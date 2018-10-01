Handles all of the boilerplate shit you need to use TrackJS in your fancy Ember application.

Installation

ember install ember-cli-trackjs

Settings

Configure TrackJS in your application's config/environment.js file. Please see the TrackJS documentation for specific configuration options.

Example

var ENV = { trackJs : { config : { token : "1234567890" } } }; if (environment === 'test' ) { ENV.trackJs.config.enabled = false ; }

See? Pretty much like you'd expect.

One Caveat

TrackJS supports two configuration options that are functions, onError and serialize . These have been a bit problematic (#3, #4) as Ember CLI's config/environment.js does not allow you to include function options.

Despite TrackJS' documentation stating that these options cannot be change after loading, you can, though it's not encouraged. To work around this problem we can use the configure() function in an initializer:

export function initialize ( application ) { const trackJs = application.container.lookup( 'service:trackjs' ); trackJs.configure({ onError(payload, err) { if (payload.url && payload.url.indexOf( 'login' ) > 0 ) { return false ; } return true ; } }); } export default { name : 'trackjs-error-and-serializer-configuration' , initialize : initialize }

Yeah, it's not ideal. I'm open to pull requests to make this sexier :)

Usage

A service is exposed on your routes and controllers that you can use to report errors instead of having to use the global window.trackJs object, and you don't want to load TrackJS in all of your environments.

Example in a Route

export default { beforeModel() { this .get( 'trackjs' ).track( 'oh, snap. something bad happened' ); } };

Example in a Controller

export default Ember.Controller.extend({ reportSomethingForSomeReason() { this .get( 'trackjs' ).track( 'oh, snap. something bad happened' ); } });

Example in a Component

export default Ember.Component.extend({ trackjs : Ember.inject.service( 'trackjs' ), actions : { doSomething() { this .get( 'trackjs' ).attempt( function ( a, b ) { return 5 + 4 ; }, this , 5 , 4 ); } } });

Contributing

Installation

git clone <repository-url>

cd my-addon

npm install

Linting

npm run lint:js

npm run lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

– Runs the test suite on the current Ember version ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"

– Runs the test suite in "watch mode" ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

ember serve

Visit the dummy application at http://localhost:4200.

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.