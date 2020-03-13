Get values from your app's config/environment.js with a service.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.4 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v8 or above

Usage

Install this addon by running the following with Ember CLI.

ember install ember-config-service

The config service is now available for you to use in your app. For example, if you added the following to your config/environment.js :

ENV.api = { host : 'http://mydomain.com' , namespace : 'myapi' };

You could define your application adapter with the following:

import Ember from 'ember' ; import DS from 'ember-data' ; export default DS.JSONAPIAdapter.extend({ config : Ember.inject.service(), host : Ember.computed.alias( 'config.api.host' ), namespace : Ember.computed.alias( 'config.api.namespace' ) });

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.