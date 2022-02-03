Ember Data Model Fragments

This package provides support for sub-models that can be treated much like belongsTo and hasMany relationships are, but whose persistence is managed completely through the parent object.

⚠️ Deprecated APIs have been removed. See the changelog for more information on breaking changes.

Compatibility

This project makes extensive use of private Ember Data APIs and is therefore sensitive to minor changes in new Ember Data releases, regardless of semver guarantees. Every effort is made to maintain compatibility with the latest version, but updates always take time. See the contributing section if you'd like to help out :shipit:

Use the following table to decide which version of this project to use with your app:

Ember Data Model Fragments > v1.0.0-beta.7 <= v1.0.0-beta.11 v0.2.3 v1.0.0-beta.14 v0.2.8 >= v1.0.0-beta.15 <= v1.0.0-beta.18 v0.3.3 >= v1.13.x < v2.0.0 v1.13.x >= v2.0.x < v2.1.0 v2.0.x >= v2.1.x < v2.3.x v2.1.x >= v2.3.x < v2.11.x v2.3.x >= v2.11.x < v2.13.x v2.11.x >= v2.14.x < v3.0.x v2.14.x >= v3.0.x < v3.2.x v3.0.x-beta.1 >= v3.2.x < v3.4.x v3.3.x >= v3.5.x < v3.12.x v4.0.x >= v3.13.x v5.0.x >= v3.28.x Not fully compatible (See issue)

Notes

Ember Data v1.0.0-beta.12 introduced a bug that makes it incompatible with any version of this project.

Ember Data v1.0.0-beta.15 introduced a breaking change to the serializer API with Snapshots. Since this affected fragment serialization as well, support for it was added in v0.3.0. See the serializing section below for more information.

Ember Data v1.0.0-beta.19 refactored a large number of internal APIs this project relied on and is not officially supported. Compatibility was added in v0.4.0 and targeted at Ember Data v1.13.x.

Ember Data 2.3 converted to a full Ember CLI addon. Removing the global DS namespace and switching to an import module strategy. More: Ember Data 2.3 Released. Following ember-data's lead, the MF namespace was also removed. Import modules directly.

namespace and switching to an import module strategy. More: Ember Data 2.3 Released. Following ember-data's lead, the namespace was also removed. Import modules directly. Ember Data 2.11 changed the implementation of their ContainerInstanceCache . We had to follow suite with our patches so that we could continue offering fragments their own default serializer. See #224.

. We had to follow suite with our patches so that we could continue offering fragments their own default serializer. See #224. Ember Data 2.14 changed -private import paths. See #266.

import paths. See #266. Ember Data 3.0 changed ContainerInstanceCache import paths. See e4749c10.

import paths. See e4749c10. Ember Data 3.2 changed InternalModel#fields . See: #310.

. See: #310. Ember Data 3.5 added RecordData interfaces. See: #324, emberjs/rfcs#293, and emberjs/data#5616.

interfaces. See: #324, emberjs/rfcs#293, and emberjs/data#5616. Ember Data 3.13 changed InternalModel Private APIs. See: [#360] (https://github.com/lytics/ember-data-model-fragments/pull/360)

Installation

To install as an Ember CLI addon:

$ ember install ember-data-model-fragments

You may then start creating fragments with:

$ ember generate fragment foo someAttr:string anotherAttr:boolean

Which will create the module app/models/foo.js which exports a Fragment class with the given attributes.

You might also want to take a look at FEDITOR's Ember Data model generator, which can generate Model and Fragment classes based on your API's JSON response.

Example

import Model from 'ember-data/model' ; import { fragment, fragmentArray, array } from 'ember-data-model-fragments/attributes' ; export default Model.extend({ name : fragment( 'name' ), addresses : fragmentArray( 'address' ), titles : array() });

import attr from 'ember-data/attr' ; import Fragment from 'ember-data-model-fragments/fragment' ; export default Fragment.extend({ first : attr( 'string' ), last : attr( 'string' ) });

import attr from 'ember-data/attr' ; import Fragment from 'ember-data-model-fragments/fragment' ; export default Fragment.extend({ street : attr( 'string' ), city : attr( 'string' ), region : attr( 'string' ), country : attr( 'string' ) });

With a JSON payload of:

{ "person" : { "id" : "1" , "name" : { "first" : "Tyrion" , "last" : "Lannister" }, "addresses" : [ { "street" : "1 Sky Cell" , "city" : "Eyre" , "region" : "Vale of Arryn" , "country" : "Westeros" }, { "street" : "1 Tower of the Hand" , "city" : "King's Landing" , "region" : "Crownlands" , "country" : "Westeros" } ], "titles" : [ "Imp" , "Hand of the King" ] } }

The name attribute can be treated similar to a belongsTo relationship:

let person = store.getById( 'person' , '1' ); let name = person.get( 'name' ); person.get( 'isDirty' ); name.get( 'first' ); name.set( 'first' , 'Jamie' ); person.get( 'isDirty' ); person.rollback(); name.get( 'first' ); person.set( 'name' , store.createFragment( 'name' , { first : 'Hugor' , last : 'Hill' })); person.get( 'isDirty' ); person.set( 'name' , { 'first' : 'Tyrion' , 'last' : 'Lannister' }); person.get( 'isDirty' );

The addresses attribute can be treated similar to a hasMany relationship:

let person = store.getById( 'person' , '1' ); let addresses = person.get( 'addresses' ); let address = addresses.get( 'lastObject' ); person.get( 'isDirty' ); address.get( 'country' ); address.set( 'country' , 'Essos' ); person.get( 'isDirty' ); person.rollback(); address.get( 'country' ); addresses.get( 'length' ); addresses.createFragment({ street : '1 Shy Maid' , city : 'Rhoyne River' , region : 'Free Cities' , country : 'Essos' }); addresses.get( 'length' ); person.get( 'isDirty' ); person.set( 'addresses' , [ { street : '1 Great Pyramid' , city : 'Meereen' , region : 'Slaver\'s Bay' , country : 'Essos' } ]);

The titles attribute can be treated as an Ember.Array :

let person = store.getById( 'person' , '1' ); let titles = person.get( 'titles' ); person.get( 'isDirty' ); titles.get( 'length' ); titles.pushObject( 'Halfman' ); titles.get( 'length' ); person.get( 'isDirty' ); person.rollback(); titles.get( 'length' );

Default Values

Ember Data attributes support a defaultValue config option that provides a default value when a model is created through store#createRecord() . Similarly, fragment and fragmentArray properties support a defaultValue option:

import Model from 'ember-data/model' ; import { fragment, fragmentArray, array } from 'ember-data-model-fragments/attributes' ; export default Model.extend({ name : fragment( 'name' , { defaultValue : { first : 'Faceless' , last : 'Man' } }), addresses : fragmentArray( 'address' ), titles : array( 'string' ) });

Since JavaScript objects and arrays are passed by reference, the value of defaultValue is copied using Ember.copy in order to prevent all instances sharing the same value. If a defaultValue option is not specified, fragment properties default to null and fragmentArray properties default to an empty array. Note that this may cause confusion when creating a record with a fragmentArray property:

let person = store.createRecord( 'person' ); let addresses = person.get( 'addresses' ); addresses.createFragment({ ... });

Like attr , the defaultValue option can be a function that is invoked to generate the default value:

import Model from 'ember-data/model' ; import { fragment } from 'ember-data-model-fragments/attributes' ; export default Model.extend({ name : fragment( 'name' , { defaultValue() { return { first : 'Unsullied' , last : Ember.uuid() } } }) });

Serializing

Serializing records with fragment attributes works using a special Transform that serializes each fragment or fragment array. This results in fragments being nested in JSON as expected, and avoids the need for any custom serialization logic for most cases. This also means that model fragments can have their own custom serializers, just as normal models can:

import attr from 'ember-data/attr' ; import Fragment from 'ember-data-model-fragments/fragment' ; export default Fragment.extend({ given : attr( 'string' ), family : attr( 'string' ) });

import JSONSerializer from 'ember-data/serializers/json' ; export default JSONSerializer.extend({ attrs : { given : 'first' , family : 'last' } });

Since fragment deserialization uses the value of a single attribute in the parent model, the normalizeResponse method of the serializer is never used. And since the attribute value is not a full-fledged JSON API response, JSONAPISerializer cannot be used with fragments. Because of this, auto-generated fragment serializers do not use the application serializer and instead use JSONSerializer .

If common logic must be added to auto-generated fragment serializers, apps can register a custom serializer:-fragment with the application in an initializer.

import JSONSerializer from 'ember-data/serializers/json' ; export default JSONSerializer.extend({ });

import FragmentSerializer from '../serializers/fragment' ; export function initialize ( application ) { application.register( 'serializer:-fragment' , FragmentSerializer); } export default { name : 'fragment-serializer' , initialize : initialize };

If custom serialization of the owner record is needed, fragment snapshots can be accessed using the Snapshot#attr method. Note that this differs from how relationships are accessed on snapshots (using belongsTo / hasMany methods):

import JSONSerializer from 'ember-data/serializers/json' ; export default JSONSerializer.extend({ serialize(snapshot, options) { let json = this ._super(...arguments); let nameSnapshot = snapshot.attr( 'name' ); json.full_name = nameSnapshot.attr( 'given' ) + ' ' + nameSnapshot.attr( 'family' ); let addressSnapshots = snapshot.attr( 'addresses' ); json.countries = addressSnapshots.map( function ( addressSnapshot ) { return addressSnapshot.attr( 'country' ); }); let titlesSnapshot = snapshot.attr( 'titles' ); json.title_count = titlesSnapshot.length; return json; } });

Nesting

Nesting of fragments is fully supported:

import Model from 'ember-data/model' ; import attr from 'ember-data/attr' ; import { fragmentArray } from 'ember-data-model-fragments/attributes' ; export default Model.extend({ name : attr( 'string' ), orders : fragmentArray( 'order' ) });

import attr from 'ember-data/attr' ; import Fragment from 'ember-data-model-fragments/fragment' ; import { fragmentArray } from 'ember-data-model-fragments/attributes' ; export default Fragment.extend({ amount : attr( 'string' ), products : fragmentArray( 'product' ) });

import attr from 'ember-data/attr' ; import Fragment from 'ember-data-model-fragments/fragment' ; export default Fragment.extend({ name : attr( 'string' ), sku : attr( 'string' ), price : attr( 'string' ) });

With a JSON payload of:

{ "id" : "1" , "name" : "Tyrion Lannister" , "orders" : [ { "amount" : "799.98" , "products" : [ { "name" : "Tears of Lys" , "sku" : "poison-bd-32" , "price" : "499.99" }, { "name" : "The Strangler" , "sku" : "poison-md-24" , "price" : "299.99" } ] }, { "amount" : "10999.99" , "products" : [ { "name" : "Lives of Four Kings" , "sku" : "old-book-32" , "price" : "10999.99" } ] } ] }

Dirty state propagates up to the parent record, rollback cascades down:

let user = store.getById( 'user' , '1' ); let product = user.get( 'orders.firstObject.products.lastObject' ); user.get( 'isDirty' ); product.get( 'price' ); product.set( 'price' , '1.99' ); user.get( 'isDirty' ); user.rollback(); user.get( 'isDirty' ); product.get( 'price' );

However, note that fragments do not currently support belongsTo or hasMany properties. See the Limitations section below.

Polymorphism

Ember Data: Model Fragments has support for reading polymorphic fragments. To use this feature, pass an options object to fragment or fragmentArray with polymorphic set to true. In addition the typeKey can be set, which defaults to 'type' .

The typeKey 's value must be the lowercase name of a class that is assignment-compatible to the declared type of the fragment attribute. That is, it must be the declared type itself or a subclass. Additionally, the typeKey 's value must be a field on the parent class.

In the following example the declared type of animals is animal , which corresponds to the class Animal . Animal has two subclasses: Elephant and Lion , so to typeKey 's value can be 'animal' , 'elephant' or 'lion' .

import Model from 'ember-data/model' ; import attr from 'ember-data/attr' ; import { fragmentArray } from 'ember-data-model-fragments/attributes' ; export default Model.extend({ name : attr( 'string' ), city : attr( 'string' ), animals : fragmentArray( 'animal' , { polymorphic : true , typeKey : '$type' }), });

import Fragment from 'ember-data-model-fragments/fragment' ; import attr from 'ember-data/attr' ; export default Fragment.extend({ $type : attr( 'string' ), name : attr( 'string' ), });

import Animal from './Animal' ; import attr from 'ember-data/attr' ; export default Animal.extend({ trunkLength : attr( 'number' ), });

import Animal from './Animal' ; import attr from 'ember-data/attr' ; export default Animal.extend({ hasManes : attr( 'boolean' ), });

The expected JSON payload is as follows:

{ "Zoo" : { "id" : "1" , "name" : "Winterfell Zoo" , "city" : "Winterfell" , "animals" : [ { "$type" : "lion" , "name" : "Simba" , "hasManes" : false }, { "$type" : "lion" , "name" : "Leonard" , "hasManes" : true }, { "$type" : "elephant" , "name" : "Trunky" , "trunkLength" : 10 }, { "$type" : "elephant" , "name" : "Snuffles" , "trunkLength" : 9 } ] } }

Serializing the fragment type back to JSON is not currently supported out of the box. To serialize the polymorphic type, create a custom serializer to perform manual introspection:

import JSONSerializer from 'ember-data/serializers/json' ; import Elephant from 'app/models/elephant' ; import Lion from 'app/models/elephant' ; export default JSONSerializer.extend({ serialize(record, options) { let json = this ._super(...arguments); if (record instanceof Elephant) { json.$type = 'elephant' ; } else if (record instanceof Lion) { json.$type = 'lion' ; } else { json.$type = 'animal' ; } return json; } });

import AnimalSerializer from './animal' ; export default AnimalSerializer;

import AnimalSerializer from './animal' ; export default AnimalSerializer;

Limitations

Conflict Resolution

There is a very good reason that support for id-less embedded records has not been added to Ember Data: merging conflicts is very difficult. Imagine a scenario where your app requests a record with an array of simple embedded objects, and then a minute later makes the same request again. If the array of objects has changed – for instance an object is added to the beginning – without unique identifiers there is no reliable way to map those objects onto the array of records in memory.

This plugin handles merging fragment arrays by swapping out the data of existing fragments. For example, when a record is fetched with a fragment array property, a fragment model is created for each object in the array. Then, after the record is reloaded via reload or save , the data received is mapped directly onto those existing fragment instances, adding or removing from the end when necessary. This means that reordering the array will cause fragment objects' data to swap, rather than simply reordering the array of fragments in memory. The biggest implication of this behavior is when a fragment in a fragment array is dirty and the parent model gets reloaded. If the record is then saved, the change will likely affect the wrong object, causing data loss. Additionally, any time a reference to a model fragment is held onto, reloading can give it a completely different semantic meaning. If your app does not persist models with fragment arrays, this is of no concern (and indeed you may wish to use the EmbeddedRecordMixin instead).

Filtered Record Arrays

Another consequence of id-less records is that an ID map of all fragment instances of a given type is not possible. This means no store.all('<fragment_type>') , and no ability to display all known fragments (e.g. names or addresses) without iterating over all owner records and manually building a list.

Relationships to Models

Currently, fragments cannot have normal belongsTo or hasMany relationships. This is not a technical limitation, but rather due to the fact that relationship management in Ember Data is in a state of flux and would require accessing private (and changing) APIs.

Testing

Building requires Ember CLI and running tests requires Test 'Em, which can all be installed globally with:

$ yarn global add ember-cli

Then install NPM packages and start the development test server:

$ yarn $ ember test --server

It is also possible to run the tests in a headless fashion. This requires PhantomJS 2 to be installed.

$ ember test $ yarn test

Contributing

When reporting an issue, follow the Ember guidelines. When contributing features, follow Github guidelines for forking and creating a new pull request. All existing tests must pass (or be suitably modified), and all new features must be accompanied by tests to be considered.