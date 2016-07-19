(drag-set 'plain/text' 'some text')
Use in
ondragstart event handler to set data on the event.
(drag-set 'plain/text' 'some text') is equivalent to calling
event.dataTrasfer.setData('plain/text') in the event handler.
<div draggable="true" ondragstart={{action (drag-set 'plain/text' 'some text')}}></div>
This helper can accept
application/json mime type in which case it will
JSON.stringify the received data.
<div draggable="true" ondragstart={{action (drag-set "application/json" (hash id=123 color='red'))}}></div>
(drag-get 'plain/text')
Use in
ondrop event handler to retrieve data set with
event.dataTransfer.setData.
(drag-get 'plain/text') is equivalent to
event.dataTransfer.getData('plain/text').
<div ondrop={{action (pipe (prevent-default) (drag-get 'plain/text') (action 'dosomething'))}}></div>
This helper can accept
application/json mime type in which case it will
JSON.parse the received data.
(prevent-default)
Calls
event.preventDefault().
Calls
event.stopPropagating().
(drop-effect 'move')
Applies specified drop effect onto the event. Equivalent to calling
even.dropEvent = move;
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
ember server
npm test (Runs
ember try:testall to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://ember-cli.com/.
Thank you Miguel Camba for suggesting to try doing drag and drop with pure events.