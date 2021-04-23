openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ecv

ember-cp-validations

by Offir Golan
4.0.0-beta.12 (see all)

Ember computed property based validations

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.9K

GitHub Stars

445

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

57

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ember CP Validations

Build Status npm version Download Total Ember Observer Score

An EmberJS validation framework that is completely and utterly computed property based.

Features

No observers were used nor harmed while developing and testing this addon.

  • Lazily computed validations
  • Ruby on rails inspired validators
  • Support for Ember Data Models, Objects, Components, Services, etc.
  • Support for nested models and objects
  • Synchronous and asynchronous support
  • Easily integrated with Ember Data's DS.Errors
  • No observers. Seriously... there are none. Like absolutely zero....
  • Custom validators
  • I18n support
  • Debounceable validations
  • Warning validations

Introduction to Ember CP Validations

You can also learn more by watching this Global Ember Meetup talk:

Introduction to ember-cp-validations

Installation

ember install ember-cp-validations

Upgrading to 4.x

If you are upgrading from 3.x to 4.x, please checkout the upgrading documentation.

Looking for help?

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial