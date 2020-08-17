Ember Data abstraction for the GitHub REST API v3.
ember install ember-data-github
You need to choose how you wish to authenticate your GitHub requests using OAuth.
ember-data-github provides a simple
and direct mechanism that is specific to itself. Alternatively, you can use a more general authentication framework like
ember-simple-auth.
If you already have a token to use the OAuth endpoints, such as a Personal access token, you must set the property
named
githubAccessToken on
github-session service with the currently logged in user's GitHub access token.
ember-simple-auth
If you are using ember-simple-auth (ESA) to authenticate, perhaps with
torii and ESA's
torii-provider, you can authenticate by creating a github
authorizer and extending
ember-data-github's adapter for each model you use. See the respective addon docs and
GitHub's OAuth docs to set it up.
Once you have a token, the authorizer will look like
// app/authorizers/github.js
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
import { isEmpty } from '@ember/utils';
import Base from 'ember-simple-auth/authorizers/base';
export default Base.extend({
session: service(),
authorize(sessionData, block) {
if (this.get('session.isAuthenticated') && !isEmpty(sessionData.access_token)) {
block('Authorization', `token ${sessionData.access_token}`);
}
}
});
assuming
access_token is the name of the property containing the token. This automatically injects the
Authorization
header into the API requests using ESA mechanisms.
An extended adapter for
github-user would look like
// app/adapters/github-user.js
import GitHubUserAdapter from 'ember-data-github/adapters/github-user';
import DataAdapterMixin from 'ember-simple-auth/mixins/data-adapter-mixin';
export default GitHubUserAdapter.extend(DataAdapterMixin, {
authorizer: 'authorizer:github'
});
this.get('store').findRecord('github-user', '#');
this.get('store').findRecord('github-user', 'jimmay5469'); // get a user by user login
this.get('store').findRecord('github-user', 917672); // get a user by user id
this.get('store').findRecord('github-repository', 'jimmay5469/old-hash'); // get a repository by repository name
this.get('store').findRecord('github-repository', 34598603); // get a repository by repository id
this.get('store').query('github-repository', { user: 'elwayman02' }); // get repositories owned by user
this.get('store').query('github-repository', { user: 'elwayman02', type: 'all' }); // get all repositories for user
this.get('store').query('github-repository', { user: 'elwayman02', sort: 'updated', direction: 'asc' }); // get repositories owned by user sorted by last updated, ascending
Note: At this time we only support getting file contents.
this.get('store').queryRecord('github-repository-contents', { repo: 'jmar910/test-repo-yay', file: 'app.json' }); // get file contents from repo
this.get('store').query('github-branch', { repo: 'jimmay5469/old-hash' });
this.get('store').findRecord('github-branch', 'jimmay5469/old-hash/branches/master'); // get a branch
this.get('store').queryRecord('github-branch', { repo: 'jimmay5469/old-hash', branch: 'master' }); // get a specific branch
this.get('store').query('github-release', { repo: 'jimmay5469/old-hash' });
this.get('store').queryRecord('github-release', { repo: 'jimmay5469/old-hash', releaseId: 1 });
this.get('store').queryRecord('github-compare', { repo: 'jimmay5469/old-hash', base: '1234', head: '5678' });
this.get('store').query('github-pull', { repo: 'jimmay5469/old-hash' });
this.get('store').queryRecord('github-pull', { repo: 'jimmay5469/old-hash', pullId: 1 });
this.get('store').findRecord('github-organization', { org: 'my-org' });
this.get('store').query('github-members', { org: 'my-org' })
this.get('store').queryRecord('github-blob', { repo: 'jimmay5469/old-hash', sha: '47c5438403ca875f170db2aa07d1bfa3689406e3' });
this.get('store').queryRecord('github-tree', { repo: 'jimmay5469/old-hash', sha: '47c5438403ca875f170db2aa07d1bfa3689406e3' });
This addon uses ember-cli-mirage in its tests. It is often beneficial for consuming apps to be able to re-use the factories and models defined in mirage, so if you would like to use these in your tests you can add the
mirage-support object to your
ember-cli-build.js file:
module.exports = function(defaults) {
let app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
...
'mirage-support': {
includeAll: true
}
...
});
return app.toTree();
};
As long as
ember-cli-mirage is not disabled, the files in this addon's
mirage-support directory will be merged with the consuming app's namespace, and be made available to that mirage context.
The
'mirage-support' key has 3 options:
|Key
|Type
|Description
includeAll
Boolean
|If
true, includes the full
mirage-support tree, i.e. no-brainer just use it all.
exclude
|{Array of
GlobStrings,RegExps,Functions}
|This value gets passed directly to
broccoli-funnel, only if
includeAll is specified. Allows for excluding certain files from import.
include
|{Array of
GlobStrings,RegExps,Functions}
|Passed dirctly to
broccoli-funnel. Allows to pick only certain files to be imported into app namespace.
git clone git@github.com:elwayman02/ember-data-github.git
cd ember-data-github
yarn
ember serve
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.