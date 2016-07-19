+ + +

Use in ondragstart event handler to set data on the event. (drag-set 'plain/text' 'some text') is equivalent to calling event.dataTrasfer.setData('plain/text') in the event handler.

< div draggable = "true" ondragstart = {{ action (drag-set 'plain/text' 'some text')}} > </ div >

This helper can accept application/json mime type in which case it will JSON.stringify the received data.

< div draggable = "true" ondragstart = {{ action (drag-set "application/json" (hash id=123 color='red'))}} > </ div >

Use in ondrop event handler to retrieve data set with event.dataTransfer.setData . (drag-get 'plain/text') is equivalent to event.dataTransfer.getData('plain/text') .

< div ondrop = {{ action (pipe (prevent-default) (drag-get 'plain/text') (action 'dosomething'))}} > </ div >

This helper can accept application/json mime type in which case it will JSON.parse the received data.

Calls event.preventDefault() .

Calls event.stopPropagating() .

Applies specified drop effect onto the event. Equivalent to calling even.dropEvent = move ;

Installation

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

bower install

Running

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

npm test (Runs ember try:testall to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)

(Runs to test your addon against multiple Ember versions) ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://ember-cli.com/.

Credits

Thank you Miguel Camba for suggesting to try doing drag and drop with pure events.