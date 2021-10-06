Ember Data Factory Guy

Feel the thrill and enjoyment of testing when using Factories instead of Fixtures. Factories simplify the process of testing, making you more efficient and your tests more readable.

NEW starting with v3.8

jquery is no longer required and fetch adapter is used with ember-data

you can still use jquery if you want to

if you are addon author using factory guy set up your application adapter like this

NEW starting with v3.2.1

You can setup data AND links for your async relationship Check it out

NEW You can use factory guy in ember-twiddle

Using Scenarios

NEW If using new style of ember-qunit acceptance tests with setupApplicationTest check out demo here: user-view-test.js:

NEW starting with v2.13.27

get attributes for factory defined models with attributesFor

NEW starting with v2.13.24

manualSetup streamlined to manualSetup(this)

NEW and Improved starting with v2.13.22

Traits can be functions Check it out

Older but still fun things

Support for ember-data-model-fragment usage is baked in since v2.5.0

usage is baked in since v2.5.0 Support for ember-django-adapter usage is fried in since v2.6.1

usage is fried in since v2.6.1 Support for adding meta data to payloads for use with ember-infinity ie. => pagination

ie. => pagination Support for adding headers to payloads

Why is FactoryGuy so awesome

Since you're using ember data, you don't need to create any ORM like things

You don't need to add any files to recreate the relationships in your models

Any custom methods like: serialize / serializeAttribute / keyForAttribute etc... in a serializer will be used automatically

If you set up custom methods like: buildURL / urlForFindRecord in an adapter, they will be used automatically

You have no config file with tons of spew, because you declare all the mocks and make everything declaratively in the test

You can push models and their complex relationships directly to the store

Questions / Get in Touch

Visit the EmberJS Community #e-factory-guy Slack channel

Contents

How it works

You create factories for your models. put them in the tests/factories directory

Use these factories to create models for your tests you can make records that persist in the store or you can build a json payload used for mocking an ajax call's payload



Installation

ember install ember-data-factory-guy ( ember-data-1.13.5+ )

( ember-data-1.13.5+ ) ember install ember-data-factory-guy@1.13.2 ( ember-data-1.13.0 + )

( ember-data-1.13.0 + ) ember install ember-data-factory-guy@1.1.2 ( ember-data-1.0.0-beta.19.1 )

( ember-data-1.0.0-beta.19.1 ) ember install ember-data-factory-guy@1.0.10 ( ember-data-1.0.0-beta.16.1 )

Upgrading

remove ember-data-factory-guy from package.json

npm prune

ember install ember-data-factory-guy ( for the latest release )

Setup

In the following examples, assume the models look like this:

User = DS.Model.extend({ name : DS.attr( 'string' ), style : DS.attr( 'string' ), projects : DS.hasMany( 'project' ), hats : DS.hasMany( 'hat' , { polymorphic : true }) }); Project = DS.Model.extend({ title : DS.attr( 'string' ), user : DS.belongsTo( 'user' ) }); Hat = DS.Model.extend({ type : DS.attr( 'string' ), user : DS.belongsTo( 'user' ) }); BigHat = Hat.extend(); SmallHat = Hat.extend();

Defining Factories

A factory has a name and a set of attributes.

The name should match the model type name. So, for the model User , the factory name would be user

, the factory name would be Create factory files in the tests/factories directory.

directory. Can use generators to create the outline of a factory file: ember generate factory user This will create a factory in a file named user.js in the tests/factories directory.

Standard models

Sample full blown factory: user.js

Brief sample of a factory definition:

import FactoryGuy from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; FactoryGuy.define( 'user' , { default : { style : 'normal' , name : 'Dude' }, admin : { style : 'super' , name : 'Admin' } });

If you are using an attribute named type and this is not a polymorphic model, use the option polymorphic: false in your definition

FactoryGuy.define( 'cat' , { polymorphic : false , default : { type : 'Cute' , name : ( f )=> `Cat ${f.id} ` } });

Polymorphic models

Define each polymorphic model in its own typed definition

The attribute named type is used to hold the model name

is used to hold the model name May want to extend the parent factory here (see extending other definitions)

import FactoryGuy from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; FactoryGuy.define( 'small-hat' , { default : { type : 'SmallHat' } }) import FactoryGuy from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; FactoryGuy.define( 'big-hat' , { default : { type : 'BigHat' } })

In other words, don't do this:

import FactoryGuy from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; FactoryGuy.define( 'hat' , { default : {}, small-hat: { type : 'SmallHat' }, big-hat: { type : 'BigHat' } })

Sequences

For generating unique attribute values.

Can be defined: In the model definition's sequences hash Inline on the attribute

Values are generated by calling FactoryGuy.generate

Declaring sequences in sequences hash

FactoryGuy.define( 'user' , { sequences : { userName : ( num )=> `User ${num} ` }, default : { name : FactoryGuy.generate( 'userName' ) } }); let first = FactoryGuy.build( 'user' ); first.get( 'name' ) let second = FactoryGuy.make( 'user' ); second.get( 'name' )

Declaring an inline sequence on attribute

FactoryGuy.define( 'project' , { special_project : { title : FactoryGuy.generate( ( num )=> `Project # ${num} ` ) }, }); let json = FactoryGuy.build( 'special_project' ); json.get( 'title' ) let project = FactoryGuy.make( 'special_project' ); project.get( 'title' )

Inline Functions

Declare a function for an attribute The fixture is passed as parameter so you can reference all other attributes, even id



FactoryGuy.define( 'user' , { default : { name : ( f )=> `User ${f.id} ` }, traits : { boring : { style : ( f )=> ` ${f.id} boring` }, funny : { style : ( f )=> `funny ${f.name} ` } } }); let json = FactoryGuy.build( 'user' , 'funny' ); json.get( 'name' ) json.get( 'style' ) let user = FactoryGuy.make( 'user' , 'boring' ); user.get( 'id' ) user.get( 'style' )

Note the style attribute was built from a function which depends on the name and the name is a generated attribute from a sequence function

Traits

Used with attributesFor , build/buildList , make/makeList

For grouping attributes together

Can use one or more traits

Each trait overrides any values defined in traits before it in the argument list

traits can be functions ( this is mega powerful )

FactoryGuy.define( 'user' , { traits : { big : { name : 'Big Guy' }, friendly : { style : 'Friendly' }, bfg : { name : 'Big Friendly Giant' , style : 'Friendly' } } }); let user = FactoryGuy.make( 'user' , 'big' , 'friendly' ); user.get( 'name' ) user.get( 'style' ) let giant = FactoryGuy.make( 'user' , 'big' , 'bfg' ); user.get( 'name' ) user.get( 'style' )

You can still pass in a hash of options when using traits. This hash of attributes will override any trait attributes or default attributes

let user = FactoryGuy.make( 'user' , 'big' , 'friendly' , { name : 'Dave' }); user.get( 'name' ) user.get( 'style' )

Using traits as functions

import FactoryGuy from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; FactoryGuy.define( "project" , { default : { title : ( f ) => `Project ${f.id} ` }, traits : { medium : ( f ) => { f.title = `Medium Project ${f.id} ` }, goofy : ( f ) => { f.title = `Goofy ${f.title} ` } withUser : ( f ) => { f.user = FactoryGuy.make( 'user' ) } } });

So, when you make / build a project like:

let project = make( 'project' , 'medium' ); project.get( 'title' ); let project2 = build( 'project' , 'goofy' ); project2.get( 'title' ); let project3 = build( 'project' , 'withUser' ); project3.get( 'user.name' );

Your trait function assigns the title as you described in the function

Associations

Can setup belongsTo or hasMany associations in factory definitions As inline attribute definition With traits as links for async relationships

Can setup belongsTo or hasMany associations manually With FactoryGuy.build / FactoryGuy.buildList and FactoryGuy.make / FactoryGuy.makeList Can compose relationships to any level When setting up manually do not mix build and make - you either build JSON in every levels of associations or make objects. build is taking serializer into account for every model which means that output from build might be different than expected input defined in factory in make .

Special tips for links

Setup belongsTo associations in Factory Definitions

using traits are the best practice

FactoryGuy.define( 'project' , { traits : { withUser : { user : {} }, withAdmin : { user : FactoryGuy.belongsTo( 'user' , 'admin' ) }, withManagerLink(f) { f.links = { manager : `/projects/ ${f.id} /manager` } } } }); let user = make( 'project' , 'withUser' ); project.get( 'user' ).toJSON({ includeId : true }) user = make( 'user' , 'withManagerLink' ); user.belongsTo( 'manager' ).link();

Setup belongsTo associations manually

See FactoryGuy.build / FactoryGuy.buildList for more ideas

let user = make( 'user' ); let project = make( 'project' , {user}); project.get( 'user' ).toJSON({ includeId : true })

Note that though you are setting the 'user' belongsTo association on a project, the reverse user hasMany 'projects' association is being setup for you on the user ( for both manual and factory defined belongsTo associations ) as well

user.get( 'projects.length' )

Setup hasMany associations in the Factory Definition

using traits are the best practice

Do not create hasMany records via the default section of the factory definition. Prefer traits to set up such associations. Creating them via the default section is known to cause some undefined behavior when using the makeNew API.

FactoryGuy.define( 'user' , { traits : { withProjects : { projects : FactoryGuy.hasMany( 'project' , 2 ) }, withPropertiesLink(f) { f.links = { properties : `/users/ ${f.id} /properties` } } } }); let user = make( 'user' , 'withProjects' ); user.get( 'projects.length' ) user = make( 'user' , 'withPropertiesLink' ); user.hasMany( 'properties' ).link();

You could also setup a custom named user definition:

FactoryGuy.define( 'user' , { userWithProjects : { projects : FactoryGuy.hasMany( 'project' , 2 ) } }); let user = make( 'userWithProjects' ); user.get( 'projects.length' )

Setup hasMany associations manually

See FactoryGuy.build / FactoryGuy.makeList for more ideas

let project1 = make( 'project' ); let project2 = make( 'project' ); let user = make( 'user' , { projects : [project1, project2]}); user.get( 'projects.length' ) let projects = makeList( 'project' , 2 ); let user = make( 'user' , {projects}); user.get( 'projects.length' )

Note that though you are setting the 'projects' hasMany association on a user, the reverse 'user' belongsTo association is being setup for you on the project ( for both manual and factory defined hasMany associations ) as well

projects.get( 'firstObject.user' )

The links syntax changed as of ( v3.2.1 ) What you see below is the new syntax

You can setup data AND links for your async relationship

Need special care with multiple traits setting links

FactoryGuy.define( 'user' , { traits : { withCompanyLink(f): { f.links = Object .assign({ company : `/users/ ${f.id} /company` }, f.links); }, withPropertiesLink(f) { f.links = Object .assign({ properties : `/users/ ${f.id} /properties` }, f.links); } } }); let company = make( 'company' ) let user = make( 'user' , 'withCompanyLink' , 'withPropertiesLink' , {company}); user.hasMany( 'properties' ).link(); user.belongsTo( 'company' ).link(); user.get( 'company.content' ) user.belongsTo( 'company' ).reload() user = make( 'user' , { links : { properties : '/users/1/properties' }});

Extending Other Definitions

Extending another definition will inherit these sections: sequences traits default attributes

Inheritance is fine grained, so in each section, any attribute that is local will take precedence over an inherited one. So you can override some attributes in the default section ( for example ), and inherit the rest

There is a sample Factory using inheritance here: big-group.js

Transient Attributes

Use transient attributes to build a fixture Pass in any attribute you like to build a fixture Usually helps you to build some other attribute These attributes will be removed when fixture is done building

Can be used in make / makeList / build / buildList

Let's say you have a model and a factory like this:

import Model from 'ember-data/model' ; import attr from 'ember-data/attr' ; export default Model.extend({ dogNumber : attr( 'string' ), sound : attr( 'string' ) }); import FactoryGuy from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; const defaultVolume = "Normal" ; FactoryGuy.define( 'dog' , { default : { dogNumber : ( f )=> `Dog ${f.id} ` , sound : ( f ) => ` ${f.volume || defaultVolume} Woof` }, });

Then to build the fixture:

let dog2 = build( 'dog' , { volume : 'Soft' }); dog2.get( 'sound' );

Callbacks

afterMake Uses transient attributes Unfortunately the model will fire 'onload' event before this afterMake is called. So all data will not be setup by then if you rely on afterMake to finish by the time onload is called. In this case, just use transient attributes without the afterMake



Assuming the factory-guy model definition defines afterMake function:

FactoryGuy.define( 'property' , { default : { name : 'Silly property' }, transient : { for_sale : true }, afterMake : function ( model, attributes ) { if (attributes.for_sale) { model.set( 'name' , model.get( 'name' ) + '(FOR SALE)' ); } } }

You would use this to make models like:

run( function ( ) { let property = FactoryGuy.make( 'property' ); property.get( 'name' ); let property = FactoryGuy.make( 'property' , { for_sale : false }); property.get( 'name' ); });

Remember to import the run function with import { run } from "@ember/runloop" ;

Using Factories

FactoryGuy.attributesFor returns attributes ( for now no relationship info )

FactoryGuy.make push model instances into store

FactoryGuy.makeNew Create a new model instance but doesn't load it to the store

FactoryGuy.makeList Loads zero to many model instances into the store

FactoryGuy.build Builds json in accordance with the adapter's specifications RESTAdapter (assume this adapter being used in most of the following examples) ActiveModelAdapter JSONAPIAdapter DrfAdapter (Ember Django Adapter)

FactoryGuy.buildList Builds json with a list of zero or more items in accordance with the adapter's specifications

Can override default attributes by passing in an object of options

Can add attributes or relationships with traits

Can compose relationships By passing in other objects you've made with build / buildList or make / makeList

Can setup links for async relationships with build / buildList or make / makeList

nice way to get attibutes for a factory without making a model or payload

same arguments as make/build

no id is returned

no relationship info returned ( yet )

import { attributesFor } from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; attributesFor( 'user' , 'silly' , { name : 'Fred' });

Loads a model instance into the store

makes a fragment hash ( if it is a model fragment )

can compose relationships with other FactoryGuy.make / FactoryGuy.makeList

/ can add relationship links to payload

import { make } from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; let user = make( 'user' ); user.toJSON({ includeId : true }); let user = make( 'admin' ); user.toJSON({ includeId : true }); let user = make( 'user' , { name : 'Fred' }); user.toJSON({ includeId : true }); let user = make( 'admin' , { name : 'Fred' }); user.toJSON({ includeId : true }); let user = make( 'user' , 'silly' , { name : 'Fred' }); user.toJSON({ includeId : true }); let hat1 = make( 'big-hat' ); let hat2 = make( 'big-hat' ); let user = make( 'user' , { hats : [hat1, hat2]}); user.toJSON({ includeId : true }) let company = make( 'company' ); let user = make( 'user' , { company : company}); user.toJSON({ includeId : true }) let user = make( 'user' , { properties : { links : '/users/1/properties' }}); let user = make( 'user' , { company : { links : '/users/1/company' }}); let object = make( 'name' );

Same api as FactoryGuy.make except that the model will be a newly created record with no id



check out (user factory): to see 'bob' user and 'with_car' trait

Usage:

import { make, makeList } from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; makeList( 'user' , 'bob' ) makeList( 'user' , 'bob' , 2 ) makeList( 'user' , 'bob' , 2 , 'with_car' , { name : "Dude" }) makeList( 'user' , 'bob' , 'with_car' , [ 'with_car' , { name : "Dude" }])

for building json that you can pass as json payload in acceptance tests

takes the same arguments as FactoryGuy.make

can compose relationships with other FactoryGuy.build / FactoryGuy.buildList payloads

/ payloads can add relationship links to payload

takes serializer for model into consideration

to inspect the json use the get method

method use the add method to include extra sideloaded data to the payload to include meta data REMEMBER, all relationships will be automatically sideloaded, so you don't need to add them with the add() method

method

Usage:

import { build, buildList } from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; let json = build( 'user' ); json.get() let json = build( 'admin' ); json.get() let json = build( 'user' , { name : 'Fred' }); json.get() let json = build( 'admin' , { name : 'Fred' }); json.get() let json = build( 'user' , 'silly' , { name : 'Fred' }); json.get() let hat1 = build( 'big-hat' ); let hat2 = build( 'big-hat' ); let json = build( 'user' , { hats : [hat1, hat2]}); json.get() let company = build( 'company' ); let json = build( 'user' , {company}); json.get() let company1 = build( 'company' , { name : 'A Corp' }); let company2 = build( 'company' , { name : 'B Corp' }); let owners = buildList( 'user' , { company :company1 }, { company :company2 }); let buildJson = build( 'property' , { owners }); let user = build( 'user' , { properties : { links : '/users/1/properties' }}); let user = build( 'user' , { company : { links : '/users/1/company' }});

Example of what json payload from build looks like

Although the RESTAdapter is being used, this works the same with ActiveModel or JSONAPI adapters

let json = build( 'user' , 'with_company' , 'with_hats' ); json { user : { id : 1 , name : 'User1' , company : 1 , hats : [ { type : 'big_hat' , id : 1 }, { type : 'big_hat' , id : 2 } ] }, companies : [ { id : 1 , name : 'Silly corp' } ], 'big-hats' : [ { id : 1 , type : "BigHat" }, { id : 2 , type : "BigHat" } ] }

for building json that you can pass as json payload in acceptance tests

takes the same arguments as FactoryGuy.makeList

can compose relationships with other build / buildList payloads

/ payloads takes serializer for model into consideration

to inspect the json use the get() method can use get(index) to get an individual item from the list

method use the add method to add extra sideloaded data to the payload => .add(payload) to add meta data => .add({meta})

method

Usage:

import { build, buildList } from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; let bobs = buildList( 'bob' , 2 ); let bobs = buildList( 'bob' , 2 , { name : 'Rob' }); let users = buildList( 'user' , { name : 'Bob' }, { name : 'Rob' }); let users = buildList( 'user' , 'boblike' , 'adminlike' ); let users = buildList( 'user' , [ 'boblike' , { style : 'stoner' }], [ 'adminlike' , { style : 'square' }]);

Using add() method

when you need to add more json to a payload will be sideloaded only JSONAPI, and REST based serializers can do sideloading so DRFSerializer and JSONSerializer users can not use this feature you dont need to use json key as in: build('user').add({json: batMan}) you can just add the payload directly as: build('user').add(batMan)



Usage:

let batMan = build( 'bat_man' ); let userPayload = build( 'user' ).add(batMan); userPayload = { user : { id : 1 , name : 'User1' , style : "normal" }, 'super-heros' : [ { id : 1 , name : "BatMan" , type : "SuperHero" } ] };

when you want to add meta data to payload only JSONAPI, and REST based and serializers and DRFSerializer can handle meta data so JSONSerializer users can not use this feature ( though this might be a bug on my part )



Usage:

let json1 = buildList( 'profile' , 2 ).add({ meta : { previous : '/profiles?page=1' , next : '/profiles?page=3' } }); let json2 = buildList( 'profile' , 2 ).add({ meta : { previous : '/profiles?page=2' , next : '/profiles?page=4' } }); mockQuery( 'profile' , { page : 2 }).returns({ json : json1 }); mockQuery( 'profile' , { page : 3 }).returns({ json : json2 }); store.query( 'profile' , { page : 2 }).then( ( records )=> store.query( 'profile' , { page : 3 }).then( ( records )=>

Using get() method

for inspecting contents of json payload get() returns all attributes of top level model get(attribute) gives you an attribute from the top level model get(index) gives you the info for a hasMany relationship at that index get(relationships) gives you just the id or type ( if polymorphic ) better to compose the build relationships by hand if you need more info

check out user factory: to see 'boblike' and 'adminlike' user traits

let json = build( 'user' ); json.get() json.get( 'id' ) let json = buildList( 'user' , 2 ); json.get( 0 ) json.get( 1 ) let json = buildList( 'user' , 'boblike' , 'adminlike' ); json.get( 0 ) json.get( 1 )

building relationships inline

let json = build( 'user' , 'with_company' , 'with_hats' ); json.get() json.get( 'hats' ) json.get( 'company' )

by composing the relationships you can get the full attributes of those associations

let company = build( 'company' ); let hats = buildList( 'big-hats' ); let user = build( 'user' , {company , hats}); user.get() hats.get( 0 ) hats.get( 1 ) company.get()

Using in Other Environments

You can set up scenarios for your app that use all your factories from tests updating config/environment.js .

NOTE: Do not use settings in the test environment. Factories are enabled by default for the test environment and setting the flag tells factory-guy to load the app/scenarios files which are not needed for using factory-guy in testing. This will result in errors being generated if the app/scenarios files do not exist. if (environment === 'development' ) { ENV.factoryGuy = { useScenarios : true }; ENV.locationType = 'auto' ; ENV.rootURL = '/' ; } if (environment === 'production' ) { ENV.factoryGuy = { enabled : true , useScenarios : true }; ENV.locationType = 'auto' ; ENV.rootURL = '/' ; }

Place your scenarios in the app/scenarios directory Start by creating at least a scenarios/main.js file since this is the starting point Your scenario classes should inherit from Scenario class A scenario class should declare a run method where you do things like: include other scenarios you can compose scenarios like a symphony of notes make your data or mock your requests using the typical Factory Guy methods these methods are all built into scenario classes so you don't have to import them import {Scenario} from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; import Users from './users' ; Scenario.settings({ logLevel : 1 , }); export default class extends Scenario { run() { this .include([Users]); this .mockFindAll( 'products' , 3 ); this .mock({ type : 'POST' , url : '/api/v1/users/sign_in' , responseText : { token : "0123456789-ab" } }); } } import {Scenario} from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; export default class extends Scenario { run() { this .mockFindAll( 'user' , 'boblike' , 'normal' ); this .mockDelete( 'user' ); } }



Ember Data Model Fragments

As of 2.5.2 you can create factories which contain ember-data-model-fragments. Setting up your fragments is easy and follows the same process as setting up regular factories. The mapping between fragment types and their associations are like so:

Fragment Type Association fragment FactoryGuy.belongsTo fragmentArray FactoryGuy.hasMany array []

For example, say we have the following Employee model which makes use of the fragment , fragmentArray and array fragment types.

export default Model.extend({ name : fragment( 'name' ), phoneNumbers : fragmentArray( 'phone-number' ) }) export default Fragment.extend({ titles : array( 'string' ), firstName : attr( 'string' ), lastName : attr( 'string' ) }); export default Fragment.extend({ number : attr( 'string' ) type : attr( 'string' ) });

A factory for this model and its fragments would look like so:

FactoryGuy.define( 'employee' , { default : { name : FactoryGuy.belongsTo( 'name' ), phoneNumbers : FactoryGuy.hasMany( 'phone-number' ) } }); FactoryGuy.define( 'name' , { default : { titles : [ 'Mr.' , 'Dr.' ], firstName : 'Jon' , lastName : 'Snow' } }); FactoryGuy.define( 'phone-number' , { default : { number : '123-456-789' , type : 'home' } });

To set up associations manually ( and not necessarily in a factory ), you should do:

let phoneNumbers = makeList( 'phone-numbers' , 2 ); let employee = make( 'employee' , { phoneNumbers }); let phoneNumbers = buildList( 'phone-numbers' , 2 ).get(); let employee = build( 'employee' , { phoneNumbers }).get();

For a more detailed example of setting up fragments have a look at:

model test employee test.

acceptance test employee-view-test.

Creating Factories in Addons

If you are making an addon with factories and you want the factories available to Ember apps using your addon, place the factories in test-support/factories instead of tests/factories . They should be available both within your addon and in Ember apps that use your addon.

Ember Django Adapter

available since 2.6.1

everything is setup automatically

sideloading is not supported in DRFSerializer so all relationships should either be set as embedded with DS.EmbeddedRecordsMixin if you want to use build / buildList or use make / makeList and in your mocks, and return models instead of json:

so all relationships should either

let projects = makeList( 'projects' , 2 ); let user = make( 'user' , { projects }); mockFindRecord( 'user' ).returns({ model : user});

using fails() with errors hash is not working reliably so you can always just mockWhatever(args).fails()

with errors hash is not working reliably

Custom API formats

FactoryGuy handles JSON-API / RESTSerializer / JSONSerializer out of the box.

In case your API doesn't follow any of these conventions, you can still make a custom fixture builder or modify the FixtureConverters and JSONPayload classes that exist.

before I launch into the details, let me know if you need this hookup and I can guide you to a solution, since the use cases will be rare and varied.

Allows you to setup the adapters to prevent them from fetching data with ajax calls for single models ( findRecord ) you have to put something in the store for collections ( findAll ) you don't have to put anything in the store

Takes except parameter as a list of models you don't want to cache These model requests will go to the server with ajax calls and will need to be mocked

parameter as a list of models you don't want to cache

This is helpful, when:

you want to set up the test data with make / makeList , and then prevent calls like store.findRecord or store.findAll from fetching more data, since you have already setup the store with make / makeList data.

/ , and then prevent calls like or from fetching more data, since you have already setup the store with / data. you have an application that starts up and loads data that is not relevant to the test page you are working on.

Usage:

import FactoryGuy, { makeList } from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; import moduleForAcceptance from '../helpers/module-for-acceptance' ; moduleForAcceptance( 'Acceptance | Profiles View' ); test( "Using FactoryGuy.cacheOnlyMode" , async function ( ) { FactoryGuy.cacheOnlyMode(); make( 'user' , { name : 'current' }); makeList( "profile" , 2 ); await visit( '/profiles' ); }); test( "Using FactoryGuy.cacheOnlyMode with except" , async function ( ) { FactoryGuy.cacheOnlyMode({ except : [ 'profile' ]}); make( 'user' , { name : 'current' }); mockFindAll( "profile" , 2 ); await visit( '/profiles' ); });

Testing models, controllers, components

FactoryGuy needs to setup the factories before the test run. By default, you only need to call manualSetup(this) in unit/component/acceptance tests Or you can use the new setupFactoryGuy(hooks) method if your using the new qunit style tests Sample usage: (works the same in any type of test) import { setupFactoryGuy } from "ember-data-factory-guy" ; module ( 'Acceptance | User View' , function ( hooks ) { setupApplicationTest(hooks); setupFactoryGuy(hooks); test( "blah blah" , async function ( assert ) { await visit( 'work' ); assert.ok( 'bah was spoken' ); }); });

Sample model test: profile-test.js Use moduleForModel ( ember-qunit ), or describeModel ( ember-mocha ) test helper manually set up FactoryGuy

Sample component test: single-user-test.js Using moduleForComponent ( ember-qunit ), or describeComponent ( ember-mocha ) helper manually sets up FactoryGuy import { make, manualSetup } from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; import hbs from 'htmlbars-inline-precompile' ; import { test, moduleForComponent } from 'ember-qunit' ; moduleForComponent( 'single-user' , 'Integration | Component | single-user (manual setup)' , { integration : true , beforeEach : function ( ) { manualSetup( this ); } }); test( "shows user information" , function ( ) { let user = make( 'user' , { name : 'Rob' }); this .render(hbs `{{single-user user=user}}` ); this .set( 'user' , user); ok( this .$( '.name' ).text().match(user.get( 'name' ))); ok( this .$( '.funny-name' ).text().match(user.get( 'funnyName' ))); });



Acceptance Tests

For using new style of ember-qunit with setupApplicationTest check out demo here: user-view-test.js:

Using mock methods

Uses pretender for mocking the ajax calls made by ember-data pretender library is installed with FactoryGuy

http GET mocks mockFindRecord mockFindAll mockReload mockQuery mockQueryRecord takes modifier method returns() for setting the payload response returns() accepts parameters like: json, model, models, id, ids, headers headers are cumulative so you can add as many as you like Example: let mock = mockFindAll( 'user' ).returns({ headers : { 'X-Man' : "Wolverine" }); mock.returns({ headers : { 'X-Weapon' : "Claws" }}); these mocks are are reusable so you can simulate making the same ajax call ( url ) and return a different payload

http POST/PUT/DELETE mockCreate mockUpdate mockDelete

Custom mocks (http GET/POST/PUT/DELETE) mock

Use method fails() to simulate failure

Use method succeeds() to simulate success Only used if the mock was set to fail with fails() and you want to set the mock to succeed to simulate a successful retry

Use property timesCalled to verify how many times the ajax call was mocked works when you are using mockQuery , mockQueryRecord , mockFindAll , mockReload , or mockUpdate mockFindRecord will always be at most 1 since it will only make ajax call the first time, and then the store will use cache the second time Example: const mock = mockQueryRecord( 'company' , {}).returns({ json : build( 'company' ) }); FactoryGuy.store.queryRecord( 'company' , {}).then( () => { FactoryGuy.store.queryRecord( 'company' , {}).then( () => { mock.timesCalled }); });

Use method disable() to temporarily disable the mock. You can re-enable the disabled mock using enable() .

Use method destroy() to completely remove the mock handler for the mock. The isDestroyed property is set to true when the mock is destroyed.

setup

As of v2.13.15 mockSetup and mockTeardown are no longer needed

Use FactoryGuy.settings to set: logLevel ( 0 - off , 1 - on ) for seeing the FactoryGuy responses responseTime ( in millis ) for simulating slower responses Example: FactoryGuy.settings({ logLevel : 1 , responseTime : 1000 });



Using fails method

Usable on all mocks

Use optional object arguments status and response and convertErrors to customize status : must be number in the range of 3XX, 4XX, or 5XX ( default is 500 ) response : must be object with errors key ( default is null ) convertErrors : set to false and object will be left untouched ( default is true ) errors must be in particular format for ember-data to accept them FactoryGuy allows you to use a simple style: {errors: {name: "Name too short"}} Behind the scenes converts to another format for ember-data to consume

Examples: let errors401 = { errors : { description : "Unauthorized" }}; let mock = mockFindAll( 'user' ).fails({ status : 401 , response : errors401}); let errors422 = { errors : { name : "Name too short" }}; let mock = mockFindRecord( 'profile' ).fails({ status : 422 , response : errors422}); let errorsMine = { errors : [{ detail : "Name too short" , title : "I am short" }]}; let mock = mockFindRecord( 'profile' ).fails({ status : 422 , response : errorsMine, convertErrors : false });

mockFindRecord

For dealing with finding one record of a model type => store.findRecord('modelType', id)

Can pass in arguments just like you would for make or build mockFindRecord ( fixture or model name, optional traits, optional attributes object)

or Takes modifier method returns() for controlling the response payload returns( model / json / id )

for controlling the response payload Takes modifier method adapterOptions() for setting adapterOptions ( get passed to urlForFindRecord )

for setting adapterOptions ( get passed to urlForFindRecord ) Sample acceptance tests using mockFindRecord : user-view-test.js:

Usage:

import { build, make, mockFindRecord } from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ;

To return default factory model type ( 'user' in this case )

let mock = mockFindRecord( 'user' ); let userId = mock.get( 'id' );

Using returns({json}) to return json object

let user = build( 'user' , 'whacky' , { isDude : true }); let mock = mockFindRecord( 'user' ).returns({ json : user }); let mock = mockFindRecord( 'user' , 'whacky' , { isDude : true }); let user = mock.get();

Using returns({model}) to return model instance

let user = make( 'user' , 'whacky' , { isDude : false }); let mock = mockFindRecord( 'user' ).returns({ model : user });

Simper way to return a model instance

let user = make( 'user' , 'whacky' , { isDude : false }); let mock = mockFindRecord(user);

To reuse the mock

let user2 = build( 'user' , { style : "boring" }); mock.returns({ json : user2 });

To mock failure case use fails method

mockFindRecord( 'user' ).fails();

To mock failure when you have a model already

let profile = make( 'profile' ); mockFindRecord(profile).fails();

To use adapterOptions

let mock = mockFindRecord( 'user' ).adapterOptions({ friendly : true }); urlForFindRecord(id, modelName, snapshot) { if (snapshot && snapshot.adapterOptions) { let { adapterOptions } = snapshot; } }

mockFindAll

For dealing with finding all records for a model type => store.findAll(modelType)

Takes same parameters as makeList mockFindAll ( fixture or model name, optional number, optional traits, optional attributes object)

Takes modifier method returns() for controlling the response payload returns( models / json / ids )

for controlling the response payload Takes modifier method adapterOptions() for setting adapterOptions ( get passed to urlForFindAll ) used just as in mockFindRecord ( see example there )

for setting adapterOptions ( get passed to urlForFindAll ) Sample acceptance tests using mockFindAll : users-view-test.js

Usage:

import { buildList, makeList, mockFindAll } from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ;

To mock and return no results

let mock = mockFindAll( 'user' );

Using returns({json}) to return json object

let users = buildList( 'user' , 'whacky' , 'silly' ); let mock = mockFindAll( 'user' ).returns({ json : users }); let user1 = users.get( 0 ); let user2 = users.get( 1 ); let mock = mockFindAll( 'user' , 'whacky' , 'silly' ); let user1 = mock.get( 0 ); let user2 = mock.get( 1 );

Using returns({models}) to return model instances

let users = makeList( 'user' , 'whacky' , 'silly' ); let mock = mockFindAll( 'user' ).returns({ models : users }); let user1 = users[ 0 ];

To reuse the mock and return different payload

let users2 = buildList( 'user' , 3 ); mock.returns({ json : user2 });

To mock failure case use fails() method

mockFindAll( 'user' ).fails();

mockReload

To handle reloading a model Pass in a record ( or a typeName and id )



Usage:

Passing in a record / model instance

let profile = make( 'profile' ); mockReload(profile); profile.reload()

Using returns({attrs}) to return new attributes

let profile = make( 'profile' , { description : "whatever" }); mockReload(profile).returns({ attrs : { description : "moo" } }); profile.reload();

Using returns({json}) to return all new attributes

let profile = make( 'profile' , { description : "tomatoes" }); let profileAllNew = build( 'profile' , { id : profile.get( 'id' ), description : "potatoes" } mockReload(profile).returns({ json : profileAllNew }); profile.reload();

Mocking a failed reload

mockReload( 'profile' , 1 ).fails();

mockQuery

For dealing with querying for all records for a model type => store.query(modelType, params) Takes modifier method returns() for controlling the response payload returns( models / json / ids )

Takes modifier methods for matching the query params

withParams( object )

withSomeParams( object )

Sample acceptance tests using mockQuery : user-search-test.js

Usage:

import FactoryGuy, { make, build, buildList, mockQuery } from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; let store = FactoryGuy.store; mockQuery( 'user' , { age : 10 }); store.query( 'user' , { age : 10 }}).then( ( userInstances ) => { })

with returns( models )

let users = makeList( 'user' , 2 , 'with_hats' ); mockQuery( 'user' , { name : 'Bob' , age : 10 }).returns({ models : users}); store.query( 'user' , { name : 'Bob' , age : 10 }}).then( ( models )=> { });

with returns ( json )

let users = buildList( 'user' , 2 , 'with_hats' ); mockQuery( 'user' , { name : 'Bob' , age : 10 }).returns({ json : users}); store.query( 'user' , { name : 'Bob' , age : 10 }}).then( ( models )=> { });

with returns( ids )

let users = buildList( 'user' , 2 , 'with_hats' ); let user1 = users.get( 0 ); mockQuery( 'user' , { name : 'Bob' , age : 10 }).returns({ ids : [user1.id]}); store.query( 'user' , { name : 'Bob' , age : 10 }}).then( function ( models ) { });

withParams() / withSomeParams()

let users = buildList( 'user' , 2 , 'with_hats' ); let user1 = users.get( 0 ); mock = mockQuery( 'user' ).returns({ ids : [user1.id]}); mock.withParams({ name : 'Bob' , age : 10 }) store.query( 'user' , { name : 'Bob' , age : 10 }}).then( function ( models ) { }); store.query( 'user' , { name : 'Bob' , age : 10 , hair : 'brown' }}) mock.withSomeParams({ name : 'Bob' }) store.query( 'user' , { name : 'Bob' , age : 10 }}) store.query( 'user' , { name : 'Bob' , age : 10 , hair : 'brown' }})

mockQueryRecord

For dealing with querying for one record for a model type => store.queryRecord(modelType, params) takes modifier method returns() for controlling the response payload returns( model / json / id )

takes modifier methods for matching the query params

withParams( object )

Usage:

import FactoryGuy, { make, build, mockQueryRecord } from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; let store = FactoryGuy.store; mockQueryRecord( 'user' , { age : 10 }); store.queryRecord( 'user' , { age : 10 }}).then( ( userInstance ) => { })

with returns( models )

let user = make( 'user' ); mockQueryRecord( 'user' , { name : 'Bob' , age : 10 }).returns({ model : user}); store.queryRecord( 'user' , { name : 'Bob' , age : 10 }}).then( ( model )=> { });

with returns( json )

let user = build( 'user' ); mockQueryRecord( 'user' , { name : 'Bob' , age : 10 }).returns({ json : user}); store.queryRecord( 'user' , { name : 'Bob' , age : 10 }}).then( ( model )=> { });

with returns( ids )

let user = build( 'user' , 'with_hats' ); mockQueryRecord( 'user' , { name : 'Bob' , age : 10 }).returns({ id : user.get( 'id' )}); store.queryRecord( 'user' , { name : 'Bob' , age : 10 }}).then( function ( model ) { });

mockCreate

Use chainable methods to build the response match: takes a hash with attributes or a matching function attributes that must be in request json These will be added to the response json automatically, so you don't need to include them in the returns hash. If you match on a belongsTo association, you don't have to include that in the returns hash either ( same idea ) a function that can be used to perform an arbitrary match against the request json, returning true if there is a match, false otherwise. returns attributes ( including relationships ) to include in response json

Need to import run from @ember/runloop and wrap tests using mockCreate with: run(function() { 'your test' })

Realistically, you will have code in a view action or controller action that will create the record, and setup any associations.

action : { addProject : function ( user ) { let name = this .$( 'button.project-name' ).val(); this .store.createRecord( 'project' , { name : name, user : user}).save(); } }

In this case, you are are creating a 'project' record with a specific name, and belonging to a particular user. To mock this createRecord call here are a few ways to do this using chainable methods.

Usage:

import { makeNew, mockCreate } from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; mockCreate( 'project' ); let project = makeNew( 'project' ); mockCreate(project); mockCreate( 'project' ).match({ name : "Moo" }); mockCreate( 'project' ).match({ name : "Moo" , user : user}); mockCreate( 'project' ).match( requestData => requestData.name === 'Moo' ); mockCreate( 'project' ) .match({ name : "Moo" , user : user}) .returns({ created_at : new Date ()}); let person = build( 'super-hero' ); mockCreate( 'outfit' ).returns({ attrs : { person }}); let outfits = buildList( 'outfit' , 2 ); mockCreate( 'super-hero' ).returns({ attrs : { outfits }});

mocking a failed create

mockCreate( 'project' ).match({ name : "Moo" }).fails(); mockCreate( 'project' ).fails({ status : 422 , response : { errors : { name : [ 'Moo bad, Bahh better' ]}}}); store.createRecord( 'project' , { name : "Moo" }).save();

mockUpdate(model) Single argument ( the model instance that will be updated )

mockUpdate(modelType, id) Two arguments: modelType ( like 'profile' ) , and the profile id that will updated

Use chainable methods to help build response: match : takes a hash with attributes or a matching function attributes with values that must be present on the model you are updating a function that can be used to perform an arbitrary match against the request json, returning true if there is a match, false otherwise. returns attributes ( including relationships ) to include in response json

Need to import run from @ember/runloop and wrap tests using mockUpdate with: run(function() { 'your test' })

Usage:

import { make, mockUpdate } from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; let profile = make( 'profile' ); mockUpdate(profile); mockUpdate( 'profile' , 1 ); profile.set( 'description' , 'good value' ); profile.save() let outfit = make( 'outfit' ); let person = build( 'super-hero' ); outfit.set( 'name' , 'outrageous' ); mockUpdate(outfit).returns({ attrs : { person }}); outfit.save(); let superHero = make( 'super-hero' ); let outfits = buildList( 'outfit' , 2 , { name : 'bell bottoms' }); superHero.set( 'style' , 'laid back' ); mockUpdate(superHero).returns({ attrs : { outfits }}); superHero.save(); let profile = make( 'profile' ); profile.set( 'name' , "woo" ); let mock = mockUpdate(profile).match({ name : "moo" }); profile.save(); let profile = make( 'profile' ); profile.set( 'name' , "woo" ); let mock = mockUpdate(profile).match( ( requestBody ) => { return requestBody.data.attributes.name === "moo" }); profile.save(); profile.set( 'name' , "moo" ); profile.save(); mock.match({ name : "woo" }); profile.save();

mocking a failed update

let profile = make( 'profile' ); mockUpdate( 'profile' , profile.id).fails({ status : 422 , response : 'Invalid data' }); mockUpdate(profile).fails({ status : 422 , response : 'Invalid data' }); profile.set( 'description' , 'bad value' ); profile.save()

mocking a failed update and retry with success

let profile = make( 'profile' ); let mockUpdate = mockUpdate(profile); mockUpdate.fails({ status : 422 , response : 'Invalid data' }); profile.set( 'description' , 'bad value' ); profile.save() profile.set( 'description' , 'good value' ); mockUpdate.succeeds(); profile.save()

mockDelete

Need to import run from @ember/runloop and wrap tests using mockDelete with: run(function() { 'your test' })

from and wrap tests using with: To handle deleting a model Pass in a record ( or a typeName and id )



Usage:

Passing in a record / model instance

import { make, mockDelete } from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; let profile = make( 'profile' ); mockDelete(profile); profile.destroyRecord()

Passing in a model typeName and id

import { make, mockDelete } from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; let profile = make( 'profile' ); mockDelete( 'profile' , profile.id); profile.destroyRecord()

Passing in a model typeName

import { make, mockDelete } from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; let profile1 = make( 'profile' ); let profile2 = make( 'profile' ); mockDelete( 'profile' ); profile1.destroyRecord() profile2.destroyRecord()

Mocking a failed delete

mockDelete(profile).fails();

mock

Well, you have read about all the other mock* methods, but what if you have endpoints that do not use Ember Data? Well, mock is for you.

mock({type, url, responseText, status}) type: The HTTP verb ( GET , POST , etc.) Defaults to GET url: The endpoint URL you are trying to mock responseText: This can be whatever you want to return, even a JavaScript object status: The status code of the response. Defaults to 200



Usage:

Simple case

import { mock } from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; this .mock({ url : '/users' });

Returning a JavaScript object

import { mock } from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; this .mock({ type : 'POST' , url : '/users/sign_in' , responseText : { token : "0123456789-ab" } });

Pretender

The addon uses Pretender to mock the requests. It exposes the functions getPretender and setPretender to respectively get the Pretender server for the current test or set it. For instance, you can use pretender's passthrough feature to ignore data URLs:

import { getPretender } from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; getPretender().get( 'data:*' , getPretender().passthrough);

Tips and Tricks

Tip 1: Fun with makeList / buildList and traits

This is probably the funnest thing in FactoryGuy, if you're not using this syntax yet, you're missing out. let json = buildList( 'widget' , 'square' , 'round' , [ 'round' , 'broken' ]); let widgets = makeList( 'widget' , 'square' , 'round' , [ 'round' , 'broken' ]); let [squareWidget, roundWidget, roundBrokenWidget] = widgets; you just built/made 3 different widgets from traits ('square', 'round', 'broken') the first will have the square trait the second will have the round trait the third will have both round and broken trait

Check out makeList and buildList for more ideas

Tip 2: Building static / fixture like data into the factories.

States are the classic case. There is a state model, and there are 50 US states.

You could use a strategy to get them with traits like this:

import FactoryGuy from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; FactoryGuy.define( 'state' , { traits : { NY : { name : "New York" , id : "NY" }, NJ : { name : "New Jersey" , id : "NJ" }, CT : { name : "Connecticut" , id : "CT" } } }); let [ny, nj, ct] = makeList( 'state' , 'ny' , 'nj' , 'ct' );

Or you could use a strategy to get them like this:

import FactoryGuy from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; const states = [ { name : "New York" , id : "NY" }, { name : "New Jersey" , id : "NJ" }, { name : "Connecticut" , id : "CT" } ... blah .. blah .. blah ]; FactoryGuy.define( 'state' , { default : { id : FactoryGuy.generate( ( i )=> states[i -1 ].id), name : FactoryGuy.generate( ( i )=> states[i -1 ].name) } }); let states = makeList( 'state' , 3 );

Tip 3: Using Scenario class in tests

encapsulate data interaction in a scenario class sets up data has helper methods to retrieve data

similar to how page objects abstract away the interaction with a page/component

Example:

import Ember from 'ember' ; import {Scenario} from 'ember-data-factory-guy' ; export default class extends Scenario { run() { this .createGroups(); } createGroups() { this .permissionGroups = this .makeList( 'permission-group' , 3 ); } groupNames() { return this .permissionGroups.mapBy( 'name' ).sort(); } } import page from '../pages/admin' ; import Scenario from '../scenarios/admin' ; describe( 'Admin View' , function ( ) { let scenario; beforeEach( function ( ) { scenario = new Scenario(); scenario.run(); }); describe( 'group' , function ( ) { beforeEach( function ( ) { page.visitGroups(); }); it( 'shows all groups' , function ( ) { expect(page.groups.names).to.arrayEqual(scenario.groupNames()); }); }); });

Tip 4: Testing mocks ( async testing ) in unit tests

Two ways to handle asyncronous test async / await ( most elegant ) Sample test need to declare polyfill for ember-cli-babel options in ember-cli-build using assert.async() (qunit) / done (mocha) Sample test



Tip 5: Testing model's custom serialize() method

The fact that you can match on attributes in mockUpdate and mockCreate means that you can test a custom serialize() method in a model serializer

export default DS.RESTSerializer.extend({ serialize : function ( snapshot, options ) { var json = this ._super(snapshot, options); let honorificName = [snapshot.record.get( 'name' ), 'san' ].join( '-' ); json.name = honorificName; return json; } }); let person = make( 'person' , { name : "Daniel" }); mockUpdate(person).match({ name : "Daniel-san" }); person.save();

You could also test serialize() method in a simpler way by doing this:

let person = make( 'person' , { name : "Daniel" }); let json = person.serialize(); assert.equal(json.name, 'Daniel-san' );

