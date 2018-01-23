An ember-data adapter for HAL-style APIs.

See the IETF HAL Spec or this HAL document for more info on HAL.

Compatibility

ember-data-hal-9000 supports ember data pre beta 19, beta 19, and ember data 1.13 support is coming soon.

Ember Data < 1.0.0-beta.19 Ember Data 1.0.0-beta.19.2 Ember Data 1.13.8+, 2.0.0-beta.1+ use 0.1.x use 0.2.x use 0.3.x

Usage

Install ember-data-hal-9000 :

npm install --save-dev ember-data-hal-9000

Extend your application adapter from the HAL-9000 adapter, e.g.:

import HalAdapter from "ember-data-hal-9000/adapter" ; export default HalAdapter.extend();

Extend your application serializer from the HAL-9000 serializer, e.g.:

import HalSerializer from "ember-data-hal-9000/serializer" ; export default HalSerializer.extend();

Tested with Ember Data versions 1.13.4, 1.13.9, 2.0.0-beta.1 and 2.0.0-beta.2. Tested with Ember release, beta and canary channels.

HAL link objects get converted to JSONAPI document links as of v0.3.1 (via @makepanic).

Sideloading

HAL specifies that the API should return _embedded values for associations. The HAL serializer will restructure incoming JSON payloads to turn these back into the format that ember-data expects for sideloads. It will restructure arbitrarily deeply nested embeds, and it will delete _links keys when they match embedded properties. Example:

{ id : 1 , name : 'the user' , _links : { self : { href : '/users/1' }, pet : { href : '/users/1/pet' } }, _embedded : { pet : { id : 'pet-2' , name : 'fido' } } } { user : { id : 1 , name : 'the user' , pet : 'pet-2' }, pets : [{ id : 'pet-2' , name : 'fido' }], links : { self : '/users/1' } } store.get( 'user' , 1 ).then( function ( user ) { return user.get( 'pet' ); });

Meta data

The HAL spec mentions that information about a collection resource can be included in the root of the JSON payload, alongside the required _embedded key.

The HAL adapter will read all non-reserved property names (i.e., those other than _embedded and _links ) and set them as meta data. For example:

{ _embedded : { users : [{...}, ...] }, current_page : 1 } store.find( 'user' ).then( function ( ) { console .log( store.metadataFor( 'user' ).current_page ); });

Note that this only works for collection resources. Singular resources, according to the HAL spec, have all their properties in the root of the payload so it is not possible to know which are intended to be meta data.

For this reason, if your API response includes a meta key (for singular or collection requests), the values in the meta will be set. Example:

{ id : 1 , name : 'the user' , meta : { my_meta_val : true } } store.find( 'user' , 1 ).then( function ( ) { console .log( store.metadataFor( 'user' ).my_meta_val ); });

In addition, for collection resources only, the links will be set on the meta data as well. Example:

{ _embedded : { users : [{...}, ...] }, _links : { self : '/users' , next : '/users?page=2' } } store.find( 'user' ).then( function ( ) { console .log( store.metadataFor( 'user' ).links.next ); });

Links for a singular resource will be available on the 'data' property, i.e.:

store.get( 'user' , 1 ).then( function ( user ) { console .log( user.get( 'data.links' ) ); });

Note that when a singular resource response includes an embedded resource, the HAL adapter will sideload that embedded resource and delete the link for that resource, if there is one (otherwise ember-data will eagerly follow the link when you get the associated resource). See the example above in the section on sideloading.

Running Tests