dynamic-component}} helper a type with the name of the component to render, and as that property changes then the correct component will be rendered:

{{dynamic-component type=theType}}

Any other properties and actions given to the helper will be passed through to the underlying component:

{{dynamic-component
  type=theType
  boundProperty=foo
  staticProperty="bar"
  onFoo="fooTriggered"
}}

This means the following:

{{#if showFoo}}
  {{x-foo onClick="thingClicked" value=something}}
{{/if}}
{{#if showBar}}
  {{x-bar onClick="thingClicked" value=something}}
{{/if}}
{{#if showBaz}}
  {{x-baz onClick="thingClicked" value=something}}
{{/if}}

... is essentially the same as:

{{dynamic-component type=type onClick="thingClicked" value=something}}

Developing

Installation

  • git clone this repository
  • npm install
  • bower install

Running

  • ember server
  • Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial