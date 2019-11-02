This is an ember-cli addon for generate html documentation from YUIDoc comments in the source code.

Installation

If you're using ember-cli > 0.1.5, you can just run ember install ember-cli-yuidoc and you're done.

If you are using an older version, first install the addon from npm with npm install --save-dev ember-cli-yuidoc .

Then, you need to add a yuidoc.json manifest on the root of your project. Run ember g ember-cli-yuidoc to generate once with some sensible defaults.

Usage

As an ember command

This addon adds a new ember-cli-yuidoc command to ember-cli to generate the documentation on demand.

Just run ember ember-cli-yuidoc and your docs will apear in your output directory ( /docs by default). You probably want to add this folder to the .gitignore .

Watch mode

This plugin also integrates with the ember server, so you can access your docs from the browser in the /docs urls. The documentation will update when you modify your code, as expected.

While this is specially useful if your are editing your documentation, it adds some overhead to your build pipeline, so this is disabled by default. Run ember serve --docs to enable it.

Environment specific generation

This plugin supports the ability to force generate your documentation via the enabledEnvironments option that may be defined in your yuidoc.json .

{ "name" : "sample-app" , "version" : "1.2.3" , "options" : { "enabledEnvironments" : [ "development" , "production" ] } }

This will generate your documentation when using ember build ember build --environment=production ember s and so on without needing to use --docs .

Like coffescript? It's ok.

The plugin supports coffescript out of the box. In your application's yuidoc.json you can configure the syntaxtype and extension like this: