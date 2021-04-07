Ember CLI UUID

This addon adds a hook to your Ember Data Adapter (and all adapters extended from DS.Adapter) to generate the id of each record you create on the client-side. This hook can be deactivated from your config (see Deactivate the "auto UUID" feature). You can also choose to use this addon for certain adapters only through a mixin (see Use the UUID Adapter mixin as an alternative).

The created ids are v4 UUIDs which are random "enough", quoting wikipedia:

the annual risk of a given person being hit by a meteorite is estimated to be one chance in 17 billion, which means the probability is about 0.00000000006 (6 × 10−11), equivalent to the odds of creating a few tens of trillions of UUIDs in a year and having one duplicate. In other words, only after generating 1 billion UUIDs every second for the next 100 years, the probability of creating just one duplicate would be about 50%.

Addon's associated blog post : Using uuids with ember data (warning: old ember version).

Installation

ember install ember-cli-uuid

Usage

This Ember CLI module is intended for use with Ember Data. Once you install it (and the blueprint is applied) your ember data models will get a new behaviour when being created on the client-side. When creating a model like that :

store.createRecord( 'post' , { title : 'My post' });

Your model will get a v4 (random) UUID as his primary key :

{ id : 'b4301bcb-a687-4f91-86c8-8b9241f6e6bc' , title : 'My post' }

Deactivate the "auto UUID" feature

You might need to turn off the auto generation of UUIDs on your Ember Data models. To achieve that, you will need to edit your config/environment.js file like this :

const ENV = { 'ember-cli-uuid' : { defaultUUID : false } };

Use the UUID Adapter mixin as an alternative

Even with the auto generation of UUID's disabled you still have the option to use the provided adapter mixin to opt in to UUID generation either globally via an ApplicationAdapter or on an Adapter by Adapter basis. One benefit of creating UUIDs via the adapter mixin is that adapters will still have the feature in both unit and integration tests. You can use the adapter mixin like this:

import AdaptersUuidMixin from 'ember-cli-uuid/mixins/adapters/uuid' ; import DS from 'ember-data' ; export default DS.Adapter.extend(AdaptersUuidMixin);

Direct usage

You can also (if you need a UUID v4 somewhere in your app) use it like that :