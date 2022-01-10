Composability-oriented tools for Ember.js apps
The
child-component-support and
parent-component-support mixins can be used for parents and children that need aware ness and/or access to each other
For example, you may want to expressively declare some parent/child components like this
{{#my-parent}}
{{my-child}}
{{my-child}}
{{my-child}}
{{/my-parent}}
app/components/my-parent.js
import Ember from 'ember';
import ParentComponentSupport from 'ember-composability/mixins/parent-component-support';
import layout from '../templates/components/my-parent';
export default Ember.Component.extend(ParentComponentSupport, {
name: 'mike',
layout
});
parents can have access to child properties, via the
composableChildren property
app/components/my-parent.js
totalValue: computed('composableChildren.@each.value', {
get() {
return this.get('composableChildren').reduce(
(acc, val) => (acc += val.get('value')),
0
);
}
});
app/components/my-child.js
import Ember from 'ember';
import ChildComponentSupport from 'ember-composability/mixins/child-component-support';
import MyParent from './my-parent';
import layout from '../templates/components/my-child';
export default Ember.Component.extend(ChildComponentSupport, {
value: 3,
layout,
_parentComponentTypes: [MyParent]
});
children can have access to parent properties via the
composableParent property
app/templates/components/my-child.hbs
{{composableParent.name}}
By default, all children will be registered with their parent. If you'd like to customize which components are registered, override the
shouldRegisterToParent method:
shouldRegisterToParent(parentComponent) {
const registeredChildren = parentComponent.getComposableChildren();
const existingChild = childComponents.findBy('headerName', this.get('headerName'));
return Ember.isNone(existingChild);
}
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
ember server
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.