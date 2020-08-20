Bug reports and feature requests are very welcome. In case you have something to suggest or report, please file an issue to the issue queue. But first make sure there's no similar issue. ;)
If you're having trouble using this addon in your project, please file a properly structured question at StackOverflow. It is important that you use
ember.js and
ember-drag-sort tags for your question to be seen.
A drag'n'drop sortable list addon.
https://kaliber5.github.io/ember-drag-sort/
gen-0 branch is based on jQuery. Supports Ember CLI 1.13+.
gen-1 branch (current development head) has got rid of jQuery. Except for page objects which still import jQuery in test env. Supports Ember CLI 3.8+.
gen-2 branch supports Ember CLI 3.12+.
⚠️ Nested lists do not work correctly in Ember <= v3.10.0-beta.1 without jQuery. This is an issue with Ember itself, see https://github.com/emberjs/ember.js/issues/17840 .
If your app has jQuery removed, make sure you're using Ember newer than v3.10.0-beta.1, non-inclusive.
The demo app is using Ember Canary.
Tested manually.
Works in desktop browsers:
Does not work on mobile browsers:
dragend event. Currently, the addon behaves incorrectly on Chrome/Android. If your webapp offers mobile experience, you must manually detect Chrome/Android and disable dragging.
Install the addon:
ember i ember-drag-sort
The
drag-sort-list component accepts two mandatory arguments:
items -- the array of items to sort. Must be an Ember array (normally, all arrays in an Ember app are Ember arrays).
dragEndAction -- a closure action that should update elements when sort is complete.
The component accepts a block representing an individual item (the block is rendered multiple times, one per list item). It yields
item and
index.
<DragSortList
@items = {{this.items1}}
@dragEndAction = {{this.dragEnd}}
as |item|
>
{{item.name}}
</DragSortList>
It is called on the source list component when the drag'n'drop operation is complete. It's called with a single argument -- an object with the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Description
group
|String
|Group provided to the
drag-sort-list component.
draggedItem
|The list item being dragged.
sourceList
|Array
|The list where the sorting was initiated.
sourceIndex
|Number
|The initial index of the item in the source list.
targetList
|Array
|The list where sorting was finished. Will be the same as
sourceList.
targetIndex
|Number
|The resulting index of the dragged item in the target list.
When sorting within one list,
targetIndex assumes that the dragged item is not in the list.
For example, when your list is
['a', 'b', 'c']and you put
bafter
c,
sourceIndexwill be
1and
targetIndexwill be
2. The initial index of
cwas
2, so you could suppose that target index after
cis
3.
But
targetIndexis calculated as if the dragged item
bis not in the list:
['a', 'c']. Thus, next index after
cwill be
2.
This is because the array has three items with indexes
0,
1and
2, so putting an item to position
3would make no sense.
Here's the reference implementation of the
dragEndAction action:
@action
dragEndAction ({sourceList, sourceIndex, targetList, targetIndex/* , sourceArgs, targetArgs */}) {
if (sourceList === targetList && sourceIndex === targetIndex) return
const item = sourceList.objectAt(sourceIndex)
sourceList.removeAt(sourceIndex)
targetList.insertAt(targetIndex, item)
}
This action is called when a drag is beginning, and can be used to customize the drag image, or otherwise modify the data transfer. It's called with a single argument -- an object with the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Description
event
|Event
|The
dragstart event.
element
|DOMElement
|The DOM element being dragged.
draggedItem
|The list item being dragged.
This can be used to put margins around the list items without those margins being included in the drag image:
.the-item {
margin: 20px;
}
<DragSortList
items = {{this.items1}}
dragStartAction = {{action "dragStart"}}
dragEndAction = {{action "dragEnd"}}
as |item|
>
<div class="the-item">
{{item.name}}
</div>
</DragSortList>
actions: {
dragStart({ event, element }) {
let target = element.querySelector('.the-item');
let { x, y } = element.getBoundingClientRect();
// Set drag image, positioning it to align with `.the-item`'s position
event.dataTransfer.setDragImage(target, event.clientX - x, event.clientY - y);
}
}
You may want to let the user drag items in and out of a list, without letting him rearrange items within a list. In that case the order of items is determined by the app.
Here's a use case. Your CMS allows the admin to put widgets in page areas. The admin panel has a number of lists representing page header, sidebar, footer, etc. The admin is allowed to rearrange widgets to his liking. And there's a list of unused widgets, the admin can drag items to and from that list, but unused items should always be sorted alphabetically.
To achieve that, pass a closure action
determineForeignPositionAction into the list of unused items. This will prevent the user from sorting items in that list.
When the user drags a foreign items into such a list, the action will be called to determine the position of the item. Essentially, by running that action the
ember-drag-sort addon asks the host app to suggest desired position of the dragged item.
The action is only called for foreign items. When the user drags an item out of the unsortable list but then drags the item back, it will appear on its original position.
The
determineForeignPositionAction is called with with a single argument -- an object with the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Description
draggedItem
|The item being dragged.
items
|Array
|The list where the item should be positioned.
This action must return an integer -- the desired position of the item.
The simplest implementation is to always put the item into the end of the list:
@action
determineForeignPosition ({/* draggedItem, */items}) {
return items.length
}
To sort items alphabetically, you can use lodash:
@action
determineForeignPosition ({draggedItem, items}) {
return _.sortedIndex(items.toArray(), draggedItem)
}
Or do it by hand:
@action
determineForeignPosition ({draggedItem, items}) {
return Ember.A(items.slice()) // make sure not to mutate the list; `Ember.A()` is typically redundant
.addObject(draggedItem)
.sortBy('name')
.indexOf(draggedItem)
}
determineForeignPositionAction must not actually sort the list. It's only purpose is to suggest desired item position, which is necessary to display the placeholder.
Sometimes you may have a need to define a bucket of items that is "source only". This means that you can only grab items from it to add to other buckets. The source bucket can never be reordered or modified by dragging items out of it. It is only a source to drag to other lists.
This list would be marked as source only:
<DragSortList
@items = {{this.items1}}
@dragEndAction = {{this.dragEnd}}
@sourceOnly = {{true}}
as |item|
>
{{item.name}}
</DragSortList>
You could then have one or more other lists which you could drag the items from the source list into.
When using
drag-sort-list in a template, you can pass additional arguments to it. These arguments will be passed into the
dragEndAction.
Here's a case where this is useful. Say, you have
parent and
child models, with a many-to-many relationship between the two. When you reorder a list of children, the new order must be persisted by calling
.save() on the parent. But the
dragEndAction does not have access to the parent by default!
To resolve this problem, pass the parent into the
drag-sort-list component via the
additionalArgs argument:
{{#each parents as |parent|}}
<DragSortList
@items = {{this.parent.children}}
@additionalArgs = {{hash parent=parent foo="bar"}}
@dragEndAction = {{this.dragEnd}}
as |child|
}}
{{child.name}}
</DragSortList>
{{/each}}
Now you can access the parent of both source and target lists in the
dragEndAction. The value of
additionalArgs will be exposed as
sourceArgs and
targetArgs:
@action
dragEndAction({ sourceList, sourceIndex, sourceArgs, targetList, targetIndex, targetArgs }) {
if (sourceModel === targetModel && sourceIndex === targetIndex) return;
const item = sourceList.objectAt(sourceIndex);
sourceList.removeAt(sourceIndex);
targetList.insertAt(targetIndex, item);
// Access the parent via `sourceArgs` and `targetArgs`
sourceArgs.parent.save();
targetArgs.parent.save();
console.log(sourceArgs.foo); // => "bar"
console.log(targetArgs.foo); // => "bar"
}
|Argument
|Type
|Default value
|Description
items
|Ember Array
|An array of items to display and offer sorting.
dragEndAction
|Closure action
|This callback will be called on source list when sorting is complete. See above for details.
dragStartAction
|Closure action
|This callback will be called on source list when dragging is starting. See above for details.
determineForeignPositionAction
|Closure action or
undefined
undefined
|When provided, used to determine the position of the placeholder when dragging a foreign item into the list. When not provided, the user is able to determine the order. See above for details.
group
undefined
|Used to restrict dragging between multiple lists to only some of those lists. Typically a string.
draggingEnabled
|Boolean
true
|Disables sorting. Useful when
dragEndAction is an async operation.
childClass
|String
""
|HTML class applied to list item components.
childTagName
|String
"div"
tagName applied to list item components.
handle
|String, typically
"[draggable]", or
null
null
|Selector of the drag handle element. When provided, items can only be dragged by handle. ⚠️ The handle element must have
draggable="true" attribute.
isHorizontal
|Boolean
false
|Displays the list horizontally. ⚠️ Horizontal lists don't work well when nested.
isRtl
|Boolean
false
|RTL - Right to left. Might be useful for certain languages. ⚠️ Has no effect on vertical lists.
additionalArgs
undefined
|A catch-all for additional arguments you may want to access in the
dragEndAction. Can be used for things like passing the parent of the list in for saving
hasMany relationships.
drag-sort-list component has HTML class
dragSortList. It also assumes the following classes dynamically:
|HTML class
|Applied when...
-isEmpty
|The given list is empty.
-draggingEnabled
|Dragging is enabled via the
draggingEnabled attribute.
-isDragging
|Dragging is in progress and the given list is either a source list or belongs to the same group as the source list.
-isDraggingOver
|Dragging is in progress and the placeholder is within the given list. This class is removed from a list when an item is dragged into a different list.
-isExpanded
|Dragging is in progress and the given list is either empty or contains only the dragged item. Used to give some height to the list, so that the item can be dragged back into it.
The individual item component has HTML class
dragSortItem. It also assumes the following classes dynamically:
|HTML class
|Applied when...
-isDragged
|The given item is the one being dragged. Used to hide the item from the list.
-isDraggingOver
|Dragged item is positioned either above/before or below/after the given item.
-placeholderBefore
|Dragged item is positioned above/before the given item.
-placeholderAfter
|Dragged item is positioned below/after the given item.
When dragging, the dragged item is hidden via the
-isDragged HTML class that applies
display: none.
The placeholder (drop target) is shown via the
-placeholderBefore or
-placeholderAfter HTML classes. These classes apply padding to the given list item, and the placeholder is an absolutely positioned
:before pseudo-element. A similar pseudo-element is applied to an
-isExpanded list (see above).
For sorting to work correctly, you must not apply padding to the list HTML element. If you need some padding on the list, apply it to its parent element.
You must not apply any padding or margin to list item elements either. If you need padding between list items, apply it to HTML elements that you pass into list items.
Avoid collapsing margins between list items and between list item and list. Collapsing margins may cause a jumping glitch.
There's an Ember service called
dragSort. You can listen to the following events on it, using the Evented API.
Each event is called with as single argument, which is an object with properties. For the description of properties, see
dragEndAction documentation above.
|Event name
|Description
|Argument properties
start
|Sorting has started.
group,
draggedItem,
sourceList,
sourceIndex
sort
|Dragged item has been moved within a list. The list is referenced as
targetList.
group,
draggedItem,
sourceList,
sourceIndex,
targetList,
oldTargetIndex,
newTargetIndex
move
|Item has been dragged into a different list.
group,
draggedItem,
sourceList,
sourceIndex,
oldTargetList,
newTargetList,
targetIndex
end
|Sorting has ended.
group,
draggedItem,
sourceList,
sourceIndex,
targetList,
targetIndex
trigger is a low-level test helper that can be imported like this:
import trigger from 'ember-drag-sort/utils/trigger'
It accepts three arguments:
|Argument
|Type
|Description
element
|String, DOM element or jQuery collection
|Selector or element to trigger an operation on.
eventName
|String
|For list:
dragenter; for list item:
dragstart,
dragover or
dragend.
above
|Boolean
|Only for
dragover. Whether to put placeholder above (
true) or below (
false) target item.
The order of operations is the following:
dragstart on the element to drag.
dragenter on target list that the dragged element should be moved into (optional).
dragover on target element, the one that the dragged element should be dropped next to. Provide third argument to indicate above or below.
dragover on the dragged element.
After performing the operations, you must wait for async behavior.
See this addon's integration test for example.
sort is a high-level test helper that moves an item to a new position within the same list.
It can be imported like this:
import {sort} from 'ember-drag-sort/utils/trigger'
It accepts the following arguments:
|Argument
|Type
|Required?
|Description
sourceList
|String, DOM element or jQuery collection
|yes
|Selector or element of the
drag-sort-list component.
sourceIndex
|Integer
|yes
|Zero-based index of the item to pick up.
targetIndex
|Integer
|yes
|Zero-based index of the item to drop picked item on top of, calculated while the picked item is still on its original position.
above
|Boolean
|yes
|Whether to drop picked item above (
true) or below (
false) target item.
handleSelector
|String
|no
|Provide if handles are used in the list
After executing
sort in a test, perform a wait using
wait,
andThen or
await.
Example:
import {sort} from 'ember-drag-sort/utils/trigger'
test('sorting a list', async function (assert) {
await visit('/')
const list = document.querySelector('.dragSortList')
await sort(list, 0, 1, false)
const expectedTitles = ['Bar', 'Foo', 'Baz', 'Quux']
assert.equal(list.childElementCount, 4)
expectedTitles.forEach((expectedTitle, k) => {
m = `List #0 item #${k} content title`
expect(list.children[k].textContent.trim(), m).equal(expectedTitle)
})
}))
move is a high-level test helper that moves an item from one list into another.
It can be imported like this:
import {sort} from 'ember-drag-sort/utils/trigger'
It accepts the following arguments:
|Argument
|Type
|Required?
|Description
sourceList
|String, DOM element or jQuery collection
|yes
|Selector or element of the source
drag-sort-list component.
sourceIndex
|Integer
|yes
|Zero-based index of the item to pick up.
targetList
|String, DOM element or jQuery collection
|yes
|Selector or element of the target
drag-sort-list component.
targetIndex
|Integer
|no
|Zero-based index of the item to drop picked item on top of, calculated while the picked item is still on its original position. When omitted, adds item to the end of the target list. Must be omitted when moving into an empty list.
above
|Boolean
|yes if
targetList is provided
|Whether to drop picked item above (
true) or below (
false) target item.
handleSelector
|String
|no
|Provide if handles are used in the list
After executing
sort, perform a wait using
wait,
andThen or
await.
Example:
const [list0, list1] = document.querySelectorAll('.dragSortList')
await move(list0, 0, list1, 1, false)
This will pick the first item from
list0 and drop it below the second item of
list1.
See this addon's acceptance test for example.
This addon provides page object components.
Page object components mixed into your app's
tests/pages/components/ directory
import dragSortList from '<your-app-name>/tests/pages/components/drag-sort-list'
import dragSortItem from '<your-app-name>/tests/pages/components/drag-sort-item'
Normally, you only need to import
dragSortList.
dragSortItem is available as part of
dragSortList.
When used in a test, the
dragSortList page object component offers the following properties and methods:
|Property
|Type
|Description
items
|Page Object Collection
|Each item is a
dragSortItem page object component.
draggingEnabled
|Boolean
|Checks for
-draggingEnabled class on the component (see above).
isDragging
|Boolean
|Checks for
-isDragging class on the component (see above).
isDraggingOver
|Boolean
|Checks for
-isDraggingOver class on the component (see above).
isEmpty
|Boolean
|Checks for
-isEmpty class on the component (see above).
isExpanded
|Boolean
|Checks for
-isExpanded class on the component (see above).
dragEnter()
|Method
|Calls
trigger helper on current list with
'dragenter'.
sort(...)
|Method
|Calls
sort helper on current list. See below for arguments.
move(...)
|Method
|Calls
move helper on current list. See below for arguments.
The
dragSortItem page object component offers the following properties and methods:
|Property
|Type
|Description
content
|Page Object Component
|Represents the content of every
dragSortItem. Available only via the factory imported from
{dragSortList}.
draggable
|Boolean
|Whether the item is draggable
isDragged
|Boolean
|Checks for
-isDragged class on the component (see above).
isDraggingOver
|Boolean
|Checks for
-isDraggingOver class on the component (see above).
placeholderAbove
|Boolean
|Checks for
-placeholderBefore class on the component (see above).
placeholderBelow
|Boolean
|Checks for
-placeholderAfter class on the component (see above).
dragStart()
|Method
|Calls
trigger helper on current item with
'dragstart'.
dragOver(above)
|Method
|Calls
trigger helper on current item with
'dragover' and
above.
dragEnd()
|Method
|Calls
trigger helper on current item with
'dragend'.
Additionally, both page object components offer the following properties and methods:
|Property
|Type
|Description
$
|jQuery Collection
|Current element wrapped in jQuery.
empty
|Boolean
|Whether current element is empty, ignoring whitespace.
exists
|Boolean
|Whether current element exists. When element does not exist, returns
false without raising an exception.
index
|Integer
|Index of current element within its parent.
visible
|Boolean
|PageObject.isVisible.
attr(string)
|Method
|Returns given attribute value on current element (PageObject.attribute).
click()
|Method
|PageObject.clickable.
contains(selectorOrElement)
|Method
|Returns whether given element exists inside current element.
hasClass(string)
|Method
|Returns whether current element has given class.
text()
|Method
|Returns text of current element (PageObject.text).
Here's how you include
dragSortList into your page object:
// tests/pages/index.js
import {create, visitable} from 'ember-cli-page-object'
import dragSortList from '<your-app-name>/tests/pages/components/drag-sort-list'
export default create({
visit: visitable('/'),
sortableList: dragSortList
})
If you want to provide custom descriptors for the
dragSortList page object component, use the spread operator:
import {create, hasClass, visitable} from 'ember-cli-page-object'
import dragSortList from '<your-app-name>/tests/pages/components/drag-sort-list'
export default create({
visit: visitable('/'),
sortableList: {
...dragSortList,
isActive: hasClass('active')
}
})
You can not provide a custom descriptor for
dragSortItem, but you can describe its content. For example, you can describe the following template:
<DragSortList
@items = {{this.items}}
@dragEndAction = {{this.dragEndAction}}
as |item|
>
<div class = 'drag-sort-item-content'>
{{item.name}}
</div>
</DragSortList>
...by importing the page object component factory from
{dragSortList} and passing your item description into it like this:
import {create, visitable} from 'ember-cli-page-object'
import {dragSortList} from '<your-app-name>/tests/pages/components/drag-sort-list'
export default create({
visit: visitable('/'),
sortableList: dragSortList({
title: text()
})
})
In a test, list items are available as
sortableList.items(). Item content is available as
sortableList.items(index).content.
For example, to assert the title of the first item in a list, using the page object from the last example, you can do this:
assert.equal(sortableList.items(0).content.title, "Foo")
If you're using drag handles, you must pass a drag handle selector to the factory as the second argument:
import {create, visitable} from 'ember-cli-page-object'
import {dragSortList} from '<your-app-name>/tests/pages/components/drag-sort-list'
export default create({
visit: visitable('/'),
sortableList: dragSortList({}, '[draggable]')
})
If you don't want to provide custom list item content, pass an empty object.
This assumes that every list item has a handle with the same selector.
The selector must be discoverable within list item content. In other words, the handle is accessed via
listItem.querySelector(handleSelector).
If you're describing a nested list, use the
> combinator in your drag handle selector, so that drag handles of child items aren't selected.
Inside your acceptance test, you can use the
sort method on the
dragSortList page object component.
To rearrange items within a single list, call
dragSortList.sort() with three arguments:
|Argument
|Type
|Required
|Description
sourceIndex
|Integer
|yes
|Zero-based index of the item to pick up.
targetIndex
|Integer
|yes
|Zero-based index of the item to drop picked item on top of, calculated while the picked item is still on its original position.
above
|Boolean
|yes
|Whether to drop picked item above (
true) or below (
false) target item.
After executing
sort, perform a wait using
await or
andThen().
Example:
test('sorting a list', async function (assert) {
await page.visit()
const list = page.sortableList
await list.sort(0, 1, false)
const expectedTitles = ['Bar', 'Foo', 'Baz', 'Quux']
assert.equal(list.items().count, 4)
expectedTitles.forEach((expectedTitle, k) => {
m = `List #0 item #${k} content title`
expect(list.items(k).content.title, m).equal(expectedTitle)
})
}))
To move an item from one list to another, call
dragSortList.move() with four arguments:
|Argument
|Type
|Required
|Description
sourceIndex
|Integer
|yes
|Zero-based index of the item to pick up.
targetList
|Page object component
|yes
|The page object of the other sortable list component.
targetIndex
|Integer
|no
|Zero-based index of the item to drop picked item on top of, calculated while the picked item is still on its original position. When omitted, adds item to the end of the target list. Must be omitted when moving into an empty list.
above
|Boolean
|yes if
targetList is provided
|Whether to drop picked item above (
true) or below (
false) target item.
After executing
sort, perform a wait using
await or
andThen().
Example:
const list1 = page.sortableList1
const list2 = page.sortableList2
await list1.sort(0, list2, 1, false)
This will pick the first item from
list1 and drop it below the second item of
list2.
See this addon's acceptance test for example.
This project uses Yarn to lock dependencies. You can install yarn with
npm i -g yarn.
git clone <repository-url> this repository
cd ember-drag-sort
yarn install ⚠️
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
ember serve
Main branches are named as
gen-1,
gen-2, etc. Default branch on GitHub is where active development happens.
This naming scheme is due to the fact that this project uses SemVer. As a result, major version number will rise very quickly, without any correlation with actual major changes in the app.
The number in the branch name, "generation", is supposed to be incremented in these cases:
Pull requests are welcome from feature branches. Make sure to discus proposed changes with addon maintainers to avoid wasted effort.
Maintaining the TOC by hand is extremely tedious. Use this tiny webapp to generate the TOC automatically. Enable the first two checkboxes there.
This command will deploy the app to https://kaliber5/ember-drag-sort.github.io/ember-drag-sort/ :
ember deploy prod
Built by @lolmaus and contributors.
Notable contributors: @frysch, @rwwagner90.
Conceieved in Firecracker.
Reimplemented in Deveo/Perforce.
Currently developed and maintained by kaliber5.
MIT.