This Ember CLI addon facilitates writing BDD tests in the Gherkin language and executing them against your Ember app.
@mschinis (Micheal Schinis) Did a great talk at @emberlondon BDD approach with ember using
ember-cli-yadda.
It uses the yadda library to parse and run your feature files, and integrates into your Ember test setup using either ember-qunit or ember-mocha.
The following describes the use of ember-cli-yadda >= v0.4.0 which works only with the latest modern Ember testing APIs, as laid out in the RFCs 232 and 268.
For the older APIs use v0.3.x and have a look at our Legacy Guide.
Due to the way
yaddais written, you need to add some custom webpack config options when using Embroider!
Installing ember-cli-yadda is a breeze. All you need to do is run the following command in your project directory.
ember install ember-cli-yadda
This adds the following files:
/tests/acceptance/steps/steps.js
/tests/integration/steps/steps.js
/tests/unit/steps/steps.js
/tests/helpers/yadda-annotations.js
You may specify the version of yadda by adding it in package.json and running
npm install.
See the Release Notes.
The following describes the specific features and Ember integration points of ember-cli-yadda. For general documentation on how to write yadda-based tests please consult the Yadda User Guide.
This ember-cli addon provides you with a blueprint with which you can create feature files:
ember g feature [feature title] --type=[acceptance|integration|unit]
For acceptance tests you can omit the
--type option. So you can use
ember g feature [feature title] which generates
a feature file for your acceptance tests and a step definition.
For example:
ember g feature make-a-feature
This will generate the following files in your project directory:
/tests/acceptance/steps/make-a-feature-steps.js
/tests/acceptance/make-a-feature.feature
To create an integration or unit test, you can use
ember g feature [feature title] --type=integration for an
integration test, or
--type=unit for a unit test. This generates a feature and step definition file where you can
write your tests.
For example:
ember g feature make-a-feature --type=unit
This will generate the following files in your project directory:
/tests/unit/steps/make-a-feature-steps.js
/tests/unit/make-a-feature.feature
Let's take this example of an acceptance test feature:
@setupApplicationTest
Feature: bananas rot
Scenario: bananas rot faster when next to apples
Given I have a bananas
And it's next to an apples
When left together for a while
Then the banana rots
The
@setupApplicationTest annotation will setup all scenarios of this feature as application tests, using the
setupApplicationTest() function provided by either
ember-qunit or
ember-mocha. See the Annotations
section below for more information on how to setup your tests.
Because we probably have more features about bananas, we add the
Given I have bananas to the global steps file:
/tests/acceptance/steps.js
import yadda from 'yadda';
import { visit } from '@ember/test-helpers';
export default function(assert) {
return yadda.localisation.default.library()
.given("I have bananas", async function() {
await visit("/bananas");
});
}
Notice that the preferable way to handle asynchronous steps like the one above is to use
async/
await. But you can
also explicitly return a promise or use a
next() callback.
The fact that "it's next to apples" is probably unique to this Feature so we'll add it to the feature specific step definitions in
/tests/acceptance/steps/bananas-rot-feature-steps.js. That will look like this:
import steps from './steps';
// step definitions that are shared between features should be moved to the
// tests/accptance/steps/steps.js file
export default function(assert) {
return steps(assert)
.given('it\'s next to apples', function() {
let apples = this.element.querySelectorAll('.apple');
assert.ok(apples.length > 0)
})
.when('left together for a while', function(next) {
// bananas rot really quickly next to apples.
setTimeout(next, 1000);
})
.then('the banana rots', function () {
let banana = this.element.querySelector('.banana');
assert.ok(banana.classList.contains('rotten'));
});
}
ember-cli-yadda passes the original scope down to each step definition. This means that you have access to the same
context (like
this.element or
this.owner) and helpers from
@ember/test-helpers (like
click()), as you did when
writing a normal test in QUnit/Mocha.
You can easily share variables between your steps, by either creating a new variable outside your step chain, or by storing the values in
this.ctx in each step.
For Example:
import steps from './steps';
// Variable outside step chain
let something = '';
export default function(assert) {
return steps(assert)
.given('I add something to the context', function() {
// Assign 'hello' to the variable outside the step chain
something = 'hello';
// Assign 'there' to a new variable in `this.ctx`
this.ctx.something = 'there';
assert.ok(true, this.step);
})
.then('it should be there in the next step', function() {
// Do an assertion to check that 'there' has been passed correctly
// to the next step
assert.equal(this.ctx.something, 'there', this.step);
})
.then('external variable should be there in the next step', function(){
// Assert that the external variable still holds the information
// we set in the first step
assert.equal(something,'hello',this.step);
});
}
You already saw the use of the
@setupApplicationTest annotation in the example feature file above.
Yadda's support for annotations can
be used to customize the way tests are run.
The implementation for the way certain annotations affect your tests lives in the
tests/yadda-annotations.js file.
The addon installs this file with a default implementation as described below, but you can freely customize it at your
will.
See the Contributing guide for details.
You can skip tests by adding the
@ignore annotation above the Scenario or Feature.
You can set
ENV.annotations to an array of annotations (either statically or e.g. by assigning them from an
environment variable like
process.env.ANNOTATIONS). This will then run only those Features or Scenarios that have one
of these annotations assigned.
For each of the setup functions already known from
ember-qunit or
ember-mocha, there exists a corresponding
annotation to setup your Feature/Scenario accordingly:
@setupTest for (unit) tests requiring the DI container of Ember to be set up
@setupRenderingTest for (integration) tests allowing you to call
render, e.g. for component tests
@setupApplicationTest for (acceptance) tests requiring the whole application to be booted
You can customize how annotations are handled in your app's
tests/yadda-annotations.js file, e.g. to add support for
additional annotations, or extend the existing ones. This module has to export these hooks, that are called by this
addon's test runner:
runFeature: called for each feature. If you return a function, this will be called to run the feature, instead of
the default implementation.
runScenario: similar to
runFeature, but called for each scenario.
setupFeature: called for each feature to setup the test environment. You can call QUnit's or Mocha's
beforeEach
and
afterEach functions here to add custom setup/teardown work.
setupScenario: similar to
setupFeature, but called for each scenario.
Have a look at the existing implementation and the comments present in your
tests/yadda-annotations.js file!
Here is an example to extend the defaul implementation of the
@setupApplicationTest annotation to also call the
setupMirage() function provided by
ember-cli-mirage to setup the Mirage server:
import setupMirage from 'ember-cli-mirage/test-support/setup-mirage';
// your existing tests/yadda-annotations.js file...
function setupYaddaTest(annotations) {
if (annotations.setupapplicationtest) { // lower case!
return function(hooks) {
setupApplicationTest(hooks);
setupMirage(hooks);
}
}
// ...
}
If you need to set Yadda configuration, add the following to
ember-cli-build.js:
module.exports = function(defaults) {
let app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
'ember-cli-yadda': {
yaddaOptions: { // passed through to yadda parseFeature()
language: 'Polish', // converted to Yadda.localisation.Polish
leftPlaceholderChar: '<',
rightPlaceholderChar: '>'
}
}
});
See yadda FeatureParser for yadda options.
This ember addon registers a preprocessor that parses
.feature /
.spec /
.specification files using yadda and generates a
-test.js file in the apropriate test folder. It also adds a little loader helper
/tests/helpers/yadda.js because yadda does not define an amd module.
The addon also adds ES6 modules
/tests/[type]/steps/steps you can extend in feature specific step definitions. Any shared step definitions should be moved to these file or included there, depending on the type of test you are running. Feature specific step definitions reside in
/tests/[type]/steps/. The generated feature test js files import a
/tests/[type]/steps/[feature title]-steps module, where type can either be
acceptance,
integration or
unit.
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.