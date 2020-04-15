Ember Data's DS.Store supports querying top-level records using the query function. This provides support for things like pagination and searching.

However, DS.hasMany and DS.belongsTo cannot be queried in the same way. This means pagination and searching are not supported with has-many/belongs-to relationships.

This addon provides a way to query has-many and belongs-to relationships. Currently the DS.RESTAdapter and the DS.JSONAPIAdapter are supported.

Compatibility

Ember.js v2.18 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Installation

ember install ember-data-has-many-query

Linting

npm run lint:hbs

npm run lint:js

npm run lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

– Runs the test suite on the current Ember version ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"

– Runs the test suite in "watch mode" ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

ember serve

Visit the dummy application at http://localhost:4200.

Usage

Add the RESTAdapterMixin to your DS.RESTAdapter (or DS.JSONAPIAdapter ) extension:

import HasManyQuery from 'ember-data-has-many-query' ; export default DS.RESTAdapter.extend(HasManyQuery.RESTAdapterMixin, { });

Add the ModelMixin to any DS.Model extensions:

import HasManyQuery from 'ember-data-has-many-query' ; export default DS.Model.extend(HasManyQuery.ModelMixin, { });

Models with the mixin now support has-many/belongs-to queries:

post.query( 'comments' , { page : 1 });

Sticky belongs-to

Ember Data 2.3.x and below: each has-many query calls reload on the relationship's DS.ManyArray . This means that all previously queried records are cleared from the array. If you are caching the records from each query separately (for example, in a separate array for an infinite scroll implementation), the inverse belongs-to relationship is also cleared on those cached records.

If you want to keep the associated belongs-to record after a new query, you can define the belongs-to attribute using belongsToSticky :

import HasManyQuery from 'ember-data-has-many-query' ; export default DS.Model.extend(HasManyQuery.ModelMixin, { post : HasManyQuery.belongsToSticky( 'post' ), });

This is a (pretty terrible) hack that caches the belongs-to record in a separate property, and when the record is cleared by another query call, any property get s will return the cached version instead. If anyone has ideas for better implementations, please let me know!

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.