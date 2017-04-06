openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ec

ember-countries

by Matt
2.0.2 (see all)

Ember addon that provide list of countries

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

422

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ember-countries

npm version Ember Observer Score

A simple Addon that contains the 6 following lists:

  • all the countries in ISO2 (US), ISO3 (USA), ISO-Numeric (840) and English name (United States) formats.
  • the countries without ZIP Code.
  • the countries with states.
  • the US states & military states
  • the US states that require customs declaration
  • the Canadian states

Here are a list of the main helpers:

  • Country ISO2, ISO3 or ISO-Numeric to Country object.
  • Is country with state.
  • Is country without ZIP Code.
  • State ISO2 to State object

You can find more information about ISO codes here:

Installation

  • ember install ember-countries

Upgrading from 1.x.x to 2.0.0

Here are all the information that you need to migrate from version 1.x.x to 2.0.0: Migrating from 1.x.x to 2.0.0

Usage

All imports

import { COUNTRIES_LIST, COUNTRIES_WITHOUT_ZIP_LIST, COUNTRIES_WITH_STATES_LIST } from 'ember-countries';
import { US_STATES_LIST, US_MILITARY_STATES_LIST, US_REQUIRING_CUSTOM_DECLARATION_STATES_LIST, CA_STATES_LIST, STATES_BY_COUNTRIES } from 'ember-countries';
import { getCountry, isCountryWithState, isCountryWithoutZip } from 'ember-countries';
import { getStatesForCountry, isCustomsDeclarationRequiredInUS, countryContainsState, getState } from 'ember-countries';
import defaultEmberCountries from 'ember-countries';

Example 1: countries lists

import Em from 'ember';
import { COUNTRIES_LIST } from 'ember-countries';

export default Em.Controller.extend({

  COUNTRIES_LIST: COUNTRIES_LIST,
  ...
});

Example 2: countries properties

import Em from 'ember';
import { getCountry, isCountryWithState, isCountryWithoutZip } from 'ember-countries';

export default Em.Controller.extend({

  countryHelper() {
    let expect   = {name: "United States", iso2: "US", iso3: "USA", isoNumeric: "840"}
    let country1 = getCountry('US');
    let country2 = getCountry('USA');
    let country3 = getCountry('840');
    
    country1 === expect  // true
    country2 === expect  // true
    country3 === expect  // true
    
    isCountryWithState('US')  // true
    isCountryWithoutZip('US')  // false
  },
  ...
});

Example 3: states lists

import Em from 'ember';
import emberCountries from 'ember-countries';

export default Em.Controller.extend({

  US_STATES: emberCountries.US_STATES_LIST,
  ...
});

Example 4: states properties

import Em from 'ember';
import { getState, countryContainsState } from 'ember-countries';

export default Em.Controller.extend({

  countryHelper() {
    let expect = {name: "California", iso2: "CA"}
    let state1 = getState('US', 'CA');
    let state2 = getState('USA', 'CA');
    let state3 = getState('840', 'CA');
    
    state1 === expect  // true
    state2 === expect  // true
    state3 === expect  // true
    
    countryContainsState('US', 'CA')  // true
  },
  ...
});

Running Tests

  • npm test (Runs ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://ember-cli.com/.

Contributing

PRs welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial