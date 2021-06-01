ember-cli-template-lint is deprecated!!
Please use ember-template-lint directly instead.
More info / background:
ember-cli-template-lint will lint your templates and add a test for each asserting that all style rules have been satisfied.
For example, given the rule
no-bare-strings is enabled, this template would be
in violation:
{{! app/components/my-thing/template.hbs }}
<div>A bare string</div>
Thus a the test
TemplateLint: app/components/my-thing/template.hbs would
fail with the assertion "A bare string was found (0:5)".
To install ember-cli-template-lint
ember install ember-cli-template-lint
Ember CLI >= 2.4.2 is required for linting templates
ember-cli-template-lint is powered by ember-template-lint
which allows configuration by using a
.template-lintrc.js file in the root of your project.
See here details on configuration and rules that are available.
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
ember server
npm run nodetest
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.
If your files aren't linted make sure that you don't have the following option set in your
ember-cli-build.js:
var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
hinting: false
});