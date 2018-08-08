Provides a simple computed property mixin for Ember Components to compute styles from objects similar how it can be done in React.

Usage

Take this example code:

import computedStyle from 'ember-computed-style' ; export default Ember.Component.extend({ style : computedStyle( 'styleProperties' ), styleProperties : { position : 'absolute' , top : 10 , left : 50 }, attributeBindings : [ 'style' ], });

This will set style to a CSS style string computed from the returned object from the handler function. The value of this will be correctly encoded as:

position : absolute ; top : 10 px ; left : 50 px ;

Properties which are not designated to have a unit value will be left as is, otherwise px unit will be added if they're a Number.

You can also compute it from multiple property bindings, if each of them return an object keyed on the CSS property name:

import computedStyle from 'ember-computed-style' ; export default Ember.Component.extend({ style : computedStyle( 'horizontalPosition' , 'verticalPosition' , 'positionType' ), positionType : { position : 'absolute' }, verticalPosition : computed( 'targetRect' , function ( ) { const targetRect = this .get( 'targetRect' ); return { top : targetRect.top + 10 }; }), horizontalPosition : computed( function ( ) { return { left : 50 }; }), attributeBindings : [ 'style' ], });

Installation

ember install ember-computed-style

