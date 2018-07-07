Computed Property Macros for Ember
Version 2.0+ will only work with Ember 2.0+ Version 3.0+ is only tested in the last 2 LTS.
Just run
ember install ember-cpm
Just import individual macros from
ember-cpm/macros/* or all macros from
ember-cpm.
// Import only one macros
import ifNull from "ember-cpm/macros/if-null";
// or alternatively import all the namespace
import EmberCPM from "ember-cpm";
To generate a new computed property macros with ember-cli
ember g macro <dasherized-macro-name>. This will generate a few files
./addon/macros/dasherized-macro-name.js (the macro)
./addon/tests/dummy/unit/macro/dasherized-macro-name-test.js (a test)*
./addon/ember-cpm.js
// import the macro
import camelizedMacroName from './macros/dasherized-macro-name.js'
...
var Macros = {
...
// allows use via EmberCPM.Macros.camelizedMacroName
camelizedMacroName: camelizedMacroName,
...
};
ember d macro <dasherized-macro-name> will do the reverse of these changes
among -- returns
true if the original value is among the given literals
(testing using
===)
encodeURIComponent -- calls
encodeURIComponent on the original value
encodeURI -- calls
encodeURI on the original value
firstPresent -- returns the first property with a value, as determined by
Ember.isPresent
fmt -- pass the original values into a format-string
htmlEscape -- escapes the original value with
Handlebars.Utils.escapeExpression and wraps the result in a
Handlebars.SafeString (since it's now safe)
ifNull -- fall back on a default value
promise -- wraps the original value in an already-resolved promise
safeString -- wraps the original value in a
Handlebars.SafeString
join -- joins the supplied values together with a provided sepatator
quotient -- divides one numeric property or literal by another
difference -- subtracts one numeric property or literal from another
product -- multiplies numeric properties and literals together
sum -- sums numeric properties and literals together
conditional -- returns values based on a boolean property (good replacement for ternary operator)
computedPromise -- Updates computed property when supplied callback (which must return a promise) is resolved
Unlike Ember's computed property macros, the macros in this addon are composable. That means you define macros inside other macros without defining them in a separate key.
import Ember from 'ember';
import EmberCPM from 'ember-cpm';
const { Macros: { sum, difference, product } } = EmberCPM;
export default Ember.Component.extend({
num1: 45,
num2: 3.5,
num3: 13.4,
num4: -2,
total: sum(
sum('num1', 'num2', 'num3'),
difference('num3', 'num2'),
product(difference('num2', 'num1'), 'num4')
)
});