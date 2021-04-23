Ember CP Validations
An EmberJS validation framework that is completely and utterly computed property based.
Features
No observers were used nor harmed while developing and testing this addon.
- Lazily computed validations
- Ruby on rails inspired validators
- Support for Ember Data Models, Objects, Components, Services, etc.
- Support for nested models and objects
- Synchronous and asynchronous support
- Easily integrated with Ember Data's DS.Errors
- No observers. Seriously... there are none. Like absolutely zero....
- Custom validators
- I18n support
- Debounceable validations
- Warning validations
You can also learn more by watching this Global Ember Meetup talk:
Installation
ember install ember-cp-validations
Upgrading to 4.x
If you are upgrading from 3.x to 4.x, please checkout the upgrading documentation.
Helpful Links
Looking for help?