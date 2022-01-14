A set of tools for detecting click events fired outside an element.

Installation

Ember.js v3.20 or above

Ember CLI v3.20 or above

Node.js v12 or above

From within your ember-cli project directory install the addon:

ember install ember-click-outside

Usage

As element modifier (recommended)

< div {{on-click-outside (action "someAction")}} > Your HTML... </ div >

If you're running ember-source <3.8, you need install ember-modifier-manager-polyfill to get the modifier working.

As a component

< ClickOutside @ onClickOutside = {{ action "someAction"}} > Your HTML... </ ClickOutside >

... actions: { someAction(e ) { }, }, ...

If you wish to exclude certain elements from counting as outside clicks, use the exceptSelector attribute:

< ClickOutside @ onClickOutside = {{ action "someAction"}} @ exceptSelector = ".some-selector" > Your HTML... </ ClickOutside >

You can listen for events other than click by using the eventType attribute:

< ClickOutside @ onClickOutside = {{ action "someAction"}} @ eventType = "mousedown" > Your HTML... </ ClickOutside >

As a mixin

This is somewhat more advanced, but if that's fine, feel free:

Using ember-click-outside component mixin Here is a simplified version of the implementation of the component above: import Component from '@ember/component' ; import { on } from '@ember/object/evented' ; import { next } from '@ember/runloop' ; import ClickOutsideMixin from 'ember-click-outside/mixin' ; export default Component.extend(ClickOutsideMixin, { clickOutside(e) { this .get( 'onClickOutside' )(e); }, _attachClickOutsideHandler : on( 'didInsertElement' , function ( ) { next( this , this .addClickOutsideListener); }), _removeClickOutsideHandler : on( 'willDestroyElement' , function ( ) { this .removeClickOutsideListener(); }) }); Note: You should almost always call this.addClickOutsideListener inside the next run loop when you want to set it up on didInsertElement . The reason for this is more often than not the component is rendered as a result of some user interaction, usually a click. If the component attached the outside click event handler in the same loop, the handler would catch the event and fire the callback immediately. Note: If you need to override the didInsertElement and/or willDestroyElement lifecycle hooks, you must make sure to call this._super(...arguments) in them because the mixin implements them as well. export default Component.extend(ClickOutsideMixin, { didInsertElement() { this ._super(...arguments); }, willDestroyElement() { this ._super(...arguments); } });

Behavior

For every click in the document, ember-click-outside will check if the click target is outside of its component, and trigger the provided action/callback if so.