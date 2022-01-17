openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ember-cookies

by simplabs
0.5.2 (see all)

Cookies abstraction for Ember.js that works both in the browser as well as with Fastboot on the server

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

67.4K

GitHub Stars

115

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CI

ember-cookies

ember-cookies implements an abstract cookie API that works both in the browser (via document.cookie) as well as with Fastboot in the server context (using the request and response accessible via the fastBoot service).

Having access to cookies both in the browser as well as in FastBoot is key to being able to share a common session.

Installation

Install ember-cookies with

ember install ember-cookies

Example Usage

// app/controllers/application.js
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
import { computed } from '@ember/object';
const { keys } = Object;

export default class ApplicationController extends Controller {
  @service cookies;

  @computed
  get allCookies () {
    let cookieService = this.cookies;
    cookieService.write('now', new Date().getTime());

    let cookies = cookieService.read();
    return keys(cookies).reduce((acc, key) => {
      let value = cookies[key];
      acc.push({ name: key, value });

      return acc;
    }, []);
  }
}

API

The cookies service has methods for reading and writing cookies:

  • read(name, options = {}): reads the cookie with the given name, returns its value as a String; options can be used to set raw (boolean, disables URL-decoding the value).
  • write(name, value, options = {}): writes a cookie with the given name and value; options can be used to set domain, expires (Date), maxAge (time in seconds), path, secure, raw (boolean, disables URL-encoding the value) and sameSite.
  • clear(name, options = {}): clears the cookie so that future reads do not return a value; options can be used to specify domain, path or secure.
  • exists(name): checks whether a cookie exists at all (even with a falsy value) and returns true if that is the case or false otherwise.

License

ember-cookies is developed by and © simplabs GmbH and contributors. It is released under the MIT License.

ember-cookies is not an official part of Ember.js and is not maintained by the Ember.js Core Team.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial