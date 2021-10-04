openbase logo
ember-cropperjs

by Daniel T. Hall
0.9.1 (see all)

Ember wrapper around CropperJS

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-cropperjs

This addon provides a wrapper around Cropper.js as well as two yielded components for handling events and programatically calling methods on the cropper instance.

Installation

ember install ember-cropperjs

Usage

{{#image-cropper
  source='sinbad2_800x600.jpg'
  options=(hash
    aspectRatio=1
    viewMode=2
  ) as |cropper|}}

  {{cropper.on 'crop' action=(action 'crop')}}

{{/image-cropper}}

import { debounce } from '@ember/runloop';
// ...other imports

// ...in a controller or component
export default Controller.extend({
  _updateFileBlob(cropper) {
    return cropper.getCroppedCanvas({
      // any additional options
      maxWidth: 512,
      maxHeight: 512
    }).toBlob((blob) => {
      // do something with the blob:
      // common examples include `blob.readAsDataURL()` or `blob.readAsArrayBuffer()`
    });
  },

  actions: {
    crop(cropper) {
      // debounce is optional
      debounce(this, this._updateFileBlob, cropper, 100);
    },
  }
})

Note: Any options available from Cropper.js are available to be passed in to the options hash. There seems to be an issue with Cropper processing Ember's Empty Object, so the components/image-cropper.js file copies the options object as a work around.

Contributing

Installation

  • git clone <repository-url>
  • cd my-addon
  • yarn

Linting

  • yarn run lint:js
  • yarn run lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

  • ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
  • ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
  • ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

