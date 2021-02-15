This ember-cli addon provides you with a wysiwyg-editor component, based on TinyMCE
To get started simply install the addon:
ember install ember-cli-tinymce
{{tinymce-editor options=options value=text}}
If you need to display the value, use the {{{value}}} helper for HTML text in the handlebars to prevent escaping.
By default the value is updated in the addon. If you want to follow the data-down-actions-up guidlines please define the onValueChanged action.
{{tinymce-editor options=options value=text onValueChanged=(action "myOnChangedAction")}}
and in your controller
actions:{
...
myOnChangedAction (value) => {
// Do something with the value.
// At least the text should be updated:
this.set('text', value)
}
}
Or, as a shorthand using the
mut helper:
{{tinymce-editor options=options value=text onValueChanged=(action (mut text))}}
You can load TinyMCE from a CDN:
ENV:{
...,
tinyMCE:{
apiKey: '6ws......' // required
refererPolicy: "anonymous", //default origin
version: 5.1 //default 5.5
}
}
Be aware ver is a semver reflection of the Tinymce CDN which can introduce issues if a bad release is automatically picked up by your application
You can load TinyMCE from a self hosted source:
ENV:{
...,
tinyMCE:{
scriptSrc: 'https://path/to/locally-hosted/tinymce/js/tinymce.min.js'
}
}
Remember if your self hosted resource resides in a different domain than your application, ensure you configure CORS otherwise aspects of the editor such as fonts, styles, skins, etc. may fail to load due to cross site scripting safety measures.
Set this to
false to disable including automatically:
ENV:{
...,
tinyMCE:{
load: false
}
}
And you can load it in your routes like so:
beforeModel(){
this._super(...arguments);
if (typeof tinymce == 'undefined'){
return Ember.$.getScript('//cdn.tinymce.com/4/tinymce.min.js');
}
}
If you used and love this addon You can help me with my reputation, when you give me a star on github 👍 ⭐
This README outlines the details of collaborating on this Ember addon.
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://ember-cli.com/.