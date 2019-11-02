This is an ember-cli addon for generate html documentation from YUIDoc comments in the source code.
If you're using ember-cli > 0.1.5, you can just run
ember install ember-cli-yuidoc and you're done.
If you are using an older version, first install the addon from npm with
npm install --save-dev ember-cli-yuidoc.
Then, you need to add a
yuidoc.json manifest on the root of your project. Run
ember g ember-cli-yuidoc to generate
once with some sensible defaults.
This addon adds a new
ember-cli-yuidoc command to ember-cli to generate the documentation on demand.
Just run
ember ember-cli-yuidoc and your docs will apear in your output directory (
/docs by default).
You probably want to add this folder to the
.gitignore.
This plugin also integrates with the ember server, so you can access your docs from the browser in the
/docs urls.
The documentation will update when you modify your code, as expected.
While this is specially useful if your are editing your documentation, it adds some overhead to your build pipeline,
so this is disabled by default. Run
ember serve --docs to enable it.
This plugin supports the ability to force generate your documentation via the
enabledEnvironments option that may be defined in your
yuidoc.json.
{
"name": "sample-app",
"version": "1.2.3",
"options": {
"enabledEnvironments": ["development", "production"]
}
}
This will generate your documentation when using
ember build
ember build --environment=production
ember s and so on without needing to use
--docs.
The plugin supports coffescript out of the box. In your application's
yuidoc.json you can configure
the
syntaxtype and
extension like this:
{
"name": "sample-app",
"version": "1.2.3",
"options": {
"paths": ["app"],
"exclude": "vendor",
"outdir": "docs",
"syntaxtype": "coffee",
"extension": ".coffee"
}
}