This Ember Addon acts as a loader for consuming D3.js within your Ember application or Addon. It works by applying a lightweight AMD transform around the D3 UMD builds which can be consumed by Ember CLI, making it possible to import any individual D3 package or the entire bundle as "d3" from NPM.

ember install ember-d3

Requirements:

NPM >= 3 (Check by running npm version )

) Node >= 8 (Check by running node --version )

) Ember CLI >= 2.16 (Check by running ember version )

You can upgrade NPM by running:

npm i -g npm @ 3

If you're looking for the ember-d3 for d3@3.x , see the v3 branch.

Loading 3rd Party D3 Plugins

If you want to use 3rd party plugins, like d3-selection-multi or d3-flame-graph , simply add them to your project and the module loader will automatically detect them, and any other packages beginning with d3- in the name.

Advanced Installation

You can specify any d3 version on the v4 release by adding it to your project:

npm install --save-dev d3 @ 4 . 9 . 1

Configuration and Usage:

There's two ways to use this library in your project, you can either load just the APIs you desire, or you can import the entire D3 object (similar to version 3).

Option 1:

import { line } from 'd3-shape' import { scaleOrdinal } from 'd3-scale' import { extent } from 'd3-array'

Option 2:

See Global D3 section below for configuration

import D3 from 'd3'

We've put together a complete demo component which you can use to really get a feel for how to use the different packages provided by this addon.

Global D3

We don't support the global window.d3 object, as this is viewed as an anti-pattern. However, you can expose a bundled import of d3 by enabling the bundle config flag:

module .exports = function ( ) { return { 'ember-d3' : { bundle : true } } }

This will allow you to do:

import d3 from 'd3'

Note: This will disable support for using the dependency whitelist/blacklist.

Dependency whitelist/blacklist

In case you do not want to include all of d3's dependencies, you may whitelist the packages that you want to include in your project's config/environment.js file.

For example, if you only wanted to use d3-scale , you would do:

module .exports = function ( ) { return { 'ember-d3' : { only : [ 'd3-scale' ] } } }

Or if you want to exclude a package:

module .exports = function ( ) { return { 'ember-d3' : { except : [ 'd3-scale' ] } } }

Note: Even though you only add d3-scale , it has a few transitive d3 dependencies. You will need to add these to the whitelist as needed.

Running Tests

yarn test (Runs ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)

(Runs to test your addon against multiple Ember versions) ember test

ember test --server

Contributing

This addon is developed by the community and is maintained by Ivan Vanderbyl.

All contributions are welcome by opening an issue or Pull Request.