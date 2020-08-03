ember-data-url-templates is an addon to allow building urls with url templates instead of defining buildURL as described in RFC #4.

ember-data-url-templates is under early development. Feedback is welcome, and of course, so are pull requests.

Url templates are compiled with geraintluff/uri-templates, which fully implements RFC 6570.

Usage

Installation

ember install ember-data-url-templates

Requirements

ember-data-url-templates >= 0.1.0 is known to work with ember-data >= 1.0.0-beta.18 , ^1.13 , and ^2.0 .

Documentation

More in depth documentation can be found in the wiki.

Synopsis

import Ember from "ember" ; import DS from "ember-data" ; import UrlTemplates from "ember-data-url-templates" ; export default DS.RESTAdapter.extend(UrlTemplates, { urlTemplate : '{+host}/comments{/id}' , queryUrlTemplate : '{+host}/comments{?query*}' , createRecordUrlTemplate : '{+host}/users/{userId}/comments' , session : Ember.inject.service(), urlSegments : { userId() { return this .get( 'session.userId' ); } } });

TODO

