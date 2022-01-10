Composability-oriented tools for Ember.js apps

Composable components

The child-component-support and parent-component-support mixins can be used for parents and children that need aware ness and/or access to each other

For example, you may want to expressively declare some parent/child components like this

{{# my -parent}} {{my-child}} {{my-child}} {{my-child}} {{/ my -parent}}

Parent

app/components/my-parent.js

import Ember from 'ember' ; import ParentComponentSupport from 'ember-composability/mixins/parent-component-support' ; import layout from '../templates/components/my-parent' ; export default Ember.Component.extend(ParentComponentSupport, { name : 'mike' , layout });

parents can have access to child properties, via the composableChildren property

app/components/my-parent.js

totalValue: computed( 'composableChildren.@each.value' , { get () { return this .get( 'composableChildren' ).reduce( ( acc, val ) => (acc += val.get( 'value' )), 0 ); } });

Child

app/components/my-child.js

import Ember from 'ember' ; import ChildComponentSupport from 'ember-composability/mixins/child-component-support' ; import MyParent from './my-parent' ; import layout from '../templates/components/my-child' ; export default Ember.Component.extend(ChildComponentSupport, { value : 3 , layout, _parentComponentTypes : [MyParent] });

children can have access to parent properties via the composableParent property

app/templates/components/my-child.hbs

{{composableParent.name}}

By default, all children will be registered with their parent. If you'd like to customize which components are registered, override the shouldRegisterToParent method:

shouldRegisterToParent(parentComponent) { const registeredChildren = parentComponent.getComposableChildren(); const existingChild = childComponents.findBy( 'headerName' , this .get( 'headerName' )); return Ember.isNone(existingChild); }

Installation

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

bower install

Running

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.