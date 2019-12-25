This is an Ember helper (and ember-cli addon) that lets you render code snippets within your app. The code snippets can live in their own dedicated files or you can extract blocks of code from your application itself.
ember install ember-code-snippet
There are two ways to store your code snippets. You can use either or both together.
Create a new "snippets" directory at the top level of your ember-cli
application or addon, and place the code snippets you'd like to render in their
own files inside it. They will be identified by filename. So if you
create the file
snippets/sample-template.hbs, you can refer to it when using
the
get-code-snippet helper as
sample-template.hbs.
You can choose to load snippet files from different paths by passing
an option to
new EmberApp in your
ember-cli-build.js:
var app = new EmberApp({
snippetPaths: ['snippets']
});
If you want to use snippets located in an addon's dummy application,
add the dummy app path to
snippetPaths:
var app = new EmberAddon({
snippetPaths: ['tests/dummy/app']
});
In any file under your
app tree, annotate the start and end of a
code snippet block by placing comments like this:
// BEGIN-SNIPPET my-nice-example
function sample(){
return 42;
};
// END-SNIPPET
The above is a Javascript example, but you can use any language's
comment format. We're just looking for lines that match
/\bBEGIN-SNIPPET\s+(\S+)\b/ and
/\bEND-SNIPPET\b/.
The opening comment must include a name. The helper will identify these snippets using the names you specified plus the file extension of the file in which they appeared.
You can also define your own regex to find snippets. Just use the
snippetRegexes option:
var app = new EmberAddon({
snippetRegexes: {
begin: /{{#element-example\sname=\"(\S+)\"/,
end: /{{\/element-example}}/,
}
});
In the regex above everything in the
element-example component block will be a snippet! Just make sure the first regex capture group is the name of the snippet.
You can choose which paths will be searched for inline snippets by settings the snippetSearchPaths option when creating your application in ember-cli-build.js:
var app = new EmberApp({
snippetSearchPaths: ['app', 'other']
});
By default, the file extension from the containing file will automatically be included in the snippet name. For instance, the example above has
BEGIN-SNIPPET my-nice-example in the JS source, and is subsequently referenced as
"my-nice-example.js". To disable this behavior, use the
includeFileExtensionInSnippetNames option:
var app = new EmberApp({
includeFileExtensionInSnippetNames: false
});
After you have defined your snippets, you can use the
get-code-snippet helper to get the snippet data
for rendering:
{{get-code-snippet "my-nice-example.js"}}. The returned value will be a JavaScript object with the
following properties:
source: the source code extracted from the given snippet
language: the snippets language, following the naming conventions of the popular
prism.js library, e.g.
handlebars for Ember templates
extension: the file extension of the file containing the given snippet
By default, the helper will try to unindent the code block by removing whitespace characters from the start of each line until the code bumps up against the edge. You can disable this with:
{{get-code-snippet "my-nice-example.js" unindent=false}}
The following example will render a
<pre> tag with a given code snippet:
{{#let (get-code-snippet "static.hbs") as |snippet|}}
<pre class={{snippet.language}}>{{snippet.source}}</pre>
{{/let}}
This addon does not provide any syntax highlighting capabilities itself, but instead it is designed with composability in mind, so you can add highlighting capabilities with any highlighting library on top of the snippet extraction primitives of this addon. The following is an example of rendering a code snippet using code highlighting provided by the ember-prism addon:
{{#let (get-code-snippet "demo.hbs") as |snippet|}}
<CodeBlock @language={{snippet.language}}>
{{snippet.source}}
</CodeBlock>
{{/let}}
If you want to show multiple snippets, it makes sense to extract that template code into a reusable component. In fact
previous versions of
ember-code-snippet shipped a
code-snippet component, that you can replace now with the new
helper and your highlighting library of choice. The following template-only component could replace the previously
available component
<CodeSnippet @name="demo.hbs" />, again using
ember-prism in this case:
{{!-- templates/components/code-snippet.hbs --}}
{{#let (get-code-snippet @name) as |snippet|}}
<CodeBlock @language={{snippet.language}}>
{{snippet.source}}
</CodeBlock>
{{/let}}
When you want to use the code snippet functionality from JavaScript, you can import the
getCodeSnippet function like
this:
import { getCodeSnippet } from 'ember-code-snippet';
Its call signature is similar to the helper invocation:
getCodeSnippet(name, unindent = true), and it returns the same
POJO as described above.
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.