This project is deprecated

This project is deprecated and will no longer be maintained. Now that @ember/test-waiters ' waitFor decorator/function can be used on ember-concurrency task functions, this addon is no longer needed. The migration is quite simple:

import Component from '@glimmer/component' ; import { task } from 'ember-concurrency' ; export default class MyComponent extends Component { @task({ withTestWaiter : true }) *myTask() { return yield doSomethingAsync(); } } import Component from '@glimmer/component' ; import { task } from 'ember-concurrency' ; import { waitFor } from '@ember/test-waiters' ; export default class MyComponent extends Component { @task @waitFor *myTask() { return yield doSomethingAsync(); } }

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import { task } from 'ember-concurrency' ; import withTestWaiter from 'ember-concurrency-test-waiter/with-test-waiter' ; export default Component.extend({ myTask : withTestWaiter(task( function *( ) { return yield doSomethingAsync(); })) }); import Component from '@ember/component' ; import { task } from 'ember-concurrency' ; export default Component.extend({ myTask : task( function *( ) { return yield doSomethingAsync(); }).withTestWaiter() }); import Component from '@ember/component' ; import { task } from 'ember-concurrency' ; import { waitFor } from '@ember/test-waiters' ; export default Component.extend({ myTask : task(waitFor( function *( ) { return yield doSomethingAsync(); })) });

Note that ember-concurrency-test-waiter wraps ember-concurrency tasks ( withTestWaiter(task(function*() { ... })) ), while waitFor wraps the task function ( task(waitFor(function*() { ... })) ).

Easily instrument your ember-concurrency tasks to cause @ember/test-helpers' settled() method to wait for any running instances of those tasks to complete before proceeding.

Motivation

Ember's async-aware test infrastructure will wait for several specific types of asynchronous operations (currently route transitions, AJAX requests and run loop actions/timers), but has no easy centralized way of tracking other asynchronous operations, such as waiting for callbacks from the FileReader API, waiting for an image to load in an <img> tag, etc.

ember-concurrency provides a very nice mechanism for wrapping these (and any other) asynchronous operations into tasks, and this addon adds support for easily telling the Ember testing framework to treat running instances of certain tasks as test-blocking asynchronous operations.

Installation

ember install ember-concurrency-test-waiter

Usage

Import ember-concurrency-test-waiter's withTestWaiter method into your application code and then use it to wrap any tasks that you want to block asynchronous test helpers:

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import { task } from 'ember-concurrency' ; import withTestWaiter from 'ember-concurrency-test-waiter/with-test-waiter' ; import doSomethingAsync from '../utils/do-something-async' ; export default Component.extend({ myTask : withTestWaiter(task( function *( ) { return yield doSomethingAsync(); })) });

Alternatively, you can call ember-concurrency-test-waiter's defineModifier method somewhere early in the boot process, such as app.js or an initializer, and then use it as a task modifier:

import defineModifier from 'ember-concurrency-test-waiter/define-modifier' ; defineModifier();

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import { task } from 'ember-concurrency' ; import doSomethingAsync from '../utils/do-something-async' ; export default Component.extend({ myTask : task( function *( ) { return yield doSomethingAsync(); }).withTestWaiter() });

If you're using @task decorator provided by ember-concurrency-decorators, then use the task modifier like this:

import defineModifier from 'ember-concurrency-test-waiter/define-modifier' ; defineModifier();

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import { task } from 'ember-concurrency-decorators' ; import doSomethingAsync from '../utils/do-something-async' ; export default class MyComponent extends Component { @task({ withTestWaiter : true }) myTask = function *( ) { return yield doSomethingAsync(); } }

TypeScript

To use withTestWaiter: true in the task decorator with TypeScript, you will need to import the types for ember-concurrency-test-waiter . This can be done in types/<app-name>/index.d.ts :

import 'ember-concurrency-test-waiter' ;

Here is a full example if how this addon could be useful to you. Suppose you want to test a component that is handed the URL of an image and displays its dimensions. Your component needs to load the image into an <img> tag and wait for a callback indicating that it's loaded so the dimensions can be read. But in your unit test, there's no good way to wait for that load to complete other than polling on a timer or something. Use ember-concurrency-test-waiter!

import defineModifier from 'ember-concurrency-test-waiter/define-modifier' ; defineModifier();

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import { Promise } from 'rsvp' ; import { run } from '@ember/runloop' ; import { task } from 'ember-concurrency' ; export default Component.extend({ src : null , dimensions : null , init() { this ._super(...arguments); this .computeDimensions.perform( this .src); }, computeDimensions : task( function *( src ) { let { width, height } = yield new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { let image = new Image(); image.addEventListener( 'load' , () => resolve(img)); image.addEventListener( 'error' , reject); image.src = src; }); this .set( 'dimensions' , { width, height }); }).restartable().withTestWaiter() });

{{# if this.dimensions}} dimensions: {{this.dimensions.width}} x {{this.dimensions.height}} {{ else }} loading... {{/ if }}

import { A } from '@ember/array' ; import { run } from '@ember/runloop' ; import { module , test } from 'qunit' ; import { setupRenderingTest } from 'ember-qunit' import hbs from 'htmlbars-inline-precompile' ; import { render, settled } from '@ember/test-helpers' ; module ( 'image-size' , 'Integration | Component | image-size' , function ( hooks ) { setupRenderingTest(hooks); test( 'it works' , async function ( assert ) { assert.expect( 2 ); await render(hbs `<ImageSize @src="assets/test-image.jpg"/>` ); assert.dom( this .element).hasText( "200x350" ); }); });

Using the older test API