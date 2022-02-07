Ember CSS Transitions

This addon provides a nice way of defining CSS Transitions for Ember Components. Which means, only css based animations for performance - and no animation library needed.

Ember CSS Transitions is heavily inspired (and CSS compatible) with Vue's CSS Transitions.

Animations are completely based on CSS classes.

Documentation

How it works

Ultimately you define your animations and transitions with only css like:

.example-enter , .example-leave-to { opacity : 0 ; } .example-enter-to , .example-leave { opacity : 1 ; } .example-enter-active , .example-leave-active { transition : opacity 0.5s ease-in; }

And using the included modifier like:

< div {{css-transition "example"}} > < h1 > Hello world </ h1 > </ div >

or by manually specifying classes, perfect for libraries like Animate.css and Tailwind CSS.

< div {{css-transition enterClass="opacity-0" enterActiveClass="transition-opacity duration-500 ease-in-out" enterToClass="opacity-100" leaveClass="opacity-100" leaveActiveClass="transition-opacity duration-500 ease-in-out" leaveToClass="opacity-0"}} > < h1 > Hello world </ h1 > </ div >

If you are using TailwindUI then you will see transition instructions included in the code, as in this example:

You should map these instructions to this addon's API in the following way:

TailwindUI Addon Entering enterActiveClass From enterClass To enterToClass Leaving leaveActiveClass From leaveClass To leaveToClass

Check out the homepage for more detailed documentation: https://peec.github.io/ember-css-transitions/

Install

Run:

ember install ember-css-transitions

Note Using ember-cli-autoprefixer is suggested for CSS transitions:

ember install ember-cli-autoprefixer

Tested in the following browsers / platforms:

Note: IE9 does not support CSS3 transitions / animations. They must live with no animations / transitions.

Contribute

git clone https://github.com/peec/ember-css-transitions.git this repository

this repository cd my-addon

npm install

Linting

npm run lint:hbs

npm run lint:js

npm run lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

– Runs the test suite on the current Ember version ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"

– Runs the test suite in "watch mode" ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

ember serve

Visit the dummy application at http://localhost:4200.

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.