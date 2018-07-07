openbase logo
ember-cpm

by Miguel Camba
3.2.0 (see all)

ComputedProperty Macros for Ember

Downloads/wk

218

GitHub Stars

279

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ember-CPM

Build Status Ember Observer Score Code Climate Dependency Status devDependency Status Ember Version

Computed Property Macros for Ember

Requirements

Version 2.0+ will only work with Ember 2.0+ Version 3.0+ is only tested in the last 2 LTS.

Installation

Just run ember install ember-cpm

Usage

Just import individual macros from ember-cpm/macros/* or all macros from ember-cpm.

// Import only one macros
import ifNull from "ember-cpm/macros/if-null";
// or alternatively import all the namespace
import EmberCPM from "ember-cpm";

Contributing

To generate a new computed property macros with ember-cli

  • Run ember g macro <dasherized-macro-name>. This will generate a few files
    • ./addon/macros/dasherized-macro-name.js (the macro)
    • ./addon/tests/dummy/unit/macro/dasherized-macro-name-test.js (a test)*
    • and modify ./addon/ember-cpm.js
// import the macro
import camelizedMacroName from './macros/dasherized-macro-name.js'
...

var Macros = {
  ...
  // allows use via EmberCPM.Macros.camelizedMacroName
  camelizedMacroName: camelizedMacroName,
  ...
};

ember d macro <dasherized-macro-name> will do the reverse of these changes

Provided Macros

  • among -- returns true if the original value is among the given literals (testing using ===)
  • encodeURIComponent -- calls encodeURIComponent on the original value
  • encodeURI -- calls encodeURI on the original value
  • firstPresent -- returns the first property with a value, as determined by Ember.isPresent
  • fmt -- pass the original values into a format-string
  • htmlEscape -- escapes the original value with Handlebars.Utils.escapeExpression and wraps the result in a Handlebars.SafeString (since it's now safe)
  • ifNull -- fall back on a default value
  • promise -- wraps the original value in an already-resolved promise
  • safeString -- wraps the original value in a Handlebars.SafeString
  • join -- joins the supplied values together with a provided sepatator
  • quotient -- divides one numeric property or literal by another
  • difference -- subtracts one numeric property or literal from another
  • product -- multiplies numeric properties and literals together
  • sum -- sums numeric properties and literals together
  • conditional -- returns values based on a boolean property (good replacement for ternary operator)
  • computedPromise -- Updates computed property when supplied callback (which must return a promise) is resolved

Composable Computed Property Macros

Unlike Ember's computed property macros, the macros in this addon are composable. That means you define macros inside other macros without defining them in a separate key.

import Ember from 'ember';
import EmberCPM from 'ember-cpm';

const { Macros: { sum, difference, product } } = EmberCPM;

export default Ember.Component.extend({
  num1: 45,
  num2: 3.5,
  num3: 13.4,
  num4: -2,

  total: sum(
    sum('num1', 'num2', 'num3'),
    difference('num3', 'num2'),
    product(difference('num2', 'num1'), 'num4')
  )
});

