Ember Data Copyable

Intelligently copy an Ember Data model and all of its relationships

Features

Shallow & deep copy an Ember Data model

Shallow & deep copy model relationships

Handles cyclical relationships

Handles custom transforms to create true copies

Overwrite, ignore attributes, and copy objects by reference

Intelligent failure and cleanup

Uses ember-concurrency to allow cancelling a copy task

Installation

ember install ember-data-copyable

Looking for help?

If it is a bug please open an issue on GitHub.

Setup

This addon provides a Copyable mixin which allows you to copy a model. To get started, just import the mixin and add it to your model.

import DS from 'ember-data' ; import Copyable from 'ember-data-copyable' ; export default DS.Model.extend(Copyable, { guid : DS.attr( 'number' ), firstName : DS.attr( 'string' ), lastName : DS.attr( 'string' ), address : DS.belongsTo( 'address' ), friends : DS.hasMany( 'user' ), copyableOptions : {} });

In your model you can specify default options via the copyableOptions object. Please see options for more details.

Copying Relationships

To copy a model's relationship, that relational model must have the Copyable mixin or else it will just be copied by reference.

Usage

Once the model is setup, we can use the copy method on an instance to duplicate it.

Copy Method Signature

async function copy ( deep = false, options = {} ) {}

deep : Boolean If false a shallow copy of the model's attributes will be created. All relationships will be copied over by reference. If true , a deep copy of the model and it's relationships will be created. If a relational model has the Copyable mixin, it will also be deep copied.

options : Object Copy options. See options for more details. NOTE: Options passed into the copy method take precedence over those specified on the model.

Returns a cancelable promise like ember-concurrency TaskInstance.

Examples

Normal Usage

const model = this .get( 'store' ).peekRecord( 'user' , 1 ); model .copy( true , { ignoreAttributes : [ 'guid' ], copyByReference : [ 'address' ], overwrite : { id : 2 , firstName : 'Offir' } }) .then( copy => { return copy.save(); }, e => { } );

Task Cancellation

Since the copy method returns an ember-concurrency TaskInstance, we have the ability to cancel a running copy task at any time.

const model = this .get( 'store' ).peekRecord( 'user' , 1 ); const copyTaskInstance = model.copy( true ); copyTaskInstance.cancel();

Options

These options can either be specified via the copyableOptions object on the DS.Model class or passed into the copy method.

ignoreAttributes

Attributes to ignore when copying.

ignoreAttributes: [ 'guid' , 'address' ];

otherAttributes

Other attributes to copy over that are not defined via DS.attr, DS.belongsTo, or DS.hasMany.

otherAttributes: [ 'timestamp' , 'someFlag' ];

copyByReference

Attributes to copy only by reference. If the attribute has the Copyable mixin, it will be ignored and not be copied, just copied by reference.

copyByReference: [ 'friends' ];

overwrite

Overwrite attributes with the specified values. This will also add properties that are not found on the model.

overwrite: { id : 2 , firstName : 'Offir - Copy' , address : this .get( 'store' ).createRecord( 'address' , { }), unknownProperty : 'Foo Bar' }

relationships

Specify options to nested models. Nested relationships options can also include a deep option. If set to false, the relationship will be shallow copied.