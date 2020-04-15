Ember Data's
DS.Store supports querying top-level records using the
query function. This provides support
for things like pagination and searching.
However,
DS.hasMany and
DS.belongsTo cannot be queried in the same way. This means pagination and searching are not
supported with has-many/belongs-to relationships.
This addon provides a way to query has-many and belongs-to relationships. Currently the
DS.RESTAdapter and the
DS.JSONAPIAdapter are supported.
ember install ember-data-has-many-query
npm run lint:hbs
npm run lint:js
npm run lint:js -- --fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember serve
Add the
RESTAdapterMixin to your
DS.RESTAdapter (or
DS.JSONAPIAdapter) extension:
import HasManyQuery from 'ember-data-has-many-query';
export default DS.RESTAdapter.extend(HasManyQuery.RESTAdapterMixin, {
});
Add the
ModelMixin to any
DS.Model extensions:
import HasManyQuery from 'ember-data-has-many-query';
export default DS.Model.extend(HasManyQuery.ModelMixin, {
});
Models with the mixin now support has-many/belongs-to queries:
post.query('comments', { page: 1 });
belongs-to
Ember Data 2.3.x and below: each has-many query calls
reload on the relationship's
DS.ManyArray. This means that all previously
queried records are cleared from the array. If you are caching the records from each query separately
(for example, in a separate array for an infinite scroll implementation), the inverse
belongs-to
relationship is also cleared on those cached records.
If you want to keep the associated belongs-to record after a new query, you can define the belongs-to
attribute using
belongsToSticky:
import HasManyQuery from 'ember-data-has-many-query';
export default DS.Model.extend(HasManyQuery.ModelMixin, {
post: HasManyQuery.belongsToSticky('post'),
});
This is a (pretty terrible) hack that caches the belongs-to record in a separate property, and when the
record is cleared by another query call, any property
gets will return the cached version instead. If
anyone has ideas for better implementations, please let me know!
This project is licensed under the MIT License.