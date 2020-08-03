openbase logo
ember-data-url-templates

by Amiel Martin
0.4.5 (see all)

an ember-addon to allow building urls with url templates instead of defining buildURL

Readme

ember-data-url-templates

Build Status Ember Observer Score Dependency Status devDependency Status

ember-data-url-templates is an addon to allow building urls with url templates instead of defining buildURL as described in RFC #4.

ember-data-url-templates is under early development. Feedback is welcome, and of course, so are pull requests.

Url templates are compiled with geraintluff/uri-templates, which fully implements RFC 6570.

Usage

Installation

ember install ember-data-url-templates

Requirements

ember-data-url-templates >= 0.1.0 is known to work with ember-data >= 1.0.0-beta.18, ^1.13, and ^2.0.

Documentation

More in depth documentation can be found in the wiki.

Synopsis

// adapters/comment

import Ember from "ember";
import DS from "ember-data";
import UrlTemplates from "ember-data-url-templates";

export default DS.RESTAdapter.extend(UrlTemplates, {
  urlTemplate: '{+host}/comments{/id}',
  queryUrlTemplate: '{+host}/comments{?query*}',
  createRecordUrlTemplate: '{+host}/users/{userId}/comments',

  session: Ember.inject.service(),

  urlSegments: {
    userId() {
      return this.get('session.userId');
    }
  }
});

Contributing

Installation

  • git clone this repository
  • npm install
  • bower install

Running Tests

  • ember test or
  • ember test --server

TODO

Here is a short list of things I'd like to support:

  • Use a template provided by the API (like links)

