This addon provides a nice way of defining CSS Transitions for Ember Components. Which means, only css based animations for performance - and no animation library needed.
Ember CSS Transitions is heavily inspired (and CSS compatible) with Vue's CSS Transitions.
Animations are completely based on CSS classes.
Ultimately you define your animations and transitions with only css like:
/* initial state */
.example-enter,
.example-leave-to {
opacity: 0;
}
/* final state */
.example-enter-to,
.example-leave {
opacity: 1;
}
/* easings */
.example-enter-active,
.example-leave-active {
transition: opacity 0.5s ease-in;
}
And using the included modifier like:
<div {{css-transition "example"}}>
<h1>Hello world</h1>
</div>
or by manually specifying classes, perfect for libraries like Animate.css and Tailwind CSS.
{{!-- Using Tailwind CSS provided classes --}}
<div {{css-transition
enterClass="opacity-0"
enterActiveClass="transition-opacity duration-500 ease-in-out"
enterToClass="opacity-100"
leaveClass="opacity-100"
leaveActiveClass="transition-opacity duration-500 ease-in-out"
leaveToClass="opacity-0"}}>
<h1>Hello world</h1>
</div>
If you are using TailwindUI then you will see transition instructions included in the code, as in this example:
<!--
Slide-over panel, show/hide based on slide-over state.
Entering: "transform transition ease-in-out duration-500 sm:duration-700"
From: "translate-x-full"
To: "translate-x-0"
Leaving: "transform transition ease-in-out duration-500 sm:duration-700"
From: "translate-x-0"
To: "translate-x-full"
-->
You should map these instructions to this addon's API in the following way:
|TailwindUI
|Addon
|Entering
|enterActiveClass
|From
|enterClass
|To
|enterToClass
|Leaving
|leaveActiveClass
|From
|leaveClass
|To
|leaveToClass
Check out the homepage for more detailed documentation: https://peec.github.io/ember-css-transitions/
Run:
ember install ember-css-transitions
Note Using ember-cli-autoprefixer is suggested for CSS transitions:
ember install ember-cli-autoprefixer
Note: IE9 does not support CSS3 transitions / animations. They must live with no animations / transitions.
git clone https://github.com/peec/ember-css-transitions.git this repository
cd my-addon
npm install
npm run lint:hbs
npm run lint:js
npm run lint:js -- --fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
