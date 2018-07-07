Computed Property Macros for Ember

Requirements

Version 2.0+ will only work with Ember 2.0+ Version 3.0+ is only tested in the last 2 LTS.

Installation

Just run ember install ember-cpm

Usage

Just import individual macros from ember-cpm/macros/* or all macros from ember-cpm .

import ifNull from "ember-cpm/macros/if-null" ; import EmberCPM from "ember-cpm" ;

Contributing

To generate a new computed property macros with ember-cli

Run ember g macro <dasherized-macro-name> . This will generate a few files ./addon/macros/dasherized-macro-name.js (the macro) ./addon/tests/dummy/unit/macro/dasherized-macro-name-test.js (a test)* and modify ./addon/ember-cpm.js

. This will generate a few files

import camelizedMacroName from './macros/dasherized-macro-name.js' ... var Macros = { ... camelizedMacroName : camelizedMacroName, ... };

ember d macro <dasherized-macro-name> will do the reverse of these changes

Provided Macros

among -- returns true if the original value is among the given literals (testing using === )

-- calls on the original value firstPresent -- returns the first property with a value, as determined by Ember.isPresent

-- pass the original values into a format-string htmlEscape -- escapes the original value with Handlebars.Utils.escapeExpression and wraps the result in a Handlebars.SafeString (since it's now safe)

-- fall back on a default value promise -- wraps the original value in an already-resolved promise

-- wraps the original value in a join -- joins the supplied values together with a provided sepatator

-- divides one numeric property or literal by another difference -- subtracts one numeric property or literal from another

-- multiplies numeric properties and literals together sum -- sums numeric properties and literals together

-- returns values based on a boolean property (good replacement for ternary operator) computedPromise -- Updates computed property when supplied callback (which must return a promise) is resolved

Composable Computed Property Macros

Unlike Ember's computed property macros, the macros in this addon are composable. That means you define macros inside other macros without defining them in a separate key.