Handles all of the boilerplate shit you need to use TrackJS in your fancy Ember application.
ember install ember-cli-trackjs
Configure TrackJS in your application's
config/environment.js file. Please
see the TrackJS documentation
for specific configuration options.
var ENV = {
trackJs: {
config: {
token: "1234567890"
}
}
};
if (environment === 'test') {
ENV.trackJs.config.enabled = false;
}
See? Pretty much like you'd expect.
TrackJS supports two configuration options that are functions,
onError and
serialize. These have been a bit problematic (#3, #4) as Ember CLI's
config/environment.js does not allow you to include function options.
Despite TrackJS' documentation stating that these options cannot be change
after loading, you can, though it's not encouraged. To work around this
problem we can use the
configure() function in an initializer:
// app/instance-initializers/configure-trackjs.js
export function initialize(application) {
const trackJs = application.container.lookup('service:trackjs');
trackJs.configure({
onError(payload, err) {
// exclude errors from log in page
if (payload.url && payload.url.indexOf('login') > 0) {
return false;
}
return true;
}
});
}
export default {
name: 'trackjs-error-and-serializer-configuration',
initialize: initialize
}
Yeah, it's not ideal. I'm open to pull requests to make this sexier :)
A service is exposed on your routes and controllers that you can use to report
errors instead of having to use the global
window.trackJs object, and you
don't want to load TrackJS in all of your environments.
export default {
beforeModel() {
this.get('trackjs').track('oh, snap. something bad happened');
}
};
export default Ember.Controller.extend({
reportSomethingForSomeReason() {
this.get('trackjs').track('oh, snap. something bad happened');
}
});
export default Ember.Component.extend({
trackjs: Ember.inject.service('trackjs'),
actions: {
doSomething() {
// Let's use some other part of the TrackJS API
this.get('trackjs').attempt(function(a, b) {
return 5 + 4;
}, this, 5, 4);
}
}
});
git clone <repository-url>
cd my-addon
npm install
npm run lint:js
npm run lint:js -- --fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.