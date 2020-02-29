Ember Custom Actions is a package for defining custom API actions, dedicated for Ember 2.16 (and higher) applications.

Getting started

Demo

Before you will start with documentation check our demo app: Ember-Custom-Actions Website

Installation

ember install ember-custom-actions

Documentation

Model actions

To define custom action like: posts/1/publish you can use modelAction(path, options) method with arguments:

path - url of the action scoped to our api (in our case it's publish )

- url of the action scoped to our api (in our case it's ) options - optional parameter which will overwrite the configuration options

import Model from 'ember-data/model' ; import { modelAction } from 'ember-custom-actions' ; export default Model.extend({ publish : modelAction( 'publish' , { pushToStore : false }), });

Usage

let user = this .get( 'currentUser' ); let postToPublish = this .get( 'store' ).findRecord( 'post' , 1 ); let payload = { publisher : user }; postToPublish.publish(payload, ).then( ( status ) => { alert( `Post has been: ${status} ` ) }).catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'Here are your serialized model errors' , error.serializedErrors); });

Resource actions

To a define custom action like: posts/favorites you can use resourceAction(actionId/path, options) method with arguments:

path - url of the action scoped to our api (in our case it's favorites )

- url of the action scoped to our api (in our case it's ) options - optional parameter which will overwrite the configuration options

import Model from 'ember-data/model' ; import { resourceAction } from 'ember-custom-actions' ; export default Model.extend({ favorites : resourceAction( 'favorites' , { method : 'GET' }), });

Usage

let user = this .get( 'currentUser' ); let emptyPost = this .get( 'store' ).createRecord( 'post' ); let payload = { user }; emptyPost.favorites(payload, ).then( ( favoritesPosts ) => { console .log(favoritesPosts); }).finally( () => { emptyPost.deleteRecord(); });

Custom actions

To define customAction and customize it by using ember-data flow, adapters and serializer you can use customAction(actionId, options) method with arguments:

actionId - id of the action which can be handled later on in adpaters and serializers

- id of the action which can be handled later on in adpaters and serializers options - optional parameter which will overwrite the configuration options

If you want to customize your request in your adapter please, implement our adapter mixin:

import JSONAPIAdapter from 'ember-data/adapters/json-api' ; import { AdapterMixin } from 'ember-custom-actions' ; export default JSONAPIAdapter.extend(AdapterMixin);

Now you can customize following methods in the adpater:

urlForCustomAction

You can define your custom path for every customAction by adding a conditional:

export default JSONAPIAdapter.extend(AdapterMixin, { urlForCustomAction(modelName, id, snapshot, actionId, queryParams) { if (actionId === 'myPublishAction' ) { return 'https://my-custom-api.com/publish' } return this ._super(...arguments); } });

If you would like to build custom modelAction you can do it by:

import { AdapterMixin } from 'ember-custom-actions' ; export default JSONAPIAdapter.extend(AdapterMixin, { urlForCustomAction(modelName, id, snapshot, actionId, queryParams) { if (requestType === 'myPublishAction' ) { return ` ${ this ._buildURL(modelName, id)} /publish` ; } return this ._super(...arguments); } });

methodForCustomAction

You can define your custom method for every customAction by adding a conditional:

import { AdapterMixin } from 'ember-custom-actions' ; export default JSONAPIAdapter.extend(AdapterMixin, { methodForCustomAction(params) { if (params.actionId === 'myPublishAction' ) { return 'PUT' ; } return this ._super(...arguments); } });

headersForCustomAction

You can define your custom headers for every customAction by adding a conditional:

import { AdapterMixin } from 'ember-custom-actions' ; export default JSONAPIAdapter.extend(AdapterMixin, { headersForCustomAction(params) { if (params.actionId === 'myPublishAction' ) { return { 'Authorization-For-Custom-Action' : 'mySuperToken123' }; } return this ._super(...arguments); } });

dataForCustomAction

You can define your custom data for every customAction by adding a conditional:

import { AdapterMixin } from 'ember-custom-actions' ; export default JSONAPIAdapter.extend(AdapterMixin, { dataForCustomAction(params) { if (params.actionId === 'myPublishAction' ) { return { myParam : 'send it to the server' }; } return this ._super(...arguments); } });

params contains following data: data , actionId , modelId , model

Configuration

You can define your custom options in your config/environment.js file

module .exports = function ( environment ) { var ENV = { 'emberCustomActions' : { method : 'POST' , data : {}, headers : {}, queryParams : {}, ajaxOptions : {}, adapterOptions : {}, pushToStore : false , responseType : null , normalizeOperation : '' }, }; return ENV; }

method

Default method of the request (GET, PUT, POST, DELETE, etc..)

headers

An object {} of custom headers. Eg:

{ 'my-custom-auth' : 'mySuperToken123' }

ajaxOptions

Your own ajax options. USE ONLY IF YOU KNOW WHAT YOU ARE DOING! Those properties will be overwritten by ECU.

pushToStore

If you want to push the received data to the store, set this option to true

normalizeOperation

You can define how your outgoing data should be serialized

Exemplary data: ```js { firstParam: 'My Name' , colors: { rubyRed: 1 , blueFish: 3 } }

After using a dasherize transformer our request data will turn into:

{ first-param: 'My Name' , colors : { ruby-red: 1 , blue-fish: 3 } }

It's great for API with request data format restrictions

Available transformers:

camelize

capitalize

classify

dasherize

decamelize

underscore

adapterOptions

Pass custom adapter options to handle them in urlForCustomAction in case of using customAction . Required usage of mixin: AdpaterMixin

responseType

You can easily observe the returned model by changing responseType to array or object according to what type of data your server will return.

When array :

model.customAction({}, { responseType : 'array' })

When object :

model.customAction({}, { responseType : 'object' })

When null (default):

model.customAction({}, { responseType : null })

null is useful if you don't care about the response or just want to use then on the promise without using binding or display it in the template.

queryParams

You can pass a query params for a request by passing an {} with properties, eg: { include: 'owner' } Remember: Query params are not normalized! You have to pass it in the correct format.

Development

Installation

git clone https://github.com/Exelord/ember-custom-actions.git

cd ember-custom-actions

npm install

Linting

npm run lint:hbs

npm run lint:js

npm run lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

– Runs the test suite on the current Ember version ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"

– Runs the test suite in "watch mode" ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

ember serve

Visit the dummy application at http://localhost:4200.

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

Thanks

Big thanks to Mike North and his Project for the initial concept.

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/exelord/ember-custom-actions. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct.

License

This version of the package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.