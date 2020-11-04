openbase logo
ember-cli-test-loader

by ember-cli
3.0.0 (see all)

Test loader for Ember CLI projects.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

159K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Ember CLI Test Loader

Defines a TestLoader object that reviews all of the modules in requirejs.entries and loads those identified as tests.

TestLoader.prototype.shouldLoadModule can be overridden in order to customize the criteria for identifying test modules.

Usage

Within tests/test-helper.js:

  import TestLoader from 'ember-cli-test-loader/test-support';

  // optionally override TestLoader.prototype.shouldLoadModule

  TestLoader.load();

Note: 1.0.0 will move to package.json from bower.json, but that is not enabled yet. The default ember-cli blueprint specifies 0.2.2 which should definitely not allow 1.0.0. - [Link]

