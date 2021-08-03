terser integration to ember-cli to minify your JavaScript.
ember install ember-cli-terser
After installing
ember-cli-terser it will automatically hook into the build
pipeline and minify your JS files in production builds.
If you want to customize how
ember-cli-terser is running terser under the
hood you have several configuration options available:
// ember-cli-build.js
var app = new EmberApp({
'ember-cli-terser': {
enabled: true,
exclude: ['vendor.js'],
terser: {
compress: {
sequences: 50,
},
output: {
semicolons: true,
},
},
// Tell broccoli-terser-sourcemap to not add sourcemap URLs
hiddenSourceMap: true,
},
});
enabled?: boolean: Enables/Disables minification (defaults to
true for
production builds,
false for development builds)
exclude?: string[]: A list of paths or globs to exclude from minification
terser?: TerserOptions: A hash of options
that are passed directly to terser
If no
terser option is passed, a default configuration will be used.
Options supported by broccoli-terser-sourcemap may be added as top-level fields.
Source maps are disabled by default for production builds in Ember CLI. If you
want to enable source maps for production builds you can configure that in your
ember-cli-build.js too:
// ember-cli-build.js
var app = new EmberApp({
sourcemaps: {
enabled: true,
extensions: ['js'],
},
});
ember-cli-terser is licensed under the MIT License.