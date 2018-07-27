ember-drop is built and maintained by Ship Shape. Contact us for Ember.js consulting, development, and training for your project.

Ember-Drop is an Ember addon that wraps the Drop.js library.

It is mostly just a wrapper, but does provide a few extra features, to make common tasks easier. Please feel free to implement other Drop.js functionality, that I missed, and submit a PR!

Demo

http://shipshapecode.github.io/ember-drop/

Getting started

To start, if you are using Ember CLI, simply run:

ember install ember-drop

After installing, just include the component in the template for the page you would like to attach the drop to.

{{ember-drop classes='drop-theme-arrows-bounce-dark' content=content openOn='hover' position='top center' targetSelector='.hover-element'}}

classes

classes are extra classes to add to the drop. You'll want to add classes here for themes, if you are using them.

content

content is an array of objects that denote the text, buttons, events, etc. that you want in your drop

var content = [ { classes : 'button-class' , type : 'button' , text : 'Change name' , events : { click : function ( ) { if ( this .get( 'name' ) !== 'Thomas Jefferson' ) { this .set( 'name' , 'Thomas Jefferson' ); } else { this .set( 'name' , 'George Washington' ); } }.bind(controller) } }, { classes : 'text-class' , text : 'Click to change the name in the greeting' , type : 'div' } ];

Each object in the content array has the following options:

classes : Extra classes to add to the DOM element you are appending, mostly for styling purposes.

: Extra classes to add to the DOM element you are appending, mostly for styling purposes. text : A string of text to display in the element

: A string of text to display in the element type : The type of element you would like to create: 'button', 'div', and 'span' are supported. You can pass in any other element types like 'p', 'a', etc. but others have not been tested.

: The type of element you would like to create: 'button', 'div', and 'span' are supported. You can pass in any other element types like 'p', 'a', etc. but others have not been tested. events : events is an object containing functions to be executed on a given event for the element you appended click : A function to execute on click of the element you appended to the drop (More events coming soon)

: events is an object containing functions to be executed on a given event for the element you appended

openOn

openOn is one of the following strings 'hover', 'click' or 'always'. These are pretty self explanatory.

position

position is a string denoting the positioning of the drop, relative to the target it's attached to.

Possible options:

'top left' 'left top' 'left middle' 'left bottom' 'bottom left' 'bottom center' 'bottom right' 'right bottom' 'right middle' 'right top' 'top right' 'top center'

targetSelector

targetSelector is the css selector of the element you want to attach the drop to.