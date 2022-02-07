openbase logo
ember-css-transitions

by Petter Kjelkenes
2.1.1 (see all)

Ember implementation of CSS Transitions. Just like ng-animate and react animation but for Ember :)

Readme

Ember CSS Transitions Build Status Ember Observer Score

This addon provides a nice way of defining CSS Transitions for Ember Components. Which means, only css based animations for performance - and no animation library needed.

Ember CSS Transitions is heavily inspired (and CSS compatible) with Vue's CSS Transitions.

Animations are completely based on CSS classes.

Documentation

How it works

Ultimately you define your animations and transitions with only css like:

/* initial state */
.example-enter,
.example-leave-to {
  opacity: 0;
}

/* final state */
.example-enter-to,
.example-leave {
  opacity: 1;
}

/* easings */
.example-enter-active,
.example-leave-active {
  transition: opacity 0.5s ease-in;
}

And using the included modifier like:

<div {{css-transition "example"}}>
  <h1>Hello world</h1>
</div>

or by manually specifying classes, perfect for libraries like Animate.css and Tailwind CSS.

{{!-- Using Tailwind CSS provided classes --}}
<div {{css-transition
  enterClass="opacity-0"
  enterActiveClass="transition-opacity duration-500 ease-in-out"
  enterToClass="opacity-100"
  leaveClass="opacity-100"
  leaveActiveClass="transition-opacity duration-500 ease-in-out"
  leaveToClass="opacity-0"}}>
  <h1>Hello world</h1>
</div>

If you are using TailwindUI then you will see transition instructions included in the code, as in this example:

<!--
  Slide-over panel, show/hide based on slide-over state.

  Entering: "transform transition ease-in-out duration-500 sm:duration-700"
    From: "translate-x-full"
    To: "translate-x-0"
  Leaving: "transform transition ease-in-out duration-500 sm:duration-700"
    From: "translate-x-0"
    To: "translate-x-full"
-->

You should map these instructions to this addon's API in the following way:

TailwindUIAddon
EnteringenterActiveClass
FromenterClass
ToenterToClass
LeavingleaveActiveClass
FromleaveClass
ToleaveToClass

Check out the homepage for more detailed documentation: https://peec.github.io/ember-css-transitions/

Install

Run:

ember install ember-css-transitions

Note Using ember-cli-autoprefixer is suggested for CSS transitions:

ember install ember-cli-autoprefixer

Tested in the following browsers / platforms:

  • IE 10
  • IE 11
  • Microsoft Edge
  • Chrome
  • Firefox
  • Safari
  • Android
  • iPhone

Note: IE9 does not support CSS3 transitions / animations. They must live with no animations / transitions.

Contribute

  • git clone https://github.com/peec/ember-css-transitions.git this repository
  • cd my-addon
  • npm install

Linting

  • npm run lint:hbs
  • npm run lint:js
  • npm run lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

  • ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
  • ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
  • ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

