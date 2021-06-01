🔴 DEPRECATED 🔴

ember-cli-template-lint is deprecated!!

Please use ember-template-lint directly instead.

More info / background:

General Info

ember-cli-template-lint will lint your templates and add a test for each asserting that all style rules have been satisfied.

For example, given the rule no-bare-strings is enabled, this template would be in violation:

< div > A bare string </ div >

Thus a the test TemplateLint: app/components/my-thing/template.hbs would fail with the assertion "A bare string was found (0:5)".

Install

To install ember-cli-template-lint

ember install ember-cli-template-lint

Ember CLI >= 2.4.2 is required for linting templates

Configuration

ember-cli-template-lint is powered by ember-template-lint which allows configuration by using a .template-lintrc.js file in the root of your project.

See here details on configuration and rules that are available.

Installation

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

bower install

Running

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

npm run nodetest

ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

Troubleshooting

If your files aren't linted make sure that you don't have the following option set in your ember-cli-build.js :