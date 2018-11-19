Send actions to Ember.js components. Inspired by Sam Selikoff's blog post
Questions? Ping me @gavinjoyce
This is an Ember CLI addon, so all you need to do is
npm install --save-dev ember-component-inbound-actions
or
ember install ember-component-inbound-actions
Add the
InboundActions mixin to your component:
import Em from 'ember';
import InboundActions from 'ember-component-inbound-actions/inbound-actions';
export default Em.Component.extend(InboundActions, {
name: 'Larry David',
actions: {
reset: function() {
this.set('name', '');
}
}
});
When declaring your component in a template, include an
actionReceiver attribute:
{{name-form actionReceiver=nameForm}}
This allows you to reference the
nameForm in your controller and invoke actions on it:
this.get('nameForm').send('reset');
Or use the send helper to invoke actions on your component reference from within the template:
{{name-form actionReceiver=nameForm}}
<button {{action (send nameForm "reset")}}>Reset</button>
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
ember server