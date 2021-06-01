openbase logo
ember-cli-template-lint

by ember-template-lint
2.0.2 (see all)

Ember CLI integration for ember-template-lint

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

37.1K

GitHub Stars

156

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

39

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ember-cli-template-lint

🔴 DEPRECATED 🔴

ember-cli-template-lint is deprecated!!

Please use ember-template-lint directly instead.

More info / background:

General Info

ember-cli-template-lint will lint your templates and add a test for each asserting that all style rules have been satisfied.

For example, given the rule no-bare-strings is enabled, this template would be in violation:

{{! app/components/my-thing/template.hbs }}
<div>A bare string</div>

Thus a the test TemplateLint: app/components/my-thing/template.hbs would fail with the assertion "A bare string was found (0:5)".

Install

To install ember-cli-template-lint

ember install ember-cli-template-lint

Ember CLI >= 2.4.2 is required for linting templates

Configuration

ember-cli-template-lint is powered by ember-template-lint which allows configuration by using a .template-lintrc.js file in the root of your project.

See here details on configuration and rules that are available.

Installation

  • git clone this repository
  • npm install
  • bower install

Running

  • ember server
  • Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

  • npm run nodetest
  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

Troubleshooting

If your files aren't linted make sure that you don't have the following option set in your ember-cli-build.js:

var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
  hinting: false
});

