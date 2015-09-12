Ember Zero Clipboard

This is an Ember CLI addon for adding a Zero Clipboard component.

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev ember-cli-zero-clipboard

Usage

In your handlebars template just do:

{{zero-clipboard text=TEXT label=LABEL}}

or

{{zero-clipboard cbTarget=TARGET_ELEMENT_ID label=LABEL}}

TEXT: String, to be copied when button is clicked.

TARGET_ELEMENT_ID: String, value or html contents to be copied.

LABEL: String, the value of the button.

Example

{{zero-clipboard text=repoPath label="Copy" innerClass="btn btn-default"}}

will output:

< div title = "Copy to clipboard" data-clipboard-text = "https://github.com/aomra015/ember-cli-zero-clipboard" > < button class = "btn btn-default" > Copy </ button > </ div >

Extending

You can subclass this module if you want to add specific behaviours:

import ZeroClipboard from 'ember-cli-zero-clipboard/components/zero-clipboard' ; export default ZeroClipboard.extend({ actions : { afterCopy : function ( ) { alert( "after copy" ); } } });

You can also pass a closure action, without subclassing the component.

{{zero-clipboard afterCopy=(action "alertAfterCopy")}}

Pass a block if you want to customize the html: