openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ec

ember-composability

by Mike North
1.0.1 (see all)

Composability helpers for Ember.js apps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-composability

Build Status npm version

Composability-oriented tools for Ember.js apps

Composable components

The child-component-support and parent-component-support mixins can be used for parents and children that need aware ness and/or access to each other

For example, you may want to expressively declare some parent/child components like this

{{#my-parent}}
  {{my-child}}
  {{my-child}}
  {{my-child}}
{{/my-parent}}

Parent

app/components/my-parent.js

import Ember from 'ember';
import ParentComponentSupport from 'ember-composability/mixins/parent-component-support';
import layout from '../templates/components/my-parent';

export default Ember.Component.extend(ParentComponentSupport, {
  name: 'mike',
  layout
});

parents can have access to child properties, via the composableChildren property

app/components/my-parent.js

totalValue: computed('composableChildren.@each.value', {
  get() {
    return this.get('composableChildren').reduce(
      (acc, val) => (acc += val.get('value')),
      0
    );
  }
});

Child

app/components/my-child.js

import Ember from 'ember';
import ChildComponentSupport from 'ember-composability/mixins/child-component-support';
import MyParent from './my-parent';
import layout from '../templates/components/my-child';

export default Ember.Component.extend(ChildComponentSupport, {
  value: 3,
  layout,
  _parentComponentTypes: [MyParent]
});

children can have access to parent properties via the composableParent property

app/templates/components/my-child.hbs

  {{composableParent.name}}

By default, all children will be registered with their parent. If you'd like to customize which components are registered, override the shouldRegisterToParent method:

shouldRegisterToParent(parentComponent) {
  const registeredChildren = parentComponent.getComposableChildren();
  const existingChild = childComponents.findBy('headerName', this.get('headerName'));
  return Ember.isNone(existingChild);
}

Installation

  • git clone this repository
  • npm install
  • bower install

Running

  • ember server
  • Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

Analytics

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial