This addon was spun out of a discussion on emberjs/rfcs#191 [Deprecate component lifecycle hook arguments].
ember-diff-attrs provides a dry way to track attribute changes using a component's
didReceiveAttrs lifecycle hook.
PRs, RFCs and comments are welcome!
@GavinJoyce and I (mostly Gavin) created an alternative version of this addon that offers a slightly cleaner API using a mixin instead of a decorator.
import diffAttrs from 'ember-diff-attrs';
export default Ember.Component.extend({
didReceiveAttrs: diffAttrs('email', 'isAdmin', function(changedAttrs, ...args) {
this._super(...args);
if(changedAttrs && changedAttrs.email) {
let oldEmail = changedAttrs.email[0],
newEmail = changedAttrs.email[1];
// Do stuff
}
})
});
Some quick notes:
diffAttrs will always be called, even when a tracked attr is not changed.
changedAttrs will be
null on the first call.
import diffAttrs from 'ember-diff-attrs';
export default Ember.Component.extend({
didReceiveAttrs: diffAttrs({
keys: ['user', 'isAdmin'],
isEqual(key, a, b) {
if (key === 'user') {
return (a && b) ? a.id === b.id : a === b;
}
return a === b;
},
hook(changedAttrs, ...args) {
this._super(...args);
if(changedAttrs && changedAttrs.user) {
let oldUser = changedAttrs.user[0],
newUser = changedAttrs.user[1];
// Do stuff
}
}
})
});
changedAttrs null on
init -- It seems likely that some users will want an alternate behavior for
init vs
update. There is no loss of functionality by having
changedAttrs null on
init and it's easy to explain, nothing has actually changed yet.
changedAttrs structure -- I followed the precedence started by ember-data (
model.changedAttributes()).
I followed ember-data's precedence for representing old and new values (
model.changedAttributes()). This format has always felt odd to me. I'm more than happy to discuss changing this.
Since this addon is implemented as a macro, it cannot easily utilize a component's
init call to setup. Because of this, we are unable to determine what has changed the first time
didUpdateAttrs is called.
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.