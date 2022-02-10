Provides flags for features in Ember, allowing you to write code that will work with whatever version the consuming application is on. This addon is intended to help addon authors write backwards/forwards compatibility code.
The flags are replaced at build time with boolean literals (
true or
false)
by a Babel transform. When ran through a minifier (with dead code elimination) the entire section will be stripped, meaning that the section of code which is not used
will not be added to production builds - zero cost compatibility!
ember install ember-compatibility-helpers
import {
// General functions for checking against Ember version
gte,
lte,
// Flags for specific Ember functionality
HAS_UNDERSCORE_ACTIONS,
HAS_MODERN_FACTORY_INJECTIONS,
IS_GLIMMER_2,
IS_RECORD_DATA,
SUPPORTS_FACTORY_FOR,
SUPPORTS_GET_OWNER,
SUPPORTS_SET_OWNER,
SUPPORTS_NEW_COMPUTED,
SUPPORTS_INVERSE_BLOCK,
SUPPORTS_CLOSURE_ACTIONS,
SUPPORTS_UNIQ_BY_COMPUTED
} from 'ember-compatibility-helpers';
More welcome, open an issue or a PR!
Version strings passed to version checker functions, such as
gte or
lte, must be fully qualified versions. Version ranges or shorthands are not supported.
// Do this:
lte('3.13.0-beta.1')
// Not this:
lte('3.12'); // won't work!
lte('^3.12.0'); // won't work!
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { get } from '@ember/object';
import { gte } from 'ember-compatibility-helpers';
export default class MyComponent extends Component {
get aProp() {
if (gte('4.0.0')) {
return this.args.aProxy.name;
} else {
return get(this.args.aProxy, 'name');
}
}
}
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { get } from '@ember/object';
import { gte } from 'ember-compatibility-helpers';
export default class MyComponent extends Component {
get aProp() {
if (gte('my-ember-addon', '1.2.3')) {
return this.args.newProp;
} else {
return this.args.oldProp;
}
}
}
import Component from '@ember/component';
import { computed } from '@ember/object';
import { SUPPORTS_NEW_COMPUTED } from 'ember-compatibility-helpers';
function fooMacro() {
if (SUPPORTS_NEW_COMPUTED) {
return computed({
get() {
return this.get('foo');
},
set(key, value) {
this.set('foo', value);
return value
}
});
} else {
return computed(function(key, value) {
if (arguments.length === 2) {
this.set('foo', value);
return value;
}
return this.get('foo');
})
}
}
export default Component.extend({
bar: fooMacro()
});
git clone <repository-url> this repository
cd ember-compatibility-helpers
yarn
npm test