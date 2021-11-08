⚠️ This addon is no longer maintained, please look for an alternative.
Adds a Component to your app that displays the current route hierarchy (commonly known as breadcrumb navigation). Thanks to @rwjblue for providing the excellent addon name.
This addon provides a very declarative way to generate dynamic breadcrumbs.
$ ember install ember-crumbly
This addon is tested against the
release,
beta and
canary channels, and explicitly tested against all versions beginning from
~1.11.x and up.
Basic usage is simple, just add the Component to any template in your application:
{{bread-crumbs tagName="ol" outputStyle="bootstrap" linkable=true}}
{{bread-crumbs tagName="ul" outputStyle="foundation" linkable=false}}
This will automatically output the current route's hierarchy as a clickable breadcrumb in a HTML structure that Bootstrap or Foundation expects. By default, the Component will simply display the route's inferred name.
For example, the route
foo/bar/baz/1 will generate the following breadcrumb:
Foo > Bar > Baz > Show. In most cases, this won't be exactly how you'd like it, so you can use the following declarative API to update the breadcrumb labels:
// foo/route.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
breadCrumb: {
title: 'Animals',
path: 'foo'
}
});
// foo/bar/route.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
breadCrumb: {
title: 'Quadrupeds'
}
});
// foo/bar/baz/route.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
breadCrumb: {
title: 'Cows'
}
});
// foo/bar/baz/show/route.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
breadCrumb: {},
afterModel(model) {
const cowName = get(model, 'name'); // 'Mary'
const cow = {
title: cowName
}
set(this, 'breadCrumb', cow);
}
});
Will generate the following breadcrumb:
Animals > Quadrupeds > Cows > Mary.
Alternatively,
breadCrumb can be defined as a computed property to reflect changes to the data:
// foo/bar/baz/show/route.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
breadCrumb: Ember.computed('controller.model.name', {
get() {
const cowName = get('controller.model.name') || 'Cow';
const cow = {
title: cowName
}
return cow;
}
}
});
In this case, if the
name property of
model is modified, the breadcrumb will be updated automatically.
You can also pass in arbitrary properties to the
breadCrumb POJO inside your route, and then pass in a custom template to the Component's block to render it the way you'd like:
// foo/bar/baz/show/route.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
breadCrumb: {},
afterModel(model) {
const cowName = get(model, 'name'); // 'Mary'
const cowAge = get(model, 'age'); // 5
const cowSay = get(model, 'say'); // 'Moo!'
const cow = {
name: cowName,
age: cowAge,
says: cowSay
}
set(this, 'breadCrumb', cow);
}
});
{{#bread-crumbs outputStyle="bootstrap" linkable=true as |component cow|}}
{{#bread-crumb route=cow breadCrumbs=component}}
{{#if cow.title}}
{{cow.title}}
{{else}}
{{cow.name}} ({{cow.age}}) says {{cow.says}}
{{/if}}
{{/bread-crumb}}
{{/bread-crumbs}}
Will generate the following breadcrumb:
Animals > Quadrupeds > Cows > Mary (5) says Moo!
By default, all routes are displayed in the breadcrumb. To have certain routes opt-out of this, simply set
breadCrumb to
null inside that particular route.
// foo/bar/route.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
breadCrumb: null
});
Will generate the following breadcrumb:
Animals > Cows > Mary (5) says Moo!
The Component's
linkable attr applies to all routes by default. You can also explicitly set this on specific routes, by adding
linkable: {true,false} to the
breadCrumb POJO in your route.
// foo/bar/baz/show/route.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
breadCrumb: {
title: 'Cows with a drinking addiction',
linkable: false
}
});
// foo/bar/route.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
breadCrumb: {
title: 'Quadrupeds',
linkable: false
}
});
Will generate the following breadcrumb:
_Animals_ > Quadrupeds > _Cows_ > Cows with a drinking addiction. (
_name_ representing a link).
li classes
You can set your own
li classes by passing in the appropriate
crumbClass to the Component:
{{bread-crumbs tagName="ul" outputStyle="foundation" linkable=true crumbClass="breadcrumb-item"}}
Which generates the following HTML:
<!-- /foo/bar/baz/show/1 -->``
<ul class="breadcrumbs">
<li class="breadcrumb-item">
<a id="ember404" class="ember-view" href="/foo">Animals</a>
</li>
<li class="breadcrumb-item">
<a id="ember405" class="ember-view" href="/foo/bar">Quadrupeds</a>
</li>
<li class="breadcrumb-item">
<a id="ember406" class="ember-view" href="/foo/bar/baz">Cows</a>
</li>
<li class="breadcrumb-item">
<a id="ember407" class="ember-view active" href="/foo/bar/baz/show">Mary</a>
</li>
</ul>
a classes
You can set your own
a classes by passing in the appropriate
linkClass to the Component:
{{bread-crumbs tagName="ul" outputStyle="foundation" linkable=true linkClass="breadcrumb-link"}}
Which generates the following HTML:
<!-- /foo/bar/baz/show/1 -->``
<ul class="breadcrumbs">
<li>
<a id="ember404" class="ember-view breadcrumb-link" href="/foo">Animals</a>
</li>
<li>
<a id="ember405" class="ember-view breadcrumb-link" href="/foo/bar">Quadrupeds</a>
</li>
<li>
<a id="ember406" class="ember-view breadcrumb-link" href="/foo/bar/baz">Cows</a>
</li>
<li>
<a id="ember407" class="ember-view breadcrumb-link active" href="/foo/bar/baz/show">Mary</a>
</li>
</ul>
In certain scenarios, you might want to reverse the order of the breadcrumb (i.e. from RTL instead of LTR). To enable this, just set the
reverse attr on the Component in your template:
{{bread-crumbs linkable=true reverse=true}}
Will generate the following breadcrumb:
Mary < Cows < Quadrupeds < Animals. Note that you have to style this yourself (the Component is not responsible for generating the separators).
git clone <repository-url>
cd my-addon
yarn
yarn lint:js
yarn lint:js -- --fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions