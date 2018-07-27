ember-drop is built and maintained by Ship Shape. Contact us for Ember.js consulting, development, and training for your project.
Ember-Drop is an Ember addon that wraps the Drop.js library.
It is mostly just a wrapper, but does provide a few extra features, to make common tasks easier. Please feel free to implement other Drop.js functionality, that I missed, and submit a PR!
http://shipshapecode.github.io/ember-drop/
To start, if you are using Ember CLI, simply run:
ember install ember-drop
After installing, just include the component in the template for the page you would like to attach the drop to.
{{ember-drop
classes='drop-theme-arrows-bounce-dark'
content=content
openOn='hover'
position='top center'
targetSelector='.hover-element'}}
classes are extra classes to add to the drop. You'll want to add classes here for themes, if you are using them.
content is an array of objects that denote the text, buttons, events, etc. that you want in your drop
var content = [
{
classes: 'button-class',
type: 'button',
text: 'Change name',
events: {
click: function() {
if (this.get('name') !== 'Thomas Jefferson') {
this.set('name', 'Thomas Jefferson');
}
else {
this.set('name', 'George Washington');
}
}.bind(controller)
}
},
{
classes: 'text-class',
text: 'Click to change the name in the greeting',
type: 'div'
}
];
Each object in the content array has the following options:
openOn is one of the following strings 'hover', 'click' or 'always'. These are pretty self explanatory.
position is a string denoting the positioning of the drop, relative to the target it's attached to.
Possible options:
'top left'
'left top'
'left middle'
'left bottom'
'bottom left'
'bottom center'
'bottom right'
'right bottom'
'right middle'
'right top'
'top right'
'top center'
targetSelector is the css selector of the element you want to attach the drop to.