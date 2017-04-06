A simple Addon that contains the 6 following lists:

all the countries in ISO2 (US), ISO3 (USA), ISO-Numeric (840) and English name (United States) formats.

the countries without ZIP Code.

the countries with states.

the US states & military states

the US states that require customs declaration

the Canadian states

Here are a list of the main helpers:

Country ISO2, ISO3 or ISO-Numeric to Country object.

Is country with state.

Is country without ZIP Code.

State ISO2 to State object

You can find more information about ISO codes here:

Installation

ember install ember-countries

Upgrading from 1.x.x to 2.0.0

Here are all the information that you need to migrate from version 1.x.x to 2.0.0: Migrating from 1.x.x to 2.0.0

Usage

All imports

import { COUNTRIES_LIST, COUNTRIES_WITHOUT_ZIP_LIST, COUNTRIES_WITH_STATES_LIST } from 'ember-countries' ; import { US_STATES_LIST, US_MILITARY_STATES_LIST, US_REQUIRING_CUSTOM_DECLARATION_STATES_LIST, CA_STATES_LIST, STATES_BY_COUNTRIES } from 'ember-countries' ; import { getCountry, isCountryWithState, isCountryWithoutZip } from 'ember-countries' ; import { getStatesForCountry, isCustomsDeclarationRequiredInUS, countryContainsState, getState } from 'ember-countries' ; import defaultEmberCountries from 'ember-countries' ;

Example 1: countries lists

import Em from 'ember' ; import { COUNTRIES_LIST } from 'ember-countries' ; export default Em.Controller.extend({ COUNTRIES_LIST : COUNTRIES_LIST, ... });

Example 2: countries properties

import Em from 'ember' ; import { getCountry, isCountryWithState, isCountryWithoutZip } from 'ember-countries' ; export default Em.Controller.extend({ countryHelper() { let expect = { name : "United States" , iso2 : "US" , iso3 : "USA" , isoNumeric : "840" } let country1 = getCountry( 'US' ); let country2 = getCountry( 'USA' ); let country3 = getCountry( '840' ); country1 === expect country2 === expect country3 === expect isCountryWithState( 'US' ) isCountryWithoutZip( 'US' ) }, ... });

Example 3: states lists

import Em from 'ember' ; import emberCountries from 'ember-countries' ; export default Em.Controller.extend({ US_STATES : emberCountries.US_STATES_LIST, ... });

Example 4: states properties

import Em from 'ember' ; import { getState, countryContainsState } from 'ember-countries' ; export default Em.Controller.extend({ countryHelper() { let expect = { name : "California" , iso2 : "CA" } let state1 = getState( 'US' , 'CA' ); let state2 = getState( 'USA' , 'CA' ); let state3 = getState( '840' , 'CA' ); state1 === expect state2 === expect state3 === expect countryContainsState( 'US' , 'CA' ) }, ... });

Running Tests

npm test (Runs ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)

(Runs to test your addon against multiple Ember versions) ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://ember-cli.com/.

Contributing

PRs welcome!