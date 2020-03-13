Get values from your app's
config/environment.js with a service.
Install this addon by running the following with Ember CLI.
ember install ember-config-service
The
config service is now available for you to use in your app. For example, if you added the following to your
config/environment.js:
ENV.api = {
host: 'http://mydomain.com',
namespace: 'myapi'
};
You could define your application adapter with the following:
import Ember from 'ember';
import DS from 'ember-data';
export default DS.JSONAPIAdapter.extend({
config: Ember.inject.service(),
host: Ember.computed.alias('config.api.host'),
namespace: Ember.computed.alias('config.api.namespace')
});
See the Contributing guide for details.