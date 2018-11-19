Send actions to Ember.js components. Inspired by Sam Selikoff's blog post

Questions? Ping me @gavinjoyce

Installation

This is an Ember CLI addon, so all you need to do is

npm install --save-dev ember-component-inbound-actions or ember install ember-component-inbound-actions

Usage Instructions

Add the InboundActions mixin to your component:

import Em from 'ember' ; import InboundActions from 'ember-component-inbound-actions/inbound-actions' ; export default Em.Component.extend(InboundActions, { name : 'Larry David' , actions : { reset : function ( ) { this .set( 'name' , '' ); } } });

When declaring your component in a template, include an actionReceiver attribute:

{{name-form actionReceiver=nameForm}}

This allows you to reference the nameForm in your controller and invoke actions on it:

this .get( 'nameForm' ).send( 'reset' );

Or use the send helper to invoke actions on your component reference from within the template:

{{name-form actionReceiver=nameForm}} < button {{ action (send nameForm "reset")}} >Reset </ button >

Development Instructions

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

bower install

Running