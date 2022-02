NOTE: This addon is deprecated. Please use import { timeout } from 'ember-concurrency' instead.

Create promises which resolve after a specified delay

Installation

This is an Ember CLI addon so all you need to do is

npm install ember-delay --save

Usage Instructions

delay(milliseconds) returns a promise which resolves after the specified milliseconds (the default is 2000 ).

import delay from 'ember-delay/delay' ; var MyRoute = Ember.Route.extend({ model : function ( ) { return delay( 1000 ).then( function ( ) { return { name : 'Alex' }; }); } })

Development Instructions

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

bower install

Running