TypeScript utilities for ember-concurrency.
This is how you would typically write ember-concurrency tasks in Octane:
import { action } from '@ember/object';
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { task, TaskGenerator, timeout } from 'ember-concurrency';
export default class extends Component {
@task *myTask(ms: number): TaskGenerator<string> {
yield timeout(ms);
return 'done!';
}
@action performTask() {
if (this.myTask.isRunning) {
return;
}
this.myTask.perform(1000).then(value => {
console.log(value.toUpperCase());
});
}
}
Since we are using native classes in Octane, TypeScript have an easier time understanding and following our code. Normally, this is a good thing, but in the case of ember-concurrency, it ends up getting a bit in the way.
ember-concurrency's API was designed with Class Ember in mind, where it could
decorate a property or method and replace it with a different type in the
.extend() hook.
This is not allowed using TypeScript's decorators. Since
myTask is defined
using as the generator method syntax, and since methods do not have a
.perform() method on them, calling
this.myTask.perform() will result in a
type error, even though it will work at runtime.
We could work around this by type casting the method, such as
(this.myTask as any as Task<string, number>), but doing this everywhere is
quite verbose and error-prone.
Instead, this addon provides some TypeScript-specific utility functions to encapsulate the type cast transparently. See the Usage section for details.
NOTE: if you use ember-concurrency v1.*, you should use v0.2 version of this package.
ember install ember-concurrency-ts
Optionally, if using ember-concurrency-async, add the following to
types/<app name>/index.d.ts:
import 'ember-concurrency-async';
import 'ember-concurrency-ts/async';
taskFor
The
taskFor utility function allows the code example from above to type
check:
import { action } from '@ember/object';
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { task, TaskGenerator, timeout } from 'ember-concurrency';
import { taskFor } from 'ember-concurrency-ts';
export default class extends Component {
@task *myTask(ms: number): TaskGenerator<string> {
yield timeout(ms);
return 'done!';
}
@action performTask() {
if (taskFor(this.myTask).isRunning) {
return;
}
taskFor(this.myTask).perform(1000).then(value => {
console.log(value.toUpperCase());
});
}
}
Instead of accessing the task directly, wrapping it in the
taskFor utility
function will allow TypeScript to understand what we are trying to accomplish.
If this becomes repetitive, you may extract it into a variable or getter, and
the code will still type check:
import { action } from '@ember/object';
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { task, TaskGenerator, timeout } from 'ember-concurrency';
import { taskFor } from 'ember-concurrency-ts';
export default class extends Component {
@task *myTask(ms: number): TaskGenerator<string> {
yield timeout(ms);
return 'done!';
}
@action performTask() {
let myTask = taskFor(this.myTask);
if (myTask.isRunning) {
return;
}
myTask.perform(1000).then(value => {
console.log(value.toUpperCase());
});
}
}
Note that everything on the task is type-inferred from the method definition.
Based on the return type of
*myTask, TypeScript knows that
myTask.value is
string | undefined. Likewise, it knows that
myTask.perform() takes the same
arguments as
*myTask. Passing the wrong arguments will be a type error. It
also knows that the
value promise callback parameter is a
string.
taskFor
The
taskFor utility function can also be used at assignment:
import { action } from '@ember/object';
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { task, TaskGenerator, timeout } from 'ember-concurrency';
import { taskFor } from 'ember-concurrency-ts';
export default class extends Component {
@task myTask = taskFor(function*(ms: number): TaskGenerator<string> {
yield timeout(ms);
return 'done!';
});
@action performTask() {
if (this.myTask.isRunning) {
return;
}
this.myTask.perform(1000).then(value => {
console.log(value.toUpperCase());
});
}
}
This allows you to access the task directly without using
taskFor and
perform. The one
caveat here is that the
this type must be asserted if you are referencing
this in your task:
import { action } from '@ember/object';
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { task, TaskGenerator, timeout } from 'ember-concurrency';
import { taskFor } from 'ember-concurrency-ts';
export default class MyComponent extends Component {
returnVal = 'done';
@task myTask = taskFor(function*(this: MyComponent, ms: number): TaskGenerator<string> {
yield timeout(ms);
return this.returnVal;
});
@action performTask() {
if (this.myTask.isRunning) {
return;
}
this.myTask.perform(1000).then(value => {
console.log(value.toUpperCase());
});
}
}
perform
As a convenience, this addon also provide a
perform utility function as a
shorthand for
myTask(...).perform(...):
import { action } from '@ember/object';
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { task, TaskGenerator, timeout } from 'ember-concurrency';
import { perform } from 'ember-concurrency-ts';
export default class extends Component {
@task *myTask(ms: number): TaskGenerator<string> {
yield timeout(ms);
return 'done!';
}
@action performTask() {
perform(this.myTask, 1000).then(value => {
console.log(value.toUpperCase());
});
}
}
Just like
taskFor, it infers the type information from
*myTask, type checks
the arguments as has the right return type, etc.
ember-concurrency-async
This addon can be used together with ember-concurrency-async, see the Installation section for additional instructions.
import { action } from '@ember/object';
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { task, timeout } from 'ember-concurrency';
import { taskFor, perform } from 'ember-concurrency-ts';
export default class extends Component {
@task async myTask(ms: number): Promise<string> {
await timeout(ms);
return 'done!';
}
@action performTask() {
if (taskFor(this.myTask).isRunning) {
return;
}
perform(this.myTask, 1000).then(value => {
console.log(value.toUpperCase());
});
}
}
Under-the-hood, these utility functions are just implemented as unsafe type
casts. For example, the examples will still type check if
the
@task decorator is omitted (so
this.myTask is just a regular generator
or async method), but you will get an error at runtime.
