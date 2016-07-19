openbase logo
ember-dnd-helpers

by EmberSherpa
0.1.0 (see all)

Helpers to assist in building drag and drop interfaces in Ember.js applications

Overview

Readme

ember-dnd-helpers

+Build Status +npm version +Dependency Status

(drag-set 'plain/text' 'some text')

Use in ondragstart event handler to set data on the event. (drag-set 'plain/text' 'some text') is equivalent to calling event.dataTrasfer.setData('plain/text') in the event handler.

<div draggable="true" ondragstart={{action (drag-set 'plain/text' 'some text')}}></div>

This helper can accept application/json mime type in which case it will JSON.stringify the received data.

<div draggable="true" ondragstart={{action (drag-set "application/json" (hash id=123 color='red'))}}></div>

(drag-get 'plain/text')

Use in ondrop event handler to retrieve data set with event.dataTransfer.setData. (drag-get 'plain/text') is equivalent to event.dataTransfer.getData('plain/text').

<div ondrop={{action (pipe (prevent-default) (drag-get 'plain/text') (action 'dosomething'))}}></div>

This helper can accept application/json mime type in which case it will JSON.parse the received data.

(prevent-default)

Calls event.preventDefault().

`(stop-propagating)

Calls event.stopPropagating().

(drop-effect 'move')

Applies specified drop effect onto the event. Equivalent to calling even.dropEvent = move;

Installation

  • git clone this repository
  • npm install
  • bower install

Running

  • ember server
  • Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

  • npm test (Runs ember try:testall to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://ember-cli.com/.

Credits

Thank you Miguel Camba for suggesting to try doing drag and drop with pure events.

