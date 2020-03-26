Polyfills Ember's built-in decorators

Compatibility

Ember.js v2.18 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

This addon is not needed in Ember 3.10+

Installation

ember install ember-decorators-polyfill

Usage

Polyfills Ember's built-in decorators API:

import { action, computed } from '@ember/object' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; import { inject as controller } from '@ember/controller' ; import { alias, and, bool, collect, deprecatingAlias, empty, equal, filter, filterBy, gt, gte, intersect, lt, lte, map, mapBy, match, max, min, none, not, notEmpty, oneWay, or, reads, readOnly, setDiff, sort, sum, union, uniq, uniqBy, } from '@ember/object/computed' ;

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.