Polyfills Ember's built-in decorators
This addon is not needed in Ember 3.10+
ember install ember-decorators-polyfill
Polyfills Ember's built-in decorators API:
import { action, computed } from '@ember/object';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
import { inject as controller } from '@ember/controller';
import {
alias,
and,
bool,
collect,
deprecatingAlias,
empty,
equal,
filter,
filterBy,
gt,
gte,
intersect,
lt,
lte,
map,
mapBy,
match,
max,
min,
none,
not,
notEmpty,
oneWay,
or,
reads,
readOnly,
setDiff,
sort,
sum,
union,
uniq,
uniqBy,
} from '@ember/object/computed';
