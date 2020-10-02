This addon was spun out of a discussion on emberjs/rfcs#191 [Deprecate component lifecycle hook arguments].

ember-diff-attrs provides a dry way to track attribute changes using a component's didReceiveAttrs lifecycle hook.

PRs, RFCs and comments are welcome!

@GavinJoyce and I (mostly Gavin) created an alternative version of this addon that offers a slightly cleaner API using a mixin instead of a decorator.

See: ember-did-change-attrs

Usage

Shorthand usage

import diffAttrs from 'ember-diff-attrs' ; export default Ember.Component.extend({ didReceiveAttrs : diffAttrs( 'email' , 'isAdmin' , function ( changedAttrs, ...args ) { this ._super(...args); if (changedAttrs && changedAttrs.email) { let oldEmail = changedAttrs.email[ 0 ], newEmail = changedAttrs.email[ 1 ]; } }) });

Some quick notes:

The function hook provided to diffAttrs will always be called, even when a tracked attr is not changed.

will be called, even when a tracked attr is not changed. changedAttrs will be null on the first call.

Extended usage

import diffAttrs from 'ember-diff-attrs' ; export default Ember.Component.extend({ didReceiveAttrs : diffAttrs({ keys : [ 'user' , 'isAdmin' ], isEqual(key, a, b) { if (key === 'user' ) { return (a && b) ? a.id === b.id : a === b; } return a === b; }, hook(changedAttrs, ...args) { this ._super(...args); if (changedAttrs && changedAttrs.user) { let oldUser = changedAttrs.user[ 0 ], newUser = changedAttrs.user[ 1 ]; } } }) });

Design thoughts / rationales.

changedAttrs null on init -- It seems likely that some users will want an alternate behavior for init vs update . There is no loss of functionality by having changedAttrs null on init and it's easy to explain, nothing has actually changed yet.

null on -- It seems likely that some users will want an alternate behavior for vs . There is no loss of functionality by having null on and it's easy to explain, nothing has actually changed yet. changedAttrs structure -- I followed the precedence started by ember-data ( model.changedAttributes() ).

Outstanding Questions

Changed attrs format

I followed ember-data's precedence for representing old and new values ( model.changedAttributes() ). This format has always felt odd to me. I'm more than happy to discuss changing this.

Since this addon is implemented as a macro, it cannot easily utilize a component's init call to setup. Because of this, we are unable to determine what has changed the first time didUpdateAttrs is called.

Running tests

ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

– Runs the test suite on the current Ember version ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"

– Runs the test suite in "watch mode" ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

ember serve

Visit the dummy application at http://localhost:4200.

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.