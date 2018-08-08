Provides a simple computed property mixin for Ember Components to compute styles from objects similar how it can be done in React.
Take this example code:
import computedStyle from 'ember-computed-style';
export default Ember.Component.extend({
style: computedStyle('styleProperties'),
styleProperties: {
position: 'absolute',
top: 10,
left: 50
},
attributeBindings: ['style'],
});
This will set style to a CSS style string computed from the returned object from the handler function. The value of this will be correctly encoded as:
position: absolute; top: 10px; left: 50px;
Properties which are not designated to have a unit value will be left as is,
otherwise
px unit will be added if they're a Number.
You can also compute it from multiple property bindings, if each of them return an object keyed on the CSS property name:
import computedStyle from 'ember-computed-style';
export default Ember.Component.extend({
style: computedStyle('horizontalPosition', 'verticalPosition', 'positionType'),
positionType: {
position: 'absolute'
},
verticalPosition: computed('targetRect', function() {
const targetRect = this.get('targetRect');
return {top: targetRect.top + 10};
}),
horizontalPosition: computed(function() {
return {left: 50};
}),
attributeBindings: ['style'],
});
ember install ember-computed-style
npm run lint:js
npm run lint:js -- --fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
npm test (Runs
ember try:testall to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
ember test
ember test --server
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.