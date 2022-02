THIS PROJECT IS DEPRECATED: ember-uploader now has add-on support natively. Please update your package.json accordingly.

Ember Uploader

This is an npm package that contains the Ember Uploader library packaged as an Ember CLI Addon.

Installation

Ember Uploader requires at least Ember CLI 0.0.44.

To install simply run

npm install --save-dev ember-cli-uploader ember generate ember-cli-uploader

in your Ember CLI project's root.

And add in ember-cli-build.js the following code:

var EmberApp = require ( 'ember-cli/lib/broccoli/ember-app' ); module .exports = function ( defaults ) { ... app.import( 'bower_components/ember-uploader/dist/ember-uploader.min.js' ); ... return app.toTree(); };

And, from your component:

import EmberUploader from 'ember-uploader' ; export default EmberUploader.FileField.extend({ filesDidChange : function ( files ) { } });

For the actual Ember Uploader repository see https://github.com/benefitcloud/ember-uploader

Known issues