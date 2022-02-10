openbase logo
ember-compatibility-helpers

by Chris Garrett
1.2.5 (see all)

Helpers that allow you to write backwards compat Ember addons

Documentation
Downloads/wk

187K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status npm version

ember-compatibility-helpers

Provides flags for features in Ember, allowing you to write code that will work with whatever version the consuming application is on. This addon is intended to help addon authors write backwards/forwards compatibility code.

The flags are replaced at build time with boolean literals (true or false) by a Babel transform. When ran through a minifier (with dead code elimination) the entire section will be stripped, meaning that the section of code which is not used will not be added to production builds - zero cost compatibility!

Installation

ember install ember-compatibility-helpers

Available Flags

import {
  // General functions for checking against Ember version
  gte,
  lte,

  // Flags for specific Ember functionality
  HAS_UNDERSCORE_ACTIONS,
  HAS_MODERN_FACTORY_INJECTIONS,

  IS_GLIMMER_2,
  IS_RECORD_DATA,

  SUPPORTS_FACTORY_FOR,
  SUPPORTS_GET_OWNER,
  SUPPORTS_SET_OWNER,
  SUPPORTS_NEW_COMPUTED,
  SUPPORTS_INVERSE_BLOCK,
  SUPPORTS_CLOSURE_ACTIONS,
  SUPPORTS_UNIQ_BY_COMPUTED
} from 'ember-compatibility-helpers';

More welcome, open an issue or a PR!

Version Identifiers

Version strings passed to version checker functions, such as gte or lte, must be fully qualified versions. Version ranges or shorthands are not supported.

// Do this:
lte('3.13.0-beta.1')

// Not this:
lte('3.12'); // won't work!
lte('^3.12.0'); // won't work!

Example Usage for testing ember-source versions

import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { get } from '@ember/object';

import { gte } from 'ember-compatibility-helpers';

export default class MyComponent extends Component {
  get aProp() {
    if (gte('4.0.0')) {
      return this.args.aProxy.name;
    } else {
      return get(this.args.aProxy, 'name');
    }
  }  
}

Example Usage for testing other addon package versions

import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { get } from '@ember/object';

import { gte } from 'ember-compatibility-helpers';

export default class MyComponent extends Component {
  get aProp() {
    if (gte('my-ember-addon', '1.2.3')) {
      return this.args.newProp;
    } else {
      return this.args.oldProp;
    }
  }  
}

Example Flag usage:

import Component from '@ember/component';
import { computed } from '@ember/object';

import { SUPPORTS_NEW_COMPUTED } from 'ember-compatibility-helpers';

function fooMacro() {
  if (SUPPORTS_NEW_COMPUTED) {
    return computed({
      get() {
        return this.get('foo');
      },

      set(key, value) {
        this.set('foo', value);
        return value
      }
    });
  } else {
    return computed(function(key, value) {
      if (arguments.length === 2) {
        this.set('foo', value);
        return value;
      }

      return this.get('foo');
    })
  }
}

export default Component.extend({
  bar: fooMacro()
});

Development

  • git clone <repository-url> this repository
  • cd ember-compatibility-helpers
  • yarn

Running Tests

  • npm test

