terser integration to ember-cli to minify your JavaScript.

Installation

ember install ember-cli-terser

Usage

After installing ember-cli-terser it will automatically hook into the build pipeline and minify your JS files in production builds.

If you want to customize how ember-cli-terser is running terser under the hood you have several configuration options available:

var app = new EmberApp({ 'ember-cli-terser' : { enabled : true , exclude : [ 'vendor.js' ], terser : { compress : { sequences : 50 , }, output : { semicolons : true , }, }, hiddenSourceMap : true , }, });

Options

enabled?: boolean : Enables/Disables minification (defaults to true for production builds, false for development builds)

exclude?: string[] : A list of paths or globs to exclude from minification

terser?: TerserOptions : A hash of options that are passed directly to terser

If no terser option is passed, a default configuration will be used.

Options supported by broccoli-terser-sourcemap may be added as top-level fields.

Source Maps

Source maps are disabled by default for production builds in Ember CLI. If you want to enable source maps for production builds you can configure that in your ember-cli-build.js too:

var app = new EmberApp({ sourcemaps : { enabled : true , extensions : [ 'js' ], }, });

License

ember-cli-terser is licensed under the MIT License.