This addon provides a wrapper around Cropper.js as well as two yielded components for handling events and programatically calling methods on the cropper instance.

Installation

ember install ember-cropperjs

Usage

{{# image -cropper source='sinbad2_800x600.jpg' options=(hash aspectRatio=1 viewMode=2 ) as |cropper|}} {{cropper.on 'crop' action=(action 'crop')}} {{/ image -cropper}}

import { debounce } from '@ember/runloop' ; export default Controller.extend({ _updateFileBlob(cropper) { return cropper.getCroppedCanvas({ maxWidth : 512 , maxHeight : 512 }).toBlob( ( blob ) => { }); }, actions : { crop(cropper) { debounce( this , this ._updateFileBlob, cropper, 100 ); }, } })

Note: Any options available from Cropper.js are available to be passed in to the options hash. There seems to be an issue with Cropper processing Ember's Empty Object, so the components/image-cropper.js file copies the options object as a work around.

Contributing

Installation

git clone <repository-url>

cd my-addon

yarn

Linting

yarn run lint:js

yarn run lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

– Runs the test suite on the current Ember version ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"

– Runs the test suite in "watch mode" ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

ember serve

Visit the dummy application at http://localhost:4200.

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.