Ember CLI Test Loader

Defines a TestLoader object that reviews all of the modules in requirejs.entries and loads those identified as tests.

TestLoader.prototype.shouldLoadModule can be overridden in order to customize the criteria for identifying test modules.

Usage

Within tests/test-helper.js:

import TestLoader from 'ember-cli-test-loader/test-support' ; TestLoader.load();

Note: 1.0.0 will move to package.json from bower.json, but that is not enabled yet. The default ember-cli blueprint specifies 0.2.2 which should definitely not allow 1.0.0. - [Link]