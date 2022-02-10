Provides flags for features in Ember, allowing you to write code that will work with whatever version the consuming application is on. This addon is intended to help addon authors write backwards/forwards compatibility code.

The flags are replaced at build time with boolean literals ( true or false ) by a Babel transform. When ran through a minifier (with dead code elimination) the entire section will be stripped, meaning that the section of code which is not used will not be added to production builds - zero cost compatibility!

Installation

ember install ember-compatibility-helpers

Available Flags

import { gte, lte, HAS_UNDERSCORE_ACTIONS, HAS_MODERN_FACTORY_INJECTIONS, IS_GLIMMER_2, IS_RECORD_DATA, SUPPORTS_FACTORY_FOR, SUPPORTS_GET_OWNER, SUPPORTS_SET_OWNER, SUPPORTS_NEW_COMPUTED, SUPPORTS_INVERSE_BLOCK, SUPPORTS_CLOSURE_ACTIONS, SUPPORTS_UNIQ_BY_COMPUTED } from 'ember-compatibility-helpers' ;

More welcome, open an issue or a PR!

Version Identifiers

Version strings passed to version checker functions, such as gte or lte , must be fully qualified versions. Version ranges or shorthands are not supported.

lte ( '3.13.0-beta.1' ) lte ( '3.12' ); lte ( '^3.12.0' );

Example Usage for testing ember-source versions

import Component from '@glimmer/component' ; import { get } from '@ember/object'; import { gte } from 'ember-compatibility-helpers' ; export default class MyComponent extends Component { get aProp() { if (gte( '4.0.0' )) { return this .args.aProxy.name; } else { return get (this.args.aProxy, 'name'); } } }

Example Usage for testing other addon package versions

import Component from '@glimmer/component' ; import { get } from '@ember/object'; import { gte } from 'ember-compatibility-helpers' ; export default class MyComponent extends Component { get aProp() { if (gte( 'my-ember-addon' , '1.2.3' )) { return this .args.newProp; } else { return this .args.oldProp; } } }

Example Flag usage:

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import { computed } from '@ember/object' ; import { SUPPORTS_NEW_COMPUTED } from 'ember-compatibility-helpers' ; function fooMacro ( ) { if (SUPPORTS_NEW_COMPUTED) { return computed({ get () { return this .get( 'foo' ); }, set (key, value) { this .set( 'foo' , value); return value } }); } else { return computed( function ( key, value ) { if ( arguments .length === 2 ) { this .set( 'foo' , value); return value; } return this .get( 'foo' ); }) } } export default Component.extend({ bar : fooMacro() });

Development

git clone <repository-url> this repository

this repository cd ember-compatibility-helpers

yarn

Running Tests