ember-cookies implements an abstract cookie API that works both in the browser (via document.cookie ) as well as with Fastboot in the server context (using the request and response accessible via the fastBoot service).

Having access to cookies both in the browser as well as in FastBoot is key to being able to share a common session.

Installation

Install ember-cookies with

ember install ember-cookies

Example Usage

import Controller from '@ember/controller' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; import { computed } from '@ember/object' ; const { keys } = Object ; export default class ApplicationController extends Controller { @service cookies; @computed get allCookies () { let cookieService = this .cookies; cookieService.write( 'now' , new Date ().getTime()); let cookies = cookieService.read(); return keys(cookies).reduce( ( acc, key ) => { let value = cookies[key]; acc.push({ name : key, value }); return acc; }, []); } }

API

The cookies service has methods for reading and writing cookies:

read(name, options = {}) : reads the cookie with the given name, returns its value as a String ; options can be used to set raw (boolean, disables URL-decoding the value).

: reads the cookie with the given name, returns its value as a ; options can be used to set (boolean, disables URL-decoding the value). write(name, value, options = {}) : writes a cookie with the given name and value; options can be used to set domain , expires (Date), maxAge (time in seconds), path , secure , raw (boolean, disables URL-encoding the value) and sameSite .

: writes a cookie with the given name and value; options can be used to set , (Date), (time in seconds), , , (boolean, disables URL-encoding the value) and . clear(name, options = {}) : clears the cookie so that future reads do not return a value; options can be used to specify domain , path or secure .

: clears the cookie so that future reads do not return a value; options can be used to specify , or . exists(name) : checks whether a cookie exists at all (even with a falsy value) and returns true if that is the case or false otherwise.

License

ember-cookies is developed by and © simplabs GmbH and contributors. It is released under the MIT License.