Ember Decorators began as a project dedicated to exploring and unlocking the future of native classes in Ember.js. Now, that future is here! Decorators will be landing soon in Ember, and there is a polyfill available for them.
This library now contains a few extra decorators which were not upstreamed to Ember, and may still be useful to some users. Check out the documentation website for detailed API documentation for all the decorators included in this addon.
First install the main
ember-decorators addon.
ember install ember-decorators
This addon doesn't contain any decorators itself, but includes the core set of subaddons that are necessary to begin writing Ember using native classes:
@ember-decorators/component
@ember-decorators/object
See the API Documentation for detailed examples and documentation of the individual decorators.
Ember follows the legacy decorators "stage 1" proposal API. The decorators proposal is currently being redesigned for stage 3, and the champions have publicly stated that this is the recommended path forward.
This repository consists of multiple packages managed with lerna.js.
The decorators all reside in their own individual packages under
/packages,
along with the main
ember-decorators package.
The main package serves three purposes:
git clone <your-fork-url>
cd ember-decorators
npm install
npm run lint:js
npm run lint:js -- --fix
npm test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
npm start
This project is licensed under the MIT License.