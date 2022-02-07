SVG-Powered component to easily create skeleton screens / placeholder loadings (like Facebook's cards loading). Documentation can be found here

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.20 or above

Ember CLI v3.20 or above

Node.js v12 or above

ember-auto-import >= 2

Installation

ember install ember-content-loader

Usage

Simply add the <ContentLoader> component in your code with the shapes that you want.

< ContentLoader > < rect x = "70" y = "15" rx = "4" ry = "4" width = "117" height = "6.4" /> < rect x = "70" y = "35" rx = "3" ry = "3" width = "85" height = "6.4" /> < rect x = "0" y = "80" rx = "3" ry = "3" width = "350" height = "6.4" /> < rect x = "0" y = "100" rx = "3" ry = "3" width = "380" height = "6.4" /> < rect x = "0" y = "120" rx = "3" ry = "3" width = "201" height = "6.4" /> < circle cx = "30" cy = "30" r = "30" /> </ ContentLoader >

You can use the online editor to create complex shapes.

Note: This editor is made for React, so you need to translate the produced code.

Options

You can find all <ContentLoader> available options here

