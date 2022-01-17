ember-cookies implements an abstract cookie API that works both in the
browser (via
document.cookie) as well as with Fastboot in the server
context (using the
request and
response accessible via the
fastBoot
service).
Having access to cookies both in the browser as well as in FastBoot is key to being able to share a common session.
Install
ember-cookies with
ember install ember-cookies
// app/controllers/application.js
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
import { computed } from '@ember/object';
const { keys } = Object;
export default class ApplicationController extends Controller {
@service cookies;
@computed
get allCookies () {
let cookieService = this.cookies;
cookieService.write('now', new Date().getTime());
let cookies = cookieService.read();
return keys(cookies).reduce((acc, key) => {
let value = cookies[key];
acc.push({ name: key, value });
return acc;
}, []);
}
}
The
cookies service has methods for reading and writing cookies:
read(name, options = {}): reads the cookie with the given name, returns its
value as a
String; options can be used to set
raw (boolean, disables
URL-decoding the value).
write(name, value, options = {}): writes a cookie with the given name and
value; options can be used to set
domain,
expires (Date),
maxAge (time
in seconds),
path,
secure,
raw (boolean, disables URL-encoding the
value) and
sameSite.
clear(name, options = {}): clears the cookie so that future reads do not
return a value; options can be used to specify
domain,
path or
secure.
exists(name): checks whether a cookie exists at all (even with a falsy
value) and returns
true if that is the case or
false otherwise.
ember-cookies is developed by and ©
simplabs GmbH and contributors. It is released under the
MIT License.
ember-cookies is not an official part of Ember.js and
is not maintained by the Ember.js Core Team.