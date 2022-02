A color picker component for ember using https://github.com/mrgrain/colpick

Usage

npm install --save ember-colpick

ember g ember-colpick

inline color picker

{{col-pick value=color}}

popup for input color picker

{{col-pick-input value=color}}

Compatibility

ember-colpick 1.0.0 requires ember-cli >= 2.15.0. You can use ember-colpick 0.x for older versions of ember-cli.

Upgrading from 0.x to 1.0.0

In 1.0.0, we dropped bower and are getting jquery-colpick from npm instead. You can remove colpick from your bower.json file.

Development

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

bower install

Previewing

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.