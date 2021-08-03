Ember CLI Version Checker

Makes it easier to determine if a compatible version of a given NPM package is present.

Usage

Example:

You want to provide two different sets of templates, based on the currently running Ember version.

let path = require ( 'path' ); let VersionChecker = require ( 'ember-cli-version-checker' ); module .exports = { name : 'awesome-addon' , treeForAddonTemplates(tree) { let checker = new VersionChecker( this .project); let dep = checker.for( 'ember-source' ); let baseTemplatesPath = path.join( this .root, 'addon/templates' ); if (dep.satisfies( '>= 3.4.0' )) { return this .treeGenerator(path.join(baseTemplatesPath, 'current' )); } else { return this .treeGenerator(path.join(baseTemplatesPath, 'legacy' )); } } };

API

Semver Methods (gt, lt, gte, lte, eq, neq, satisfies)

See https://github.com/npm/node-semver#comparison and https://github.com/npm/node-semver#ranges-1 for more info

let VersionChecker = require ( 'ember-cli-version-checker' ); module .exports = { name : 'awesome-addon' , init() { this ._super.init.apply( this , arguments ); let checker = new VersionChecker( this .project); let dep = checker.for( 'ember-cli' ); if (dep.gte( '2.0.0' )) { } else { }; } };

assertAbove

Throws an error with the given message if a minimum version isn't met.

let VersionChecker = require ( 'ember-cli-version-checker' ); module .exports = { name : 'awesome-addon' , init() { this ._super.init.apply( this , arguments ); let checker = new VersionChecker( this .project); checker.for( 'ember-cli' ).assertAbove( '2.0.0' ); } };

You can also provide a specific message as the third argument to assertAbove if you'd like to customize the output.

let VersionChecker = require ( 'ember-cli-version-checker' ); module .exports = { name : 'awesome-addon' , init() { this ._super.init.apply( this , arguments ); let checker = new VersionChecker( this .project); checker.for( 'ember-cli' ).assertAbove( '2.0.0' , 'To use awesome-addon you must have ember-cli 2.0.0' ); } };

isAbove

Returns true if the packages version is above the specified comparison range.

let VersionChecker = require ( 'ember-cli-version-checker' ); module .exports = { name : 'awesome-addon' , init() { this ._super.init.apply( this , arguments ); let checker = new VersionChecker( this .project); let dep = checker.for( 'ember-cli' ); if (dep.isAbove( '2.0.0' )) { } else { }; } };

exists

Returns true or false indicating if the dependency exists (at any version).

let VersionChecker = require ( 'ember-cli-version-checker' ); module .exports = { name : 'awesome-addon' , init() { this ._super.init.apply( this , arguments ); let checker = new VersionChecker( this .project); let dep = checker.for( 'ember-cli-qunit' ); if (dep.exists()) { }; } };

version

A property that returns the version for the dependency, if the dependency is not found undefined will be returned.

let VersionChecker = require ( 'ember-cli-version-checker' ); module .exports = { name : 'awesome-addon' , init() { this ._super.init.apply( this , arguments ); let checker = new VersionChecker( this .project); let dep = checker.for( 'ember-cli-qunit' ); } };

hasSingleImplementation

Returns true if there is only single implementation in node_modules of the addon. It can either be at app top-level or as a nested dependency. This API does not work with non-addon npm dependency.

A unique addon can still be included multiple times if it's a nested dependency, but they are guaranteed to be resolved to same version in node_modules. This happens when the dependency in problem specifies a valid version range or the app uses yarn resolutions.

This is useful if the app wants to make sure there's no unexpected assets from the addon being included but still allow the addon to be included in the hierarchy's build process.

const VersionChecker = require ( 'ember-cli-version-checker' ); module .exports = { name : 'awesome-addon' , included() { this ._super.included.apply( this , arguments ); let checker = VersionChecker.forProject( this .project); if (checker.hasSingleImplementation( '<my-addon>' )) { } } };

assertSingleImplementation

Throws an error if the addon isn't unique, and receives an optional message param to customize the error message.

const VersionChecker = require ( 'ember-cli-version-checker' ); module .exports = { name : 'awesome-addon' , included() { this ._super.included.apply( this , arguments ); let checker = VersionChecker.forProject( this .project); checker.assertSingleImplementation( '<my-addon>' , 'Please make sure <my-addon> has only one implementation, please correct and here is a helpful message!' ); } };

filterAddonsByName

Find all addon instances with the same name

const VersionChecker = require ( 'ember-cli-version-checker' ); module .exports = { name : 'awesome-addon' , included() { this ._super.included.apply( this , arguments ); let checker = VersionChecker.forProject( this .project); checker.filterAddonsByName( '<my-addon>' ); } };

allAddons

An iterator which gives access to all addon instances

const VersionChecker = require ( 'ember-cli-version-checker' ); module .exports = { name : 'awesome-addon' , included() { this ._super.included.apply( this , arguments ); let checker = VersionChecker.forProject( this .project); for ( let { name, root } = checker.allAddons()) { } } };

check

A utility to verify that addons are installed at appropriate versions. npm and yarn resolve conflicting transitive dependency requirements by installing multiple versions. They do not include a mechanism for packages to declare that a dependency must be unique. This is, however, a practical constraint when building Ember applications (for example, we would not want to build an application that shipped two versions of Ember Data). Related discussion on npm

Every addon in the ember ecosystem implicitly depends on ember-source , and most likely a specific version range. If that dependency is specified as a package.json dependency, a mismatch between application and addon would result in duplicating ember-source . Instead of failing the build, we would build an application with an unknown version of ember-source , subverting the point of specifying dependency version ranges in the first place! The check API provides a mechanism to avoid this and fail fast in the build step, instead of building an invalid application with harder to debug runtime errors.

For example, as of today ember-data supports ember-source >= 3.4.8 , if it where to use this addon, it could specify this constraint and provide good error messages to users.

const VersionChecker = require ( 'ember-cli-version-checker' ); module .exports = { name : 'awesome-addon' , included() { this ._super.included.apply( this , arguments ); const checker = VersionChecker.forProject( this .project); const check = checker.check({ 'ember-source' : '>= 3.4.8' }); check.assert( '[awesome-addon] dependency check failed' ); if (!check.isSatisfied) { const altCheck = checker.check({ 'magical-polyfil' : '>= 1.0.0' , 'ember-source' : '>= 3.0.0' }) check.assert( '[awesome-addon] dependency check failed:' ); } } };

Note

How does the version resolution works?

When creating VersionChecker(addonOrAppOrProject) , the param needs to have a root property for the VersionChecker to perform node's module resolution.

Should I use project or parent?

The two primary options that are valid are:

new VersionChecker(this.project)

new VersionChecker(this.parent)

Which one to use depends on if the addon is trying to find a known top-level library or its parent's.

For example, you may want to check this.project root path to find ember-cli or ember-source , which are expected to be top-level. Or you may want to check your parent's specific dependency that affects your addon's behavior, you should create from this.parent .