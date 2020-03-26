openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ember-decorators-polyfill

by ember-polyfills
1.1.5 (see all)

Polyfill for Ember's official decorators API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.9K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-decorators-polyfill

Polyfills Ember's built-in decorators

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v2.18 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above

This addon is not needed in Ember 3.10+

Installation

ember install ember-decorators-polyfill

Usage

Polyfills Ember's built-in decorators API:

import { action, computed } from '@ember/object';

import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
import { inject as controller } from '@ember/controller';

import {
  alias,
  and,
  bool,
  collect,
  deprecatingAlias,
  empty,
  equal,
  filter,
  filterBy,
  gt,
  gte,
  intersect,
  lt,
  lte,
  map,
  mapBy,
  match,
  max,
  min,
  none,
  not,
  notEmpty,
  oneWay,
  or,
  reads,
  readOnly,
  setDiff,
  sort,
  sum,
  union,
  uniq,
  uniqBy,
} from '@ember/object/computed';

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial