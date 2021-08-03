Makes it easier to determine if a compatible version of a given NPM package is present.
Example:
You want to provide two different sets of templates, based on the currently running Ember version.
let path = require('path');
let VersionChecker = require('ember-cli-version-checker');
module.exports = {
name: 'awesome-addon',
treeForAddonTemplates(tree) {
let checker = new VersionChecker(this.project);
let dep = checker.for('ember-source');
let baseTemplatesPath = path.join(this.root, 'addon/templates');
if (dep.satisfies('>= 3.4.0')) {
return this.treeGenerator(path.join(baseTemplatesPath, 'current'));
} else {
return this.treeGenerator(path.join(baseTemplatesPath, 'legacy'));
}
}
};
See https://github.com/npm/node-semver#comparison and https://github.com/npm/node-semver#ranges-1 for more info
let VersionChecker = require('ember-cli-version-checker');
module.exports = {
name: 'awesome-addon',
init() {
this._super.init.apply(this, arguments);
let checker = new VersionChecker(this.project);
let dep = checker.for('ember-cli');
if (dep.gte('2.0.0')) {
/* deal with 2.0.0+ stuff */
} else {
/* provide backwards compat */
};
}
};
Throws an error with the given message if a minimum version isn't met.
let VersionChecker = require('ember-cli-version-checker');
module.exports = {
name: 'awesome-addon',
init() {
this._super.init.apply(this, arguments);
let checker = new VersionChecker(this.project);
checker.for('ember-cli').assertAbove('2.0.0');
}
};
You can also provide a specific message as the third argument to
assertAbove if you'd like to customize the output.
let VersionChecker = require('ember-cli-version-checker');
module.exports = {
name: 'awesome-addon',
init() {
this._super.init.apply(this, arguments);
let checker = new VersionChecker(this.project);
checker.for('ember-cli').assertAbove('2.0.0', 'To use awesome-addon you must have ember-cli 2.0.0');
}
};
Returns
true if the packages version is above the specified comparison range.
let VersionChecker = require('ember-cli-version-checker');
module.exports = {
name: 'awesome-addon',
init() {
this._super.init.apply(this, arguments);
let checker = new VersionChecker(this.project);
let dep = checker.for('ember-cli');
if (dep.isAbove('2.0.0')) {
/* deal with 2.0.0 stuff */
} else {
/* provide backwards compat */
};
}
};
Returns
true or
false indicating if the dependency exists (at any version).
let VersionChecker = require('ember-cli-version-checker');
module.exports = {
name: 'awesome-addon',
init() {
this._super.init.apply(this, arguments);
let checker = new VersionChecker(this.project);
let dep = checker.for('ember-cli-qunit');
if (dep.exists()) {
/* do things when present */
};
}
};
A property that returns the version for the dependency, if the dependency is not found
undefined will be returned.
let VersionChecker = require('ember-cli-version-checker');
module.exports = {
name: 'awesome-addon',
init() {
this._super.init.apply(this, arguments);
let checker = new VersionChecker(this.project);
let dep = checker.for('ember-cli-qunit');
// do something with dep.version
}
};
Returns
true if there is only single implementation in node_modules of the
addon. It can either be at app top-level or as a nested dependency. This API
does not work with non-addon npm dependency.
A unique addon can still be included multiple times if it's a nested dependency, but they are guaranteed to be resolved to same version in node_modules. This happens when the dependency in problem specifies a valid version range or the app uses yarn resolutions.
This is useful if the app wants to make sure there's no unexpected assets from the addon being included but still allow the addon to be included in the hierarchy's build process.
const VersionChecker = require('ember-cli-version-checker');
module.exports = {
name: 'awesome-addon',
included() {
this._super.included.apply(this, arguments);
let checker = VersionChecker.forProject(this.project);
if (checker.hasSingleImplementation('<my-addon>')) {
/* do things when <my-addon> is unique */
}
}
};
Throws an error if the addon isn't unique, and receives an optional message param to customize the error message.
const VersionChecker = require('ember-cli-version-checker');
module.exports = {
name: 'awesome-addon',
included() {
this._super.included.apply(this, arguments);
let checker = VersionChecker.forProject(this.project);
checker.assertSingleImplementation('<my-addon>', 'Please make sure <my-addon> has only one implementation, please correct and here is a helpful message!');
}
};
Find all addon instances with the same name
const VersionChecker = require('ember-cli-version-checker');
module.exports = {
name: 'awesome-addon',
included() {
this._super.included.apply(this, arguments);
let checker = VersionChecker.forProject(this.project);
checker.filterAddonsByName('<my-addon>'); // => an array of addon instances who have the name `<my-addon>`
}
};
An iterator which gives access to all addon instances
const VersionChecker = require('ember-cli-version-checker');
module.exports = {
name: 'awesome-addon',
included() {
this._super.included.apply(this, arguments);
let checker = VersionChecker.forProject(this.project);
for (let { name, root } = checker.allAddons()) {
// access to the addon, in this case name and root
}
}
};
A utility to verify that addons are installed at appropriate versions.
npm
and
yarn resolve conflicting transitive dependency requirements by installing
multiple versions. They do not include a mechanism for packages to declare
that a dependency must be unique. This is, however, a practical constraint
when building Ember applications (for example, we would not want to build an
application that shipped two versions of Ember Data). Related discussion on npm
Every addon in the ember ecosystem implicitly depends on
ember-source, and
most likely a specific version range. If that dependency is specified as a
package.json dependency, a mismatch between application and addon would
result in duplicating
ember-source. Instead of failing the build, we would
build an application with an unknown version of
ember-source, subverting the
point of specifying dependency version ranges in the first place! The
check
API provides a mechanism to avoid this and fail fast in the build step, instead
of building an invalid application with harder to debug runtime errors.
For example, as of today
ember-data supports
ember-source
>= 3.4.8, if it
where to use this addon, it could specify this constraint and provide good
error messages to users.
const VersionChecker = require('ember-cli-version-checker');
module.exports = {
name: 'awesome-addon',
included() {
this._super.included.apply(this, arguments);
const checker = VersionChecker.forProject(this.project);
const check = checker.check({
'ember-source': '>= 3.4.8'
});
// if it would like to simply assert
check.assert('[awesome-addon] dependency check failed');
// will throw an error message similar to the following if the check was not satisfied:
// [awesome-addon] dependency check failed:
// - 'ember-source' expected version [>= 3.4.8] but got version: [2.0.0]
// if the requirements are more advanced, we can inspect the resulting check.
if (!check.isSatisfied) {
const altCheck = checker.check({
'magical-polyfil': '>= 1.0.0',
'ember-source': '>= 3.0.0'
})
check.assert('[awesome-addon] dependency check failed:');
// will throw error message similar to the following if the check was not satisfied:
// [awesome-addon] dependency check failed:
// - 'magical-polyfil' expected version [>= 1.0.0] but got version: [0.0.1]
// - 'ember-source' expected version [>= 3.0.0] but got version: [2.0.-]
}
}
};
When creating
VersionChecker(addonOrAppOrProject), the param needs to have a
root
property for the VersionChecker to perform node's
module resolution.
The two primary options that are valid are:
new VersionChecker(this.project)
new VersionChecker(this.parent)
Which one to use depends on if the addon is trying to find a known top-level library or its parent's.
For example, you may want to check
this.project root path to find
ember-cli or
ember-source,
which are expected to be top-level.
Or you may want to check your parent's specific dependency that affects your addon's behavior, you should create
from
this.parent.
If you create via
new VersionChecker(this) in an addon, it will resolve from your addon's path and have your
own dependency's version instead of top-level dependency's if exists. This will result in unreliable result.