openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ember-content-loader

by concordnow
3.0.0 (see all)

Easy, customizable content placeholders / skeletons screens

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-content-loader

Build Status Ember Observer Score This project is using Percy.io for visual regression testing.

SVG-Powered component to easily create skeleton screens / placeholder loadings (like Facebook's cards loading). Documentation can be found here

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.20 or above
  • Ember CLI v3.20 or above
  • Node.js v12 or above
  • ember-auto-import >= 2

Installation

ember install ember-content-loader

Usage

Facebook skeleton

Simply add the <ContentLoader> component in your code with the shapes that you want.

<ContentLoader>
  {{!-- Only SVG shapes --}}
  <rect x="70" y="15" rx="4" ry="4" width="117" height="6.4" />
  <rect x="70" y="35" rx="3" ry="3" width="85" height="6.4" />
  <rect x="0" y="80" rx="3" ry="3" width="350" height="6.4" />
  <rect x="0" y="100" rx="3" ry="3" width="380" height="6.4" />
  <rect x="0" y="120" rx="3" ry="3" width="201" height="6.4" />
  <circle cx="30" cy="30" r="30" />
</ContentLoader>

You can use the online editor to create complex shapes.

Note: This editor is made for React, so you need to translate the produced code.

Options

You can find all <ContentLoader> available options here

Thanks

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial