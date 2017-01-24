This is the s3-adapter implementation to use s3 with ember-deploy.
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"s3:ListAllMyBuckets"
],
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:s3:::*"
]
},
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"s3:GetBucketLocation",
"s3:ListBucket"
],
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:s3:::<your-bucket-name>"
]
},
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"s3:DeleteObject",
"s3:GetObject",
"s3:GetObjectAcl",
"s3:PutObject",
"s3:PutObjectAcl"
],
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:s3:::<your-bucket-name>/*"
]
}
]
}
buildEnv
ember-cli-deploy gives you an option called
buildEnv in
config/deploy.js. This option is meant to be used for production-like environments like for example
staging that should behave like production (concatenate js files, minify build, fingerprint assets) but are using other settings than production specified in
config/environment.js in your Ember application.
The
buildEnv option is used to to pass the respective environment to the
ember build-command that ember-cli-deploy is using to build your application before uploading files. If
buildEnv is not specified
ember-cli-deploy will use
production as the default setting.
Though you could in theory specify a buildEnv
development in your
deploy.js it is encouraged not to do so. There are multiple reasons for this.
development environment.
config/environment.js to create a production-like environment and Ember.Logger to do any logging that you need to be doing.
ember-deploy-s3 will upload your assets with basically a 'cache-forever' setting you will not get the latest assets served to your browser after deploying your application to s3. This is annoying to debug and will cost you lots of time if you decide to use a
buildEnv 'development' (You have been warned ;))
Instead what you should be doing when the need for multiple different deployable environments arises is to create
production-like environments for these environments. There's a section in the ember-cli-deploy docs how to do this. In the provided example you would also need to pass
staging as the
buildEnv option if you wanted to use different api-hosts for
production and
staging provided from
environment.js.
Uploads tend to hang when you don't specify the region your bucket is located in in
config/deploy.js it is thus recommended to add the region your bucket is located in to your S3 configuration:
// config/deploy.js
module.exports = {
//...
production: {
// ...
assets: {
accessKeyId: '<your-access-key-goes-here>',
secretAccessKey: process.env['AWS_ACCESS_KEY'],
bucket: '<your-bucket-name>',
region: '<your-region (e.g. eu-west-1)>'
}
}
};