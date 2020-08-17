Ember Data Github

Ember Data abstraction for the GitHub REST API v3.

Installation

ember install ember-data-github

Usage

You need to choose how you wish to authenticate your GitHub requests using OAuth. ember-data-github provides a simple and direct mechanism that is specific to itself. Alternatively, you can use a more general authentication framework like ember-simple-auth .

Authenticating Directly

If you already have a token to use the OAuth endpoints, such as a Personal access token, you must set the property named githubAccessToken on github-session service with the currently logged in user's GitHub access token.

Authenticating with ember-simple-auth

If you are using ember-simple-auth (ESA) to authenticate, perhaps with torii and ESA's torii-provider , you can authenticate by creating a github authorizer and extending ember-data-github 's adapter for each model you use. See the respective addon docs and GitHub's OAuth docs to set it up.

Once you have a token, the authorizer will look like

import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; import { isEmpty } from '@ember/utils' ; import Base from 'ember-simple-auth/authorizers/base' ; export default Base.extend({ session : service(), authorize(sessionData, block) { if ( this .get( 'session.isAuthenticated' ) && !isEmpty(sessionData.access_token)) { block( 'Authorization' , `token ${sessionData.access_token} ` ); } } });

assuming access_token is the name of the property containing the token. This automatically injects the Authorization header into the API requests using ESA mechanisms.

An extended adapter for github-user would look like

import GitHubUserAdapter from 'ember-data-github/adapters/github-user' ; import DataAdapterMixin from 'ember-simple-auth/mixins/data-adapter-mixin' ; export default GitHubUserAdapter.extend(DataAdapterMixin, { authorizer : 'authorizer:github' });

Retrieving GitHub Data

this .get( 'store' ).findRecord( 'github-user' , '#' );

this .get( 'store' ).findRecord( 'github-user' , 'jimmay5469' ); this .get( 'store' ).findRecord( 'github-user' , 917672 );

this .get( 'store' ).findRecord( 'github-repository' , 'jimmay5469/old-hash' ); this .get( 'store' ).findRecord( 'github-repository' , 34598603 );

this .get( 'store' ).query( 'github-repository' , { user : 'elwayman02' }); this .get( 'store' ).query( 'github-repository' , { user : 'elwayman02' , type : 'all' }); this .get( 'store' ).query( 'github-repository' , { user : 'elwayman02' , sort : 'updated' , direction : 'asc' });

Note: At this time we only support getting file contents.

this .get( 'store' ).queryRecord( 'github-repository-contents' , { repo : 'jmar910/test-repo-yay' , file : 'app.json' });

this .get( 'store' ).query( 'github-branch' , { repo : 'jimmay5469/old-hash' });

this .get( 'store' ).findRecord( 'github-branch' , 'jimmay5469/old-hash/branches/master' ); this .get( 'store' ).queryRecord( 'github-branch' , { repo : 'jimmay5469/old-hash' , branch : 'master' });

this .get( 'store' ).query( 'github-release' , { repo : 'jimmay5469/old-hash' });

this .get( 'store' ).queryRecord( 'github-release' , { repo : 'jimmay5469/old-hash' , releaseId : 1 });

this .get( 'store' ).queryRecord( 'github-compare' , { repo : 'jimmay5469/old-hash' , base : '1234' , head : '5678' });

this .get( 'store' ).query( 'github-pull' , { repo : 'jimmay5469/old-hash' });

this .get( 'store' ).queryRecord( 'github-pull' , { repo : 'jimmay5469/old-hash' , pullId : 1 });

this .get( 'store' ).findRecord( 'github-organization' , { org : 'my-org' });

this .get( 'store' ).query( 'github-members' , { org : 'my-org' })

this .get( 'store' ).queryRecord( 'github-blob' , { repo : 'jimmay5469/old-hash' , sha : '47c5438403ca875f170db2aa07d1bfa3689406e3' });

this .get( 'store' ).queryRecord( 'github-tree' , { repo : 'jimmay5469/old-hash' , sha : '47c5438403ca875f170db2aa07d1bfa3689406e3' });

Testing with Mirage

This addon uses ember-cli-mirage in its tests. It is often beneficial for consuming apps to be able to re-use the factories and models defined in mirage, so if you would like to use these in your tests you can add the mirage-support object to your ember-cli-build.js file:

module .exports = function ( defaults ) { let app = new EmberApp(defaults, { ... 'mirage-support' : { includeAll : true } ... }); return app.toTree(); };

As long as ember-cli-mirage is not disabled, the files in this addon's mirage-support directory will be merged with the consuming app's namespace, and be made available to that mirage context. The 'mirage-support' key has 3 options:

Key Type Description includeAll Boolean If true , includes the full mirage-support tree, i.e. no-brainer just use it all. exclude {Array of GlobStrings,RegExps,Functions } This value gets passed directly to broccoli-funnel , only if includeAll is specified. Allows for excluding certain files from import. include {Array of GlobStrings,RegExps,Functions } Passed dirctly to broccoli-funnel . Allows to pick only certain files to be imported into app namespace.

