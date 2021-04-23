Ember CP Validations

An EmberJS validation framework that is completely and utterly computed property based.

Features

No observers were used nor harmed while developing and testing this addon.

Lazily computed validations

Ruby on rails inspired validators

Support for Ember Data Models, Objects, Components, Services, etc.

Support for nested models and objects

Synchronous and asynchronous support

Easily integrated with Ember Data's DS.Errors

No observers. Seriously... there are none. Like absolutely zero....

Custom validators

I18n support

Debounceable validations

Warning validations

You can also learn more by watching this Global Ember Meetup talk:

Installation

ember install ember-cp-validations

Upgrading to 4.x

If you are upgrading from 3.x to 4.x, please checkout the upgrading documentation.

Looking for help?