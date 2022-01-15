Ember cli contenteditable component, with placeholder and value binding. Use it just like an
input or
textarea, but it will autoresize for you.
ember install ember-content-editable
Version 3.0.0 targets ember octane apps only. If you need support for older ember versions, please see previous versions of this addon. Version 3.0.0 is based on the ember-content-editable-modifier addon.
Major changes as of 3.0.0:
Our demo page can be found here
Use it just like
input or
textarea:
<ContentEditable @value={{this.value}} @onChange={{fn (mut this.value)}} @placeholder="Your name"/>
|Option Name
|Description
|Default
|value
|The value to be edited
""
|placeholder
|Placeholder displayed when value is blank
""
|spellcheck
|Uses browsers spellcheck, same as with
<input>
|none
|disabled
|If true, element can't be edited, focused or tabbed to
|false
|maxlength
|Maximum length of the input, in characters
|none
|allowNewlines
|If false, linebreaks can't be entered
|true
|autofocus
|If true, the element will be focused once inserted into the document
|false
|clearPlaceholderOnFocus
|If true, the placeholder will be cleared as soon as the element gains focus (even if no content is present yet)
|false
This addon supports events supported by the ember component model (except for keyboard events). See the ember documentation for details or the dummy app within the test folder for an example. As this addon uses keyboard events slightly renamed hooks are available as making use of the default hooks would override the addons implementation.
|event
|description
|argument
|onLengthExceeded
|if
maxlength is set, every action that exceeds the limit triggers this event
|total numbers of character entered (number)
|onEnter
|triggers when the enter key is pressed
|event
|onEscape
|triggers when the escape key is pressed
|event
|onKey
|keydown event propagation
|event
|onPaste
|triggers when content is pasted successfully (does not fire when maxlength is exceeded)
|pasted text content (string)
.ember-content-editable:empty {
color: rgba(0,0,0,0.6);
}
These are some solutions to common problems browsers have with contenteditable elements.
The
tabindex attribute is bound to the element in the DOM, but only certain tags support it.
The following elements support the tabindex attribute: A, AREA, BUTTON, INPUT, OBJECT, SELECT, and TEXTAREA.
So to use
tabindex, you'll also need to set
tagName to one of those.
Try using
whitespace: pre-line; or
whitespace: pre-wrap; in your CSS.
A solution to this is to call
window.getSelection().removeAllRanges() after you call
blur() on the element.
For example, if you have
enter='endEditing' on your content-editable, the following action would prevent the newline and blur the element.
endEditing(contentEditable, event) {
event.preventDefault();
contentEditable.element.blur();
window.getSelection().removeAllRanges();
}
Setting
display: block; in CSS seems to solve this.
AddJAm has done a great job writing and maintaining this addon for a long time in the past. Thanks guys.
If you want to report a bug, please open a new issue. Any bugs that are not totally obvious should include a way to reproduce the issue (like ember-twiddle) or a failing test. Or even better, provide a PR which tests and fixes the issue.
In case you find there is a feature missing, please provide a PR with corresponding test coverage. Please keep in mind to keep addons lightweight. If in doubt, open an issue first and see what others think about it.