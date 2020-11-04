Defines a
TestLoader object that reviews all of the modules in
requirejs.entries and loads those identified as tests.
TestLoader.prototype.shouldLoadModule can be overridden in order to customize
the criteria for identifying test modules.
Within tests/test-helper.js:
import TestLoader from 'ember-cli-test-loader/test-support';
// optionally override TestLoader.prototype.shouldLoadModule
TestLoader.load();
Note: 1.0.0 will move to package.json from bower.json, but that is not enabled yet. The default ember-cli blueprint specifies 0.2.2 which should definitely not allow 1.0.0. - [Link]