Ember Data library for the GitHub API

Readme

Ember Data Github

Build Status Ember Observer Score Code Climate

Ember Data abstraction for the GitHub REST API v3.

Installation

ember install ember-data-github

Usage

You need to choose how you wish to authenticate your GitHub requests using OAuth. ember-data-github provides a simple and direct mechanism that is specific to itself. Alternatively, you can use a more general authentication framework like ember-simple-auth.

Authenticating Directly

If you already have a token to use the OAuth endpoints, such as a Personal access token, you must set the property named githubAccessToken on github-session service with the currently logged in user's GitHub access token.

Authenticating with ember-simple-auth

If you are using ember-simple-auth (ESA) to authenticate, perhaps with torii and ESA's torii-provider, you can authenticate by creating a github authorizer and extending ember-data-github's adapter for each model you use. See the respective addon docs and GitHub's OAuth docs to set it up.

Once you have a token, the authorizer will look like

// app/authorizers/github.js

import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
import { isEmpty } from '@ember/utils';
import Base from 'ember-simple-auth/authorizers/base';

export default Base.extend({
  session: service(),
  authorize(sessionData, block) {
    if (this.get('session.isAuthenticated') && !isEmpty(sessionData.access_token)) {
      block('Authorization', `token ${sessionData.access_token}`);
    }
  }
});

assuming access_token is the name of the property containing the token. This automatically injects the Authorization header into the API requests using ESA mechanisms.

An extended adapter for github-user would look like

// app/adapters/github-user.js

import GitHubUserAdapter from 'ember-data-github/adapters/github-user';
import DataAdapterMixin from 'ember-simple-auth/mixins/data-adapter-mixin';

export default GitHubUserAdapter.extend(DataAdapterMixin, {
  authorizer: 'authorizer:github'
});

Retrieving GitHub Data

Users

Get the current authenticated user
this.get('store').findRecord('github-user', '#');
Get a single user
this.get('store').findRecord('github-user', 'jimmay5469'); // get a user by user login
this.get('store').findRecord('github-user', 917672); // get a user by user id

Repositories

Get
this.get('store').findRecord('github-repository', 'jimmay5469/old-hash'); // get a repository by repository name
this.get('store').findRecord('github-repository', 34598603); // get a repository by repository id
Get By User
this.get('store').query('github-repository', { user: 'elwayman02' }); // get repositories owned by user
this.get('store').query('github-repository', { user: 'elwayman02', type: 'all' }); // get all repositories for user
this.get('store').query('github-repository', { user: 'elwayman02', sort: 'updated', direction: 'asc' }); // get repositories owned by user sorted by last updated, ascending
Repository Contents
Get

Note: At this time we only support getting file contents.

this.get('store').queryRecord('github-repository-contents', { repo: 'jmar910/test-repo-yay', file: 'app.json' }); // get file contents from repo
Branches
List branches
this.get('store').query('github-branch', { repo: 'jimmay5469/old-hash' });
Get
this.get('store').findRecord('github-branch', 'jimmay5469/old-hash/branches/master'); // get a branch
this.get('store').queryRecord('github-branch', { repo: 'jimmay5469/old-hash', branch: 'master' }); // get a specific branch
Releases
List releases for a repository
this.get('store').query('github-release', { repo: 'jimmay5469/old-hash' });
Get a single release
this.get('store').queryRecord('github-release', { repo: 'jimmay5469/old-hash', releaseId: 1 });
Commits
Compate two commits
this.get('store').queryRecord('github-compare', { repo: 'jimmay5469/old-hash', base: '1234', head: '5678' });

Pull Requests

List pull requests
this.get('store').query('github-pull', { repo: 'jimmay5469/old-hash' });
Get a single pull request
this.get('store').queryRecord('github-pull', { repo: 'jimmay5469/old-hash', pullId: 1 });

GitHub Organizations

Get an organizaton
this.get('store').findRecord('github-organization', { org: 'my-org' });
Get organization members
this.get('store').query('github-members', { org: 'my-org' })

Git Blobs

Get a blob
this.get('store').queryRecord('github-blob', { repo: 'jimmay5469/old-hash', sha: '47c5438403ca875f170db2aa07d1bfa3689406e3' });

Git Trees

Get a Tree
this.get('store').queryRecord('github-tree', { repo: 'jimmay5469/old-hash', sha: '47c5438403ca875f170db2aa07d1bfa3689406e3' });

Testing with Mirage

This addon uses ember-cli-mirage in its tests. It is often beneficial for consuming apps to be able to re-use the factories and models defined in mirage, so if you would like to use these in your tests you can add the mirage-support object to your ember-cli-build.js file:

module.exports = function(defaults) {
  let app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
    ...
    'mirage-support': {
      includeAll: true
    }
    ...
  });

  return app.toTree();
};

As long as ember-cli-mirage is not disabled, the files in this addon's mirage-support directory will be merged with the consuming app's namespace, and be made available to that mirage context. The 'mirage-support' key has 3 options:

KeyTypeDescription
includeAllBooleanIf true, includes the full mirage-support tree, i.e. no-brainer just use it all.
exclude{Array of GlobStrings,RegExps,Functions}This value gets passed directly to broccoli-funnel, only if includeAll is specified. Allows for excluding certain files from import.
include{Array of GlobStrings,RegExps,Functions}Passed dirctly to broccoli-funnel. Allows to pick only certain files to be imported into app namespace.

Contributing

Installation

  • git clone git@github.com:elwayman02/ember-data-github.git
  • cd ember-data-github
  • yarn

Running

Running Tests

  • ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
  • ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
  • ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

